Man, 16-year-old arrested in Darlington County shooting that killed 17-year-old
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has made two more arrests after a deadly shooting near Syracuse Street on Jan. 20 , according to a news release.
The sheriff’s office arrested Tre’von Kavontae Johnson, 22, of Hartsville, and an unidentified 16-year-old on Monday in connection with the shooting, according to the release.
Johnson and the 16-year-old were charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, arrest warrants show.
Johnson and the 16-year-old allegedly fired shots into a car with three people in it, injuring one and killing a 17-year-old, according to the warrant.
The name of the 17-year-old has not yet been released.
No information was immediately available, and the investigation is still ongoing.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 6