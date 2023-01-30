Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “Poker Face” Episode 5, “Time of the Monkey”. In “Poker Face,” Rian Johnson’s first-ever TV show following in the tradition of ‘70s detective stories like “Columbo,” Natasha Lyonne is a human lie detector-cum-begrudging murder solver. With each new episode and largely self-contained adventure, Charlie Cale (Lyonne) finds herself entangled in a new web of killings, piecing together how and why it all went wrong. The Peacock series’ latest episode, titled “Time of the Monkey,” features Judith Light as half a badass duo of retirees whose activism during the counterculture period is not as altruistic as it first may seem.

6 HOURS AGO