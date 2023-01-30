ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

golfmagic.com

LIV Golf League take massive L in latest legal twist in antitrust case

LIV Golf have taken a hit in their antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to the Associated Press. That is because a federal judge has denied a request by LIV Golf's attorneys to expand discovery to include communication with Augusta National members. Last week LIV Golf issued subpoenas to...
Golf.com

This former Masters champion says 2023 will be his last

One of the special parts of the Masters is that the past champions get to play on in the event long after their primes have passed. But there comes a time when each has to make that final stroll down the 18th fairway. This year, it’s 1987 champion Larry Mize‘s...
AUGUSTA, GA
