Springfield, MA

scstudentmedia.com

Springfield College welcomes new assistant coaches to their teams

Springfield College added an impressive pair of coaches in different sports over the winter. Each new hire graduated on Alden Street, and brings a unique perspective to the team they are coaching. Nicolas Keene. Keene was announced as an assistant football coach for the Pride on Dec. 23. After graduating...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
scstudentmedia.com

Tanner DeVarennes ’17 G ’19 hired as new tennis head coach

After a transition season this fall without a full time head coach of both the men’s and women’s tennis programs, newly-hired Tanner DeVarennes hopes to steady the ship at the top of both programs. DeVarennes graduated from Springfield College in 2017, playing on the team during his undergrad...
scstudentmedia.com

Men’s basketball dedicates game to Multiple Sclerosis, cruises past MIT

SPRINGFIELD – The scoreboard didn’t matter on Wednesday night in Blake Arena. Win or lose, Springfield men’s basketball head coach Mike McClendon accomplished his task for the day before the game even started. The Pride hosted their first ever Multiple Sclerosis Awareness game, donning black shirts with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
scstudentmedia.com

Women’s club hockey promotes passion for the game

The Springfield College women’s club hockey team undoubtedly enjoys on-ice success. After all, who doesn’t?. But at the same time, members of the team place a strong emphasis on the ability to have a good time – something that rivals flashy goal scoring or strong goaltending. “It’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield Public Schools to pay veterans to patrol schools, increase security

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Something new is coming to Westfield Public Schools – volunteer patrols to add an extra level of security during the school day. Westfield Public Schools will implement a new program to keep kids safe by recruiting voluntary veterans to patrol the inside and outside of schools, using their military expertise to identify any potential threats.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Hot lunch program for Springfield’s older adults returns

SPRINGFIELD — The city’s hot lunch program for older adults in Springfield will resume Wednesday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was discontinued when senior centers were forced to close. In response to the closing of the senior centers, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno developed a meal distribution program for older adults who were registered with the Department of Elder Affairs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal

In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
HOLYOKE, MA

