Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Michael Jackson’s nephew cast as singer in biopic after ‘worldwide search’
Michael Jackson is set to be portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson in an upcoming biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film, titled simply Michael, will be the first major film role for 26-year-old Jaafar, who is the second-youngest son of songwriter and Jackson 5 member Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s older brother. Announcing the role, Jaafar described himself as “humbled and honored”.
ComicBook
Michael Jackson Biopic to Star His Nephew Jaafar Jackson in Lead Role
Emancipation and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is set to direct a Michael Jackson biopic, which will star Jackson's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in the leading role. Jaafar, the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson, also has his own music career, giving him not just the looks, but the skillset needed to hone in on his uncle's story. The film, tentatively titled just Michael, has a script by John Logan.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
A.V. Club
Seth Rogen throws down the gauntlet, says "no one’s made a good high school movie since" Superbad
Seth Rogen has good reason to be cocky about his place in Hollywood. He got his start on one of the most beloved high school television series of all time (Freaks And Geeks) and then co-wrote one of the most beloved high school movies of all time (Superbad). He’s got plenty of other accomplishments under his belt (including a turn in a Best Picture nominee), but it says a lot about the quality of those projects that he’s still asked about them to this day.
Michael J. Fox Moves Sundance to Tears With Triumphant Documentary
For much of the 1980s and ’90s, Michael J. Fox was one of America’s favorite stars, which is why the news that he had Parkinson’s disease landed such a shocking blow. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is the endearing and affecting story of the beloved Family Ties and Back to the Future actor’s journey from Canada to Hollywood to the forefront of a fight against an incurable malady. Its poignancy and humor is amplified by its canny decision to let Fox tell his own tale.An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim places Fox front-and-center throughout Still: A Michael J. Fox...
Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life. As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job,...
ETOnline.com
Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson to Play King of Pop in Antoine Fuqua-Directed Biopic
Lionsgate's upcoming biopic on Michael Jackson has crowned its King of Pop! Jaafar Jackson has been tapped to portray his uncle in the film, Michael, to be directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King. Jaafar is the second youngest son of legendary singer, songwriter and producer Jermaine Jackson...
Mammoth Film Festival to Return With Movies Starring Luke Hemsworth, Quentin Tarantino and More Stars
Movies and mountains! Mammoth Film Festival returns to California this year and will feature several indie flicks with star-studded casts. The five-day festival will feature over 80 films across five different categories – Featured Documentary, Short, Music Video, Episodic and a highlighted Action Sports category. The judges panel this year includes Rob Weiss, Ashley Benson, […]
Ben Affleck’s Nike Drama ‘Air’ Sets Theatrical Release Date
Ben Affleck’s next directorial effort “Air,” about the birth of the Air Jordan brand and the partnership between Nike and a rookie Michael Jordan, has set an April 5 global theatrical release date, before it heads to Prime Video. The film is the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, in collaboration with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. The starry cast includes Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard...
toofab.com
Mia Goth Says 'Change Is Necessary' After Oscars Once Again Snub Horror
"It's not entirely based on the quality of a project per se ... I think a lot of people know that." Mia Goth is calling out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its historic tendency to not recognize horror movies. While promoting her latest horror film "Infinity...
A.V. Club
Dr. Phil to cease playing pretend TV doctor this spring
Dr. Phil, the long-running daytime television show in which a guy without a medical license yells at vulnerable people seeking help until he determines they’re cured, is coming to an end. This spring, the series will wrap its 21 seasons on CBS, opening the door for another one of Oprah’s grifter buddies to come in and fill the void.
A.V. Club
Where Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Zachary Levi, and all the rest stand within DC Studios now
The long-promised long-term plan for DC’s cinematic universe is finally upon us, and it means big changes for some of the studio’s beloved characters. Yet some things are also staying very much the same: new boss James Gunn prefaced his announcement by saying that the upcoming slate, including Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, The Flash, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, and Blue Beetle are all part of the universe he and Peter Safran are building. (Not part of that universe, but remaining on track, are films like Joker: Folie À Deux and The Batman sequel, now dubbed “Elseworlds” films.)
A.V. Club
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin might murder Malcolm McDowell in the Moving On trailer
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have one of Hollywood’s most iconic friendships, starting from when they first shared the screen in 1980's 9 to 5. In 2015, their Netflix comedy Grace And Frankie launched, leading to an unprecedented seven-season run on the increasingly cancel-happy streamer. While the show wrapped up last year, the longtime leading ladies couldn’t be stopped from co-starring again and will appear alongside Rita Moreno and Sally Field in 80 For Brady, which hits theaters this weekend. Next month, the duo will be seen on the big screen yet again in Moving On.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed
Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
A.V. Club
10 BoJack Horseman episodes that prove the show is a perfect tragicomedy
With TV Club 10, we point you toward the 10 episodes that best represent a TV series, classic or modern. They might not be the 10 best episodes, but they’re the 10 episodes that’ll help you understand what the show’s all about. “All those perky, well-adjusted people...
A.V. Club
HBO Max cancels Pennyworth, tragically cutting short the origin of Batman's butler
Dooming millions, planet-wide, to toil in darkness without the knowledge of the critical backstory of the man who makes Bruce Wayne’s bed and cooks his eggs, HBO Max announced tonight that it was canceling Pennyworth—or, as it’s known to the masses by its immortal subtitle, The Origin Of Batman’s Butler.
A.V. Club
Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, and more are up to enter the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced a (mostly) fresh slate of artists up for induction into the body of legendary artists. The 14 artists up for entry include Joy Division, The White Stripes, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, and more. While most of these...
Comments / 0