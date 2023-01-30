ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Man, 16-year-old arrested in Darlington County shooting that killed 17-year-old

By Caleb McCusker
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bzpwv_0kWU9MFx00

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has made two more arrests after a deadly shooting near Syracuse Street on Jan. 20 , according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office arrested Tre’von Kavontae Johnson, 22, of Hartsville, and an unidentified 16-year-old on Monday in connection with the shooting, according to the release.

Johnson and the 16-year-old were charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, arrest warrants show.

Johnson and the 16-year-old allegedly fired shots into a car with three people in it, injuring one and killing a 17-year-old, according to the warrant.

The name of the 17-year-old has not yet been released.

No information was immediately available, and the investigation is still ongoing.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 6

Related
WMBF

Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Police: Darlington juvenile arrested after making ‘threats of violence’ to school

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A juvenile is in custody after police said he allegedly made threats to a school in the Darlington area on back-to-back days. The Darlington Police Department said the juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday evening following an investigation by the department, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the FBI. Authorities said the arrest came after the suspect allegedly sent “threats of violence two days in a row to a school in the Darlington County School District.”
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

1 dead in shooting outside Robeson County store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A shooting took place Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. where one person was killed outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt. Hunt said they are still in the early...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence woman allegedly abused elderly person

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department made an arrest Tuesday afternoon after an elderly person was allegedly abused, according to a news release. Police arrested Stephanie L. McCullough, 49, of Florence was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and kidnapping after police were called to the 1300 block of Rebecca Street to […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

22-year-old man found dead inside car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning inside of a vehicle in the Lumberton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy O. Jacobs, of Pembroke, was found dead inside a car in the area of Hornets Road and Meadow Road, deputies said. The incident is under investigation […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

2 more arrests made in Darlington Co. double shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two new arrests have been made in a shooting that killed a minor and injured another in Darlington County. The shooting occurred in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20, according to Sheriff James Hudson.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway on Meadow Road in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death Wednesday morning at the intersection of Meadow Road and Hornet Road, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Community members said a body was found in that area. Wilkins said homicide investigators are working the incident. He added more...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

103K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy