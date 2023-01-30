ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

mercer.edu

Rev. Dr. Michelle Voss Roberts to deliver 31st annual Harry Vaughan Smith Lectures

The Rev. Dr. Michelle Voss Roberts, professor of theology at Emmanuel College, will deliver Mercer University’s 31st annual Harry Vaughan Smith Distinguished Visiting Professor of Religion Lectures Feb. 21-22 in Newton Chapel. Dr. Voss Roberts will present three lectures on the theme “Multireligious: Dialogue, Solidarity, Transformation.” The series opens...
MACON, GA
mercer.edu

9 Mercer events that celebrate Black History Month

Mercer University has a variety of events planned in celebration of Black History Month. Here are some events that will be held in Macon and/or online. Want to add your campus event to this list? Email the details to honaker_am@mercer.edu. Fill out this form to have your event included on Mercer’s online calendar.
MACON, GA
bobcatmultimedia.com

“Seeking Asylum” opens in Milledgeville

Jessica Whitehead, GC alumna and judicial assistant for Superior Court Judge Terry N. Masse of the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit, has a photography exhibit called “Seeking Asylum” opening Feb. 4 in the W.H. Smith Building in downtown Milledgeville. The exhibit displays the beauty of the abandoned Central State Hospital here in Milledgeville.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

General Beauregard Lee of Georgia makes his prediction for Groundhog Day

JACKSON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Should we bundle up for the winter or are should we be excited for a early spring? That was the question for General Beauregard “Beau” Lee as he made his big weather prediction for 2023. Early Thursday morning, officials at Dauset Trails Nature Center announced...
JACKSON, GA
41nbc.com

Police in Gray looking for men wanted in crimes across Georgia

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Gray are looking for two people they say broke into multiple vehicles in a neighborhood Wednesday morning. They say the suspects stole several items out of the vehicles, including a gun. Police believe the suspects are from Albany, Georgia, and are suspects in...
GRAY, GA
baldwin2k.com

GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased

Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

NewTown Macon offers volunteer opportunity with ‘Macon Hype Team’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a way to get involved with your community and support the downtown events in Macon, NewTown Macon is now offering volunteer opportunities with the Macon Hype Team. Members will serve as social media ambassadors during events like First Friday, the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Flint Energies plans April 1 rate changes

REYNOLDS, Ga. — CORRECTION: The rate increase for EV charging stations affects Flint commercial members, not electric-vehicle owners. Flint Energies has announced that their rates will change starting this April. According to a release from the company, on April 1, Flint Energies’ residential base charge will move from $32...
REYNOLDS, GA
maconga.org

Sweet and Savory: Treat yourself for Valentine's Day in Macon, GA

Whether you have a sweet tooth or are looking for a unique date night with mind-blowing flavors, here are a few tasty picks that feature Macon’s boldest dishes and treats! Before you know it, the International Cherry Blossom Festival will also be here, and Visit Macon will have a tool that makes it easy to find all of the city's pink drinks and food! Keep reading to learn more!
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town

MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
MACON, GA

