Georgia State

Georgia Secretary of State explains why he wants to end runoff elections; Women of Welcome on a mission to teach women about immigration

wabe.org
 3 days ago
wabe.org

DeKalb CEO talks ‘Cop City’ and new poll shows more voter confidence in Georgia

This week on Political Breakfast, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond shares the perspective of those residents who have mixed feelings about the proposed police training facility in their neighborhood. Thurmond tells host Lisa Rayam and strategists Tharon Johnson and Brian Robinson, the Atlanta Police Foundation did not initially consult with his office on the future site of the $90 million facility. He sees it as a political misstep.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Georgia House minority leader calls for more police accountability

Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly is calling for more police accountability in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death at the hands of Memphis Police officers. In an effort to hold law enforcement officers accountable in Georgia, on Wednesday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Beverly said that there’s a need for legislation that requires all law enforcement officers to wear body cameras.
GEORGIA STATE

