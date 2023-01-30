ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to State of the Union address

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address, according to an announcement from GOP congressional leaders. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday that Sanders will give the Republican address to the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hunter Biden calls for criminal probe in aggressive new legal strategy

Attorneys for Hunter Biden on Wednesday asked state and federal agencies to investigate a computer repair shop owner, Rudy Giuliani and number of right-wing political figures involved in disseminating contents of his laptop, alleging that they committed computer and other criminal violations in their effort to "weaponize" the laptop contents against his father.
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering

CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis on Wednesday, according to a White House official, joining other senior level Biden administration officials at the service. Harris spoke over the phone on Tuesday morning with Nichols' mother and step father, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells,...
MEMPHIS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden proposes 'junk fee' bill to cut hidden fees for credit cards and concert tickets

President Joe Biden announced new progress Wednesday on his administration's "competition agenda," specifically taking aim at junk fees while calling on Congress to pass legislation targeting hidden fees across multiple industries. These costs can "drain hundreds of dollars a year from the pockets of hardworking American families, especially folks who...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Comparing the classified document discoveries plaguing Biden, Trump and Pence

Washington -- President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are all facing scrutiny regarding their potential mishandling of classified documents. In all three cases, sensitive government materials were found in places where they shouldn't have ended up. But there are key distinctions that differentiate...
INDIANA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

FBI finds no classified documents at Biden's Delaware vacation home

The FBI completed a search of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home on Wednesday and found no documents with classified markings, according to Biden's personal lawyer. Bob Bauer, Biden's attorney, say the FBI did take with them handwritten notes and some materials for further review. The search took three-and-a-half...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska

The Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday advanced the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope, releasing the final environmental impact statement before the project can be approved. The ConocoPhillips proposed Willow drilling plan is a massive and decadeslong project that the state's bipartisan Congressional delegation...
ALASKA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Minnesota governor signs bill codifying 'fundamental right' to abortion into law

Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law Tuesday that enshrines the "fundamental right" to access abortion in the state. Abortion is already legal in Minnesota, but in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the Protect Reproductive Options Act goes a step further by outlining that every person has the fundamental right to make "autonomous decisions" about their own reproductive health as well as the right to refuse reproductive health care.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Debt ceiling: Here's what you should know as threat of default looms

The clock is now ticking on the nation's debt ceiling drama. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to meet for the first time on Wednesday to discuss possible solutions to resolving the situation before it becomes a full-blown crisis later this year. The two sides remain...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Belize

The US has transferred a Guantanamo Bay detainee who was convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012 to Belize, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen and US resident, who went to high school in Baltimore, was captured in 2003 and was held for more than three years at secret CIA prisons known as "black sites." He was transferred to the US military prison in Cuba in 2006.

Comments / 0

Community Policy