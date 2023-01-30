Read full article on original website
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to State of the Union address
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address, according to an announcement from GOP congressional leaders. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday that Sanders will give the Republican address to the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Hunter Biden calls for criminal probe in aggressive new legal strategy
Attorneys for Hunter Biden on Wednesday asked state and federal agencies to investigate a computer repair shop owner, Rudy Giuliani and number of right-wing political figures involved in disseminating contents of his laptop, alleging that they committed computer and other criminal violations in their effort to "weaponize" the laptop contents against his father.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral
Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis on Wednesday, according to a White House official, joining other senior level Biden administration officials at the service. Harris spoke over the phone on Tuesday morning with Nichols' mother and step father, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
FBI is expected to search Mike Pence's home and office for classified materials soon
The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence's house in Indiana and office in Washington for additional classified materials soon, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Pence's representatives have been in talks with the Justice Department over the searches and have expressed that they want to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden proposes 'junk fee' bill to cut hidden fees for credit cards and concert tickets
President Joe Biden announced new progress Wednesday on his administration's "competition agenda," specifically taking aim at junk fees while calling on Congress to pass legislation targeting hidden fees across multiple industries. These costs can "drain hundreds of dollars a year from the pockets of hardworking American families, especially folks who...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Senate Democrats grapple with pressure to remove GOP's 'blue slip' authority on judges
When the Senate Judiciary Committee meets Thursday to vote on another slate of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, Democrats will be benefiting from more than their two additional years of Senate control. Democrats -- with the expansion of their majority in the midterms to a 51-49 margin -- have gained...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Comparing the classified document discoveries plaguing Biden, Trump and Pence
Washington -- President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are all facing scrutiny regarding their potential mishandling of classified documents. In all three cases, sensitive government materials were found in places where they shouldn't have ended up. But there are key distinctions that differentiate...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
FBI finds no classified documents at Biden's Delaware vacation home
The FBI completed a search of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home on Wednesday and found no documents with classified markings, according to Biden's personal lawyer. Bob Bauer, Biden's attorney, say the FBI did take with them handwritten notes and some materials for further review. The search took three-and-a-half...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
The Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday advanced the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope, releasing the final environmental impact statement before the project can be approved. The ConocoPhillips proposed Willow drilling plan is a massive and decadeslong project that the state's bipartisan Congressional delegation...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Minnesota governor signs bill codifying 'fundamental right' to abortion into law
Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law Tuesday that enshrines the "fundamental right" to access abortion in the state. Abortion is already legal in Minnesota, but in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the Protect Reproductive Options Act goes a step further by outlining that every person has the fundamental right to make "autonomous decisions" about their own reproductive health as well as the right to refuse reproductive health care.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Debt ceiling: Here's what you should know as threat of default looms
The clock is now ticking on the nation's debt ceiling drama. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to meet for the first time on Wednesday to discuss possible solutions to resolving the situation before it becomes a full-blown crisis later this year. The two sides remain...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republican AGs warn pharmacies against mailing abortion pills within their states
Republican attorneys general from 20 states wrote letters to executives at CVS and Walgreens warning the pharmacy chains against using the mail to dispense abortion pills in their states, in a shot against a new Biden administration policy. The letters rebuke recent guidance from the Justice Department -- issued in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fact check: Six false claims fully disproven by the newly released Paul Pelosi evidence
The conspiracy theories about the October attack on Paul Pelosi never made sense. And now the public can see that a whole bunch of these false claims have been definitively disproven by audio and video evidence. Prominent right-wing figures -- including former President Donald Trump and some Republican members of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Belize
The US has transferred a Guantanamo Bay detainee who was convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012 to Belize, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen and US resident, who went to high school in Baltimore, was captured in 2003 and was held for more than three years at secret CIA prisons known as "black sites." He was transferred to the US military prison in Cuba in 2006.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pelosi says she will support Schiff in California Senate race if Feinstein doesn't run
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will support Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff's bid for US Senate in California if the state's longtime senator, Democrat Dianne Feinstein, decides not to run for reelection next year. "If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee...
