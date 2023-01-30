Read full article on original website
Related
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Kathy Bates Is Coming To TV To Reboot A Classic Series, And I’m Already Sold
A legendary legal crusader is coming back to TV, with Kathy Bates playing a new version of an old favorite.
ComicBook
Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series
CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Collider
'King Of The Hill' Reboot Coming to Hulu With Original Cast Returning
A return to Arlen, Texas is in the works at Hulu. A King Of The Hill revival has been ordered by the streaming platform with co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return along with the rest of the original voice cast. Judge and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Hank and Peggy Hill, respectively. Pamela Adlon returns as Bobby Hill, along with Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive and Lauren Tom as Minh Souphanousinphone.
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Begins Production on ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Series, Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia Star (EXCLUSIVE)
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is launching a new original series in Canada. Production has begun on “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” starring Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell. The duo portrays “a married couple who find a new way to keep the mystery alive… quite literally.” “‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ combines romance, humor and intrigue, reminiscent of some of my favorite stories of amateur sleuths, in over their heads,” says Laura Gaines, director of development at Hallmark Media. “Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell have undeniable on-screen chemistry and we know that viewers will be rooting for our newest crime-solving duo, Birdie...
ComicBook
Showtime Cancels New Series Before Season 1 Despite Filming Being Finished
Showtime is being integrated into the Paramount+ brand, and it means that some of the plans that Showtime had for its programming slate are quickly being changed. As a result, one series that Showtime was about to premiere is getting canceled before Season 1 even premieres. That show is Three...
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
ComicBook
King of The Hill Revival Confirmed For Hulu
A little over one year today, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels had announced that they would be returning to Arlene, Texas, as a King of the Hill revival series had been announced. However, it has been some time since we received any additional details on Hank, Peggy, and Bobby's big comeback, until now that is. Hulu, the streaming service owned by Disney and houses plenty of Fox series, has confirmed that the show will be arriving with new episodes in the future, but that's not all.
Collider
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: A Look at the Duality of One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Icons | Sundance 2023
Late in his life, Little Richard would talk about how he was the inspiration for all the artists we now consider rock and roll. The Beatles opened for him, Jimi Hendrix played with him, and The Rolling Stones learned from him. What might seem like bold claims are actually a sad truth: Little Richard might be the most influential musician of the 20th century. The brilliance of Little Richard: I Am Everything, by director Lisa Cortés, is that it does the work and shows that Little Richard deserved better and deserved more respect for his contributions, an icon who paved the way for everyone that would come after him, from Elvis Presley to Tyler, the Creator.
hypebeast.com
HBO Renews 'The Last of Us' for Second Season
Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s The Last of Us series adaptation has officially received a second season renewal order from HBO. A press release confirmed that the show was HBO’s second-largest debut behind House of the Dragon, with the first episode surpassing 22 million views domestically and its second episode earning 5.7 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts in the United States; episode two garnered 1 million more new viewers in comparison to the pilot, marking the largest week two audience growth for any HBO Original Drama Series in history.
ComicBook
Showtime Merges With Paramount+ and Announces New Name
A major change is coming to Showtime. On Monday, Paramount announced that both Showtime's linear pay-TV channel and the premium tier of Paramount+ will be rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime. Chris McCarthy is set to lead Showtime's studio and linear channel while Tom Ryan will oversee streaming business. The news was announced by Paramount CEO Bob Bakish in a memo on Monday. The change will happen sometime later this year and will apply only in the United States, according to Deadline.
Collider
What Can We Expect From 'The Last of Us' Season 2?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II games.With the early renewal for the hit HBO series The Last of Us coming in just after its second episode aired, it's leaving many people wondering what to expect in Season 2. With a sequel to the game already released, and with word that the first season will likely tell the whole story of the first game, The Last of Us Part II looms large. The sequel is a completely different beast from the original, with its length being nearly double that of the first, as it tells a much more narratively complex story. With the way the first season has shown so far that it isn’t afraid to expand and change story beats, it’ll be interesting to speculate on what audiences can expect to see in a sophomore season.
Complex
Hulu Bringing Back ‘King of the Hill’ With Original Creators
Fox’s iconic animated sitcom King of the Hill is officially getting a revival on Hulu. Variety reports the series’ co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to executive produce the reboot alongside incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. King of the Hill previously ran for 13 seasons on Fox from January 1997 to September 2009.
Collider
James Gunn Announces ‘Creature Commandos’ Animated Series With First Look Image
Back in January, new DC co-head James Gunn revealed he was working on a DC TV series that had yet to be announced as part of his and Peter Safran's plans for the DCU. Little about the show was known other than that Gunn had already penned about one-third of the project while working on a slew of other properties at the company. Now, appearing with Safran to unveil the future of DC under their reign, he revealed that said series is an animated Creature Commandos show. Furthermore, an image was shown that unveiled the superhero team of monster men and women (along with their human leader) as they'll appear in the show.
Uzo Aduba to Lead Shondaland Series ‘The Residence’ at Netflix
Uzo Aduba is set to star in the upcoming Shondaland series “The Residence” at Netflix, Variety has learned. The series was originally picked up at the streaming service in March 2022. It is described as a comedic murder mystery set at The White House. It is inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.” The official logline states, “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. ‘The Residence’ is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic...
startattle.com
The Good Doctor (Season 6 Episode 12) “365 Degrees” trailer, release date
Shaun invites Aaron to stay with him while he has exterminators at his house and Lea realizes both men have a lot more in common than she realized. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick wrestles with a big decision about her career and her personal life. This episode was directed by Rebecca Moline and written by Thomas L. Moran. Startattle.com – The Good Doctor | ABC.
Johnny Knoxville Says Hulu Axing ‘Reboot’ Is ‘Pretty Unbelievable,’ Hopes Show Finds New Home That ‘Knows How to Properly Support’ It
Johnny Knoxville took to social media to mourn the cancellation of “Reboot,” which Hulu announced it would not pick up for a second season on Monday. “It’s with a heavy heart that I say that despite getting great reviews and being nominated for a critics choice award, Hulu has failed to pick up ‘Reboot’ even for a second season,” the “Jackass” star wrote on Instagram. “Pretty unbelievable.” Knoxville, who played raunchy comedian and recovering alcoholic Clay Barber on the Steven Levitan-created series, continued, “Working on this show has been one of the great highlights of my life, and I wanted to thank Steve Levitan and...
Collider
James Roday Rodriguez Sees 'Psych 4' In the Near-Future
James Roday Rodriguez, who plays the fan favorite fake psychic Shawn Spencer, is predicting a Psych 4 film in his future. Based on the popular comedy-drama series Psych that ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2014, Psych: The Movie centers around sleuth’s mystery adventures along with his best friend Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill, The West Wing) and was released via the show’s original USA Network in 2017. Following the success of the first film, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and Psych 3: This Is Gus premiered on Peacock in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Comments / 0