Chance The Rapper Questions Ice Spice About Alleged Diss

Photo: Getty Images

Chance The Rapper had to double-check to see if one of Ice Spice's new bars was a complement or fighting words.



On Saturday, January 28, Chano hit up his Instagram Story to pose a question about lyrics from Ice Spice's "In Ha Mood" after the music official video dropped. In her song, she says “He a rapper/But don’t got a chance.” The Chicago rapper asked his followers if they thought she was shouting him out or firing shots. The Bronx native eventually saw the post and had to respond herself.



"Never," she wrote with a crying emoji.

“Just double checking. LOL," Chance responded.



Neither artist has any reason to beef with one another. Chance has been spending the past few months preparing fans for the release of his upcoming album Star Line Gallery . Earlier this month, he and Vic Mensa headlined their new Black Star Line Festival along with a slew of other performers from America and the West African nation like Erykah Badu , T-Pain , Jeremih , Sarkodie , Tobe Nwigwe , Asakaa Boys and M.anifest . As of this report, there is no confirmation on when Chance's album will arrive.



Meanwhile, Ice Spice is still riding the wave of her breakthrough year. She recently dropped her debut EP Like...? which features her hit "Munch (Feelin' U)" and the song in Chance's question, "In Ha Mood." It also contains four other records including "Gangsta Boo" featuring Lil Tjay . The Bronx duo were expected to shoot the video for their track, but Tjay was arrested for gun possession while he was on set.



Let's hope nothing but good vibes (and a dope collaboration) will come from their minor misunderstanding.