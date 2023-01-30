Georgia Secretary of State explains why he wants to end runoff elections; Women of Welcome on a mission to teach women about immigration

This week on Political Breakfast, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond shares the perspective of those residents who have mixed feelings about the proposed police training facility in their neighborhood. Thurmond tells host Lisa Rayam and strategists Tharon Johnson and Brian Robinson, the Atlanta Police Foundation did not initially consult with his office on the future site of the $90 million facility. He sees it as a political misstep.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO