ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Office Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform

Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Reuters

Banks battle to shed unsold buyout loans - sources

LONDON, Jan 31(Reuters) - Banks are whittling down a pile of unsold loans that backed private equity buyouts in the cheap-money era and trying to avoid heavy hits by refinancing the debt or selling chunks in secondary markets, bankers and investors said.
kalkinemedia.com

CORRECTED--Blackstone REIT blocks investor withdrawals in January

(Story corrects gross redemptions to $5.3 billion instead of $5.5 billion in second paragraph) Feb 1 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) in January, as the private equity firm faced a surge in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today

Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — Whirlpool shares gained more than 1.9% in extended trading after the appliance maker shared strong guidance for the year. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $4.92 billion, slightly behind the $5.07 billion expected by analysts, according to FactSet. The home appliances company also announced its chief operating officer would transition to an advisory role and then leave the company.
Front Office Sports

Apple Posts $117.2B in Revenue With More Live Sports On Deck

Apple recorded its largest annual quarterly revenue decline since September 2016, but it has live sports to look forward to in Q2. The technology company reported $117.15 billion in first-quarter revenue, falling short of analysts’ estimates of $121.1 billion and marking a 5.5% year-over-year decline. Net income reached nearly $30 billion, a drop from $34.63 billion during the same period the year prior.
Benzinga

American Airlines, Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq jumped by around 2% on Wednesday following the Fed’s rate decision. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
The Independent

Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims hit stock

Embattled Indian billionaire Gautam Adani called off his flagship company's $2.5 billion share share late Wednesday after a tumultuous week saw his conglomerate shed tens of billions of dollars in market value after claims of fraud from a U.S.-based short-selling firm. Citing a volatile market and an unprecedented situation, the Adani Group said in a statement it decided not to go ahead with its share sale — which was preliminarily sold out as of Tuesday — and will return the proceeds from the offering.Adani-related shares plunged in recent days after Hindenburg Research, a financial research firm with a track...
CNBC

Starbucks misses expectations as China Covid surge hurts international sales

Starbucks reported earnings and revenue after the bell that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The coffee chain was expected to post quarterly earnings per share of 77 cents and revenue of $8.78 billion. A surge in Covid cases in China heavily weighed on Starbucks' sales in the country. In...
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy