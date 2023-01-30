ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Grains higher and livestock mixed

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Wheat for Mar. rose 2.50 cents at $7.5250 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .75 cent at $6.8375 a bushel, Mar. oats gained 3.25 cents at $3.9150 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced was down 25.75 cents at $15.325 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose 2.03 cents at $1.5875 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .45 cent at $1.8392 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .72 cent at $.7515 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy