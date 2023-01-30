Read full article on original website
Related
Paramount+ Follows Other Streamers in Removing Several Original Series From Platform
Paramount+ has followed other streamers like HBO Max in removing some of its original programming off the platform, including the likes of Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” reboot and “The Real World: Homecoming New York.” The news comes two days after Paramount announced that Showtime would be undergoing a rebrand and merging with Paramount+’s premium service later this year.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Shoots Linda Ronstadt Song ‘Long Long Time’ Into iTunes Top 5
Sunday night’s emotional “The Last of Us” episode titled “Long Long Time,” which featured the 1970 Linda Ronstadt song of the same name, had fans in tears – and hitting up streaming services to download the song about unrequited love. In one scene, zombie...
Showtime to Be Rebranded, Integrated With Paramount+ as Multiple Shows Get the Ax
Showtime will be integrated into Paramount+ later this year, as part of a rebrand that will take place across linear and streaming platforms in a major network shakeup that was long being speculated. The new title will be Paramount+ With Showtime, and will only involve the premium tier of Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network in the U.S.
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, ‘Batgirl’ Directors to Reunite for ‘Bad Boys 4’
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will reunite for “Bad Boys 4,” Sony Pictures confirmed Tuesday. Smith and Lawrence announced their reunion on their respective social media platforms through a video in which Smith hinted at the next film in the franchise by playing Diddy, Murphy Lee and Nelly’s “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” which appeared in “Bad Boys II.”
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Intro — Get Your First Look at the Revamped Main Title Sequence (Exclusive Video)
The “Vanderpump Rules” main title sequence is among the most iconic openings on TV, often replicated by fans of the Bravo show, including Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence. Season 10 has a total revamp of the opening credits, and we spoke to Lisa Vanderpump herself about how the new intro (which you can watch above) came about.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Is ‘Dark,’ ‘Emotional’ and ‘So Much Better’ Than the Other 2 Films, Dave Bautista Says
Dave Bautista is setting the bar high for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” promising that it will be the “best” film of the franchise. “It’s very emotional. It’s emotional, it’s dark, and it’s deep and it’s inspiring. I think this is going to be a special [one],” he said in a recent interview for Uproxx.
‘Ant-Man’ Sequel and ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Lead Most-Anticipated Movies in February I Chart
An eclectic slate of releases this month includes the final “Magic Mike” movie and Reese Witherspoon in “Your Place or Mine”. A four-and-a-half-year wait hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for “Ant-Man,” with the latest Marvel sequel, once again featuring Paul Rudd in the leading role, topping Whip Media’s list of the most anticipated new movies coming out this month.
‘The Crown’ Star Helena Bonham Carter Thinks It’s Time for the Netflix Series to End: ‘It’s Very Different Now’
“The Crown” alum Helena Bonham Carter says she doesn’t think the Netflix series “should carry on” now that it has nearly caught up to the present day. “I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually,” said the actor in a recent interview with The Guardian.
Jake Gyllenhaal Leads a High-Octane Mission to Rescue an Afghan Interpreter From the Taliban in ‘The Covenant’ Trailer (Video)
Everything is coming up Guy Ritchie. The British filmmaker has released five movies since 2019, including the $1 billion-grossing live-action remake of Disney’s “Aladdin.” And now he’s back with his latest, the war movie “The Covenant,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal as an American soldier who returns to the battlefield to rescue an interpreter who saved his life (played by Dar Salim). And the brand-new trailer (which you can watch above) certainly brings the intensity.
Annette Bening to Star in Peacock’s Limited Series ‘Apples Never Fall’
Four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening will star in Peacock’s upcoming limited drama series “Apples Never Fall,” based on “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers” author Liane Moriarty’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel. The role marks “The Kids Are...
‘A Lot of Nothing’ Review: Mo McRae’s Directorial Feature Debut Takes on Police Killings
Mo McRae’s face may be more recognizable than his name. As an actor for more than 20 years with over 60 credits and counting he’s worked steadily, appearing on TV and in film in such roles as Benjamin Berry in “The Flight Attendant,” Blip Sanders on the short-lived “Pitch,” and Gus Henderson in “Den of Thieves.” Now he’s moved behind the camera as the co-writer and director of “A Lot of Nothing,” his feature film debut.
‘Batman’ Prequel Series ‘Pennyworth’ Canceled After 3 Seasons
A day after James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-CEOs and chairmen of the newly formed DC Studios, unveiled their streamlined plan for the DC Universe going forward, a wayward DC-based series has been cut loose. TheWrap has confirmed that “Pennyworth,” which aired on Epix for two seasons and HBO...
New Line Acquires Drew Hancock’s ‘Companion'; ‘Barbarian’ Team to Produce
New Line has acquired “Companion” from writer and director Drew Hancock and the filmmaking team behind the breakout horror hit “Barbarian” in a competitive situation. “Companion” will be Hancock’s directorial debut from his original screenplay. Plot details are being kept under wraps. The film...
James Mangold in Talks to Direct ‘Swamp Thing’ for DC Studios
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” director James Mangold is in talks to direct the upcoming feature film adaptation of “Swamp Thing” for Warner Bros. and DC Studios. The project was one of 10 announced by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn as part of the first...
‘The Palace': Kate Winslet Glowers in First Look at Stephen Frears’ HBO Limited Series (Photo)
There’s no release date yet for Kate Winslet’s next HBO project, the limited series event “The Palace,” created by Stephen Frears. But the network is tiding viewers over a first look at the upcoming drama. Currently filming in Austria before the production relocates to the United...
‘Hardcore’ Supergirl Movie in the Works Based on Tom King’s ‘Woman of Tomorrow’
The Girl of Steel is headed back to our screens. Only this time, it’ll be in movie form. As part of DC’s massive slate revealed on Tuesday, a live-action Supergirl film was announced, titled “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.”. According to DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran,...
‘The Cell’ Director Tarsem Singh Returns With First Indian Movie ‘Dear Jassi’
“The Cell” director Tarsem Singh is making his global comeback with his first Indian film, “Dear Jassi,” based on a true story with plot details being kept under wraps. Singh made his name with visually dazzling fantasy films like “The Cell,” “Immortals” and “Mirror, Mirror” but has...
‘Full Time’ Review: Laure Calamy Anchors Strong Story of Parental Struggle
Julie (Laure Calamy) is on the move. From the moment her alarm clock disturbs her sleeping breath, she’s in constant state of harried, frantic motion—making breakfast, tinkering with the boiler, dropping her kids off at an elderly neighbor’s house while it’s still dark out, running to catch a train, changing into her hotel maid uniform, smoothing sheets, hosing excrement from the walls, and battling her way back home to do it all over again, all too soon.
Judith Light Struggled to Let Go of Her ‘Poker Face’ Character: ‘There’s No Black and White’
Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “Poker Face” Episode 5, “Time of the Monkey”. In “Poker Face,” Rian Johnson’s first-ever TV show following in the tradition of ‘70s detective stories like “Columbo,” Natasha Lyonne is a human lie detector-cum-begrudging murder solver. With each new episode and largely self-contained adventure, Charlie Cale (Lyonne) finds herself entangled in a new web of killings, piecing together how and why it all went wrong. The Peacock series’ latest episode, titled “Time of the Monkey,” features Judith Light as half a badass duo of retirees whose activism during the counterculture period is not as altruistic as it first may seem.
‘Elvis,’ ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Tár’ Editing Land ACE Eddie Awards Nominations
Oscar nominees “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick” have been nominated for the 73rd annual ACE Eddie Awards, the American Cinema Editors announced Wednesday. The last Hollywood guild or professional...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0