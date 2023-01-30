Man, 16-year-old arrested in Darlington County shooting that killed 17-year-old

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has made two more arrests after a deadly shooting near Syracuse Street on Jan. 20 , according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office arrested Tre’von Kavontae Johnson, 22, of Hartsville, and an unidentified 16-year-old on Monday in connection with the shooting, according to the release.

Johnson and the 16-year-old were charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, arrest warrants show.

Johnson and the 16-year-old allegedly fired shots into a car with three people in it, injuring one and killing a 17-year-old, according to the warrant.

The name of the 17-year-old has not yet been released.

No information was immediately available, and the investigation is still ongoing.

