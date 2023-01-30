Read full article on original website
Legendary investor Mark Mobius said he shunned embattled Adani's share sale over debt concerns but he's still bullish on India
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius said his firm avoided the share sale by Adani Enterprises that was later pulled. The debt load at Indian conglomerate Adani and its associates "sort of scared us away," he told Bloomberg. The Adani Group was accused of stock manipulation by short seller Hindenburg. Mark Mobius,...
Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform
Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Banks battle to shed unsold buyout loans - sources
LONDON, Jan 31(Reuters) - Banks are whittling down a pile of unsold loans that backed private equity buyouts in the cheap-money era and trying to avoid heavy hits by refinancing the debt or selling chunks in secondary markets, bankers and investors said.
Billionaire Investor Doubles Down on Holding Cash vs. Investing in Stocks, Bonds
After revising his outlook on cash last fall, Ray Dalio reiterated his thoughts on the subject Feb. 2.
CORRECTED--Blackstone REIT blocks investor withdrawals in January
(Story corrects gross redemptions to $5.3 billion instead of $5.5 billion in second paragraph) Feb 1 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) in January, as the private equity firm faced a surge in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys More of One of Its CEO's Favorite Stocks
Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF has lost 41% over the past year and 76% from its February 2021 peak.
Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today
Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — Whirlpool shares gained more than 1.9% in extended trading after the appliance maker shared strong guidance for the year. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $4.92 billion, slightly behind the $5.07 billion expected by analysts, according to FactSet. The home appliances company also announced its chief operating officer would transition to an advisory role and then leave the company.
Gautam Adani isn't Asia's richest person any more after losing over $50 billion as his companies' stock rout deepens
Gautam Adani is no longer Asia's richest person, after falling to 15th place on Forbes' billionaires list. The Indian industrialist has lost over $50 billion as Adani Group stocks continue a weeklong selloff. A short-seller alleged Adani's conglomerate was involved in fraud and market manipulation. Indian industrialist Gautam Adani is...
Why Tesla is a cheap stock: Gary Black
Noted Tesla investor and Future Fund managing partner, Gary Black joined Neil Cavuto on Fox Business to discuss the carmaker’s stock and competition in 2023.
Apple Posts $117.2B in Revenue With More Live Sports On Deck
Apple recorded its largest annual quarterly revenue decline since September 2016, but it has live sports to look forward to in Q2. The technology company reported $117.15 billion in first-quarter revenue, falling short of analysts’ estimates of $121.1 billion and marking a 5.5% year-over-year decline. Net income reached nearly $30 billion, a drop from $34.63 billion during the same period the year prior.
Fanatics Continues Growth With Livestreaming Service
Fanatics is strengthening its collectibles presence with a new livestreaming commerce service. The company — last valued at $31 billion following a $700 million funding round — has hired former Snap Inc. executive Nick Bell to serve as the CEO of the company’s new division, Fanatics Live.
American Airlines, Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq jumped by around 2% on Wednesday following the Fed’s rate decision. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
A top fund that returned over 19% last year is betting global bond markets are about to get blindsided again
A fund that bet correctly last year on surprise reversals in British and Japanese bonds has a new contrarian stance. BlueBay Asset Management believes bond markets have underestimated hawkishness from global central banks. It is now shorting Italian, Japanese and US debt, according to Bloomberg. A London-based fund that bet...
Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims hit stock
Embattled Indian billionaire Gautam Adani called off his flagship company's $2.5 billion share share late Wednesday after a tumultuous week saw his conglomerate shed tens of billions of dollars in market value after claims of fraud from a U.S.-based short-selling firm. Citing a volatile market and an unprecedented situation, the Adani Group said in a statement it decided not to go ahead with its share sale — which was preliminarily sold out as of Tuesday — and will return the proceeds from the offering.Adani-related shares plunged in recent days after Hindenburg Research, a financial research firm with a track...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher Amid Earnings Wave With Fed In Focus; IMF Boosts Global Growth Forecast
Wall Street extended the S&P 500's solid January gains Tuesday as investors sorted through a wave of corporate earnings ahead of tomorrow's crucial Fed rate decision.
Starbucks misses expectations as China Covid surge hurts international sales
Starbucks reported earnings and revenue after the bell that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The coffee chain was expected to post quarterly earnings per share of 77 cents and revenue of $8.78 billion. A surge in Covid cases in China heavily weighed on Starbucks' sales in the country. In...
