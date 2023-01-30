Read full article on original website
mercer.edu
Rev. Dr. Michelle Voss Roberts to deliver 31st annual Harry Vaughan Smith Lectures
The Rev. Dr. Michelle Voss Roberts, professor of theology at Emmanuel College, will deliver Mercer University’s 31st annual Harry Vaughan Smith Distinguished Visiting Professor of Religion Lectures Feb. 21-22 in Newton Chapel. Dr. Voss Roberts will present three lectures on the theme “Multireligious: Dialogue, Solidarity, Transformation.” The series opens...
mercer.edu
9 Mercer events that celebrate Black History Month
Mercer University has a variety of events planned in celebration of Black History Month. Here are some events that will be held in Macon and/or online. Want to add your campus event to this list? Email the details to honaker_am@mercer.edu. Fill out this form to have your event included on Mercer’s online calendar.
bobcatmultimedia.com
“Seeking Asylum” opens in Milledgeville
Jessica Whitehead, GC alumna and judicial assistant for Superior Court Judge Terry N. Masse of the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit, has a photography exhibit called “Seeking Asylum” opening Feb. 4 in the W.H. Smith Building in downtown Milledgeville. The exhibit displays the beauty of the abandoned Central State Hospital here in Milledgeville.
41nbc.com
General Beauregard Lee of Georgia makes his prediction for Groundhog Day
JACKSON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Should we bundle up for the winter or are should we be excited for a early spring? That was the question for General Beauregard “Beau” Lee as he made his big weather prediction for 2023. Early Thursday morning, officials at Dauset Trails Nature Center announced...
41nbc.com
Police in Gray looking for men wanted in crimes across Georgia
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Gray are looking for two people they say broke into multiple vehicles in a neighborhood Wednesday morning. They say the suspects stole several items out of the vehicles, including a gun. Police believe the suspects are from Albany, Georgia, and are suspects in...
baldwin2k.com
GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased
Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
They Make That Here?: Macon company known all over the world for making airline and bike parts
MACON, Ga. — Brian Thomson has childhood pictures of him posing in front of industrial machines as a kid. "But I grew up in the shop," he said with an easy smile. Brian took over the company his dad started in 1981, L.H. Thomson. "I believe we make 150...
$100K, $50K Powerball winning tickets sold in Georgia at Publix, food mart
Could you be a winner? The next Powerball jackpot drawing is Saturday, Feb. 4th.
'The more protection of the food, the better it is': Macon restaurants welcome food delivery bill
MACON, Ga. — Since the pandemic, a lot more people are using food-delivery apps. However, the food doesn't always make it to your home. That's why the Georgia Senate is working on Bill 34 that prohibits delivery services from some unsavory practices. If it passes, it would regulate familiar...
41nbc.com
NewTown Macon offers volunteer opportunity with ‘Macon Hype Team’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a way to get involved with your community and support the downtown events in Macon, NewTown Macon is now offering volunteer opportunities with the Macon Hype Team. Members will serve as social media ambassadors during events like First Friday, the...
wgxa.tv
'There's a two-year waitlist': Demand soars for more government housing in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Case manager and housing navigator for Macon-Bibb Economic Opportunity Council, James Baker knows affordable housing in Macon is a luxury. "Four years ago we could house 40 people in a month, [now] maybe eight or nine," Baker explained. Three weeks ago, WGXA's Ereina Plunkett sat down...
'Noticeably improper police action': Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence in Tyre Nichols case
MACON, Ga. — As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia. "It broke every rule, it broke every policy, every procedure of any law enforcement agency of the United States," Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said.
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
Flint Energies plans April 1 rate changes
REYNOLDS, Ga. — CORRECTION: The rate increase for EV charging stations affects Flint commercial members, not electric-vehicle owners. Flint Energies has announced that their rates will change starting this April. According to a release from the company, on April 1, Flint Energies’ residential base charge will move from $32...
'This is working great': Perry ordinance approves golf carts on roads
PERRY, Ga. — In Perry, you can leave the greenway behind. A new ordinance means you can drive a golf cart on the road. If you've driven around Perry and have seen folks driving golf carts on the road. You might have asked yourself, "Is that legal?" Well, it wasn't before, but now it is.
WMAZ
'It's rewarding': Warner Robins Fire Department looking to hire firefighters
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In 2022, the Warner Robins Police Department responded to nearly 8,000 calls. With the population growing, Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton says they expect to answer 1,000 more this year. They're looking for more firefighters to help answer the calls. The nationwide shortage is...
wgxa.tv
Flint Energies increasing rates for some customers starting in April
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Middle Georgia power provider is raising their rates. Flint Energies announced their rates will change on April 1, 2023. In a media release, the energy provider says the residential base charge will move from $32 per month to $34 per month. That increase will equal $24 annually.
maconga.org
Sweet and Savory: Treat yourself for Valentine's Day in Macon, GA
Whether you have a sweet tooth or are looking for a unique date night with mind-blowing flavors, here are a few tasty picks that feature Macon’s boldest dishes and treats! Before you know it, the International Cherry Blossom Festival will also be here, and Visit Macon will have a tool that makes it easy to find all of the city's pink drinks and food! Keep reading to learn more!
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town
MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
Rosa Parks' niece comes to Macon for meet-and-greet at City Hall
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County honored a civil rights hero Wednesday at City Hall. The event was held in the Commission Chambers where Mayor Lester Miller declared the February 1 as Rosa Parks Square Day in Macon-Bibb. He also awarded Rosa Parks niece, Susan McCauley, with a key to...
