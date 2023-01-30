Read full article on original website
'National Treasure: Edge of History': Lisette Olivera on Working With Harvey Keitel & Justin Bartha
So far this season, National Treasure: Edge of History has been filled with Easter eggs and other callbacks to the original National Treasure movies. The show has hit on everything from previous lines to larger plot details and more. Two of the biggest connections to the movies was the inclusion of Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha reprising their roles as Peter Sadusky and Riley Poole, respectively. During an interview on the D23 Inside Disney podcast, series star Lisette Olivera discussed her experience working with the legacy cast members.
'True Lies' Series Trailer Reveals a Familiar Face From the James Cameron Movie
CBS original series, True Lies, inspired by the 1994 hit action-comedy movie of the same title, has released a new trailer. True Lies features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga as the couple on a mission for their country. The series, which was initially set to premiere in February has a new March 1 release date, with the remaining episodes airing every Wednesday at 10 PM ET. The official trailer released today teases an action-packed series following the life of a married couple after the wife finds out her husband is a spy.
‘The Last of Us’: Craig Mazin Warns of an Emotional Joel Flashback to Come
HBO’s The Last of Us has proven to be a much-beloved addition to television viewing, with great praise reserved for its cast. The series set in a post-apocalyptic world has had its fair share of tragic and emotional moments — the latest episode, Long, Long Time, brought about many a teary eye among the show’s viewing audience. With its system of flashbacks all the way to Outbreak Day, the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) was emotionally and effectively expanded and told in a new medium. But there seems to be more heart-wrenching flashbacks on the horizon.
'My Happy Ending' Trailer Shows Andie MacDowell as an Ailing Actress
Andie MacDowell is keeping a brave face while she faces her toughest battle yet in a new trailer for My Happy Ending. Based on Anat Gov’s play, Happy End, the comedy-drama will follow a famous actress (MacDowell) who’s dealing with a life-changing and crushing diagnosis of stage four cancer. Trying to keep things on the hush-hush, the actress enters into a treatment program without telling her friends, family, or even her talent manager. The beginning bits of the trailer reveals MacDowell’s character trying to keep up with appearances, even lying to other hospital patients and telling them that she’s going undercover to study for a role.
'Dexter: New Blood' Season 2 Cancelled at Showtime
Dexter Morgan may be dead—along with chances for a new season—but all hope isn't lost. In November 2021, Showtime revived its hit series Dexter for a 10-episode run in Dexter: New Blood. While talk floated around about a potential second season, it was never confirmed. According to TVLine, though, any hopes for a second season are officially gone. However, Showtime isn't ready to give up the Dexter universe quite yet.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
How James Gunn’s DCU Is Different From Marvel’s MCU
When it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be the new co-heads of DC Studios, the excitement for the new DCU was palpable. Gunn and Safran's introduction as the co-heads of DC Studios stirred up a lot of drama in the past few months as it meant the fate of current in-production films was in flux. During a press conference, Gunn and Safran laid out their extended plan for the DCU, but also clarified just how similar and dissimilar this new universe would be to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
James Gunn Announces ‘Creature Commandos’ Animated Series With First Look Image
Back in January, new DC co-head James Gunn revealed he was working on a DC TV series that had yet to be announced as part of his and Peter Safran's plans for the DCU. Little about the show was known other than that Gunn had already penned about one-third of the project while working on a slew of other properties at the company. Now, appearing with Safran to unveil the future of DC under their reign, he revealed that said series is an animated Creature Commandos show. Furthermore, an image was shown that unveiled the superhero team of monster men and women (along with their human leader) as they'll appear in the show.
'The Family Stallone' Reality Series Revealed in Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial
Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is taking his family up Paramount Mountain. The streamer announced that the actor, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone will star in a new reality series titled The Family Stallone which premieres this spring on Paramount+. To fully welcome the Stallones into the Paramount fold, the company has dedicated a whole face of the mountain to "Sly" in its Super Bowl ad for the streamer.
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: A Look at the Duality of One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Icons | Sundance 2023
Late in his life, Little Richard would talk about how he was the inspiration for all the artists we now consider rock and roll. The Beatles opened for him, Jimi Hendrix played with him, and The Rolling Stones learned from him. What might seem like bold claims are actually a sad truth: Little Richard might be the most influential musician of the 20th century. The brilliance of Little Richard: I Am Everything, by director Lisa Cortés, is that it does the work and shows that Little Richard deserved better and deserved more respect for his contributions, an icon who paved the way for everyone that would come after him, from Elvis Presley to Tyler, the Creator.
'The Last of Us': Nick Offerman Reveals His Wife Urged Him to Accept His Role
Episode 3 of HBO's hit post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us presented a bold departure from the eponymous video game from which the series is adapted. The love-filled and heartwarming episode offered a break from the intense action that made up the first two episodes. Thankfully, the gamble paid off as the episode is now widely regarded as the best of the series so far and is equally the most viewed. Now, we are learning from Nick Offerman, who plays the character of Bill, on which the episode is largely focused, that he would never have been a part of the series had it not been for the convincing power of his wife, Megan Mullally.
Vin Diesel's Faith is Put to the Test in New 'Fast X' Poster
The Fast & Furious franchise has pumped adrenaline through the veins of viewers for over two decades through its perfect blend of electrifying car chases, fiery romance and family-centric storyline. With the tenth installment, Fast X, well on the way, it looks like the saga is set to close with a bang. In a newly unveiled poster for the film, audiences have been teased a look at what's to come for Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his petrol-head family.
'Righteous Thieves' Trailer: Criminal Masterminds Go 'Ocean's 11' on The Nazis [Exclusive]
In modern life, we can’t collect one hundred Nazi scalps to teach some people basic humanity, but we certainly can retrieve some items that ended up in the wrong hands during World War II. Or at least that’s the premise of Righteous Thieves, a new heist movie whose trailer we can exclusively debut for you today, courtesy of Lionsgate. The story centers around a group of talented thieves who set out to retrieve precious works of art that were stolen by the Nazis in the 1940s.
James Gunn Shares the Comic Books Inspiring the DCU
DC Studios co-head James Gunn has shared the comic book storylines he’s using as inspiration to build the new DCU. Earlier this week, Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their ambitious plan for the future of DC Studios, revealing ten new films and TV shows already in development. During a...
James Cameron Tests Infamous 'Titanic' Door Theories in a New 25th Anniversary Special
As audiences prepare to step back into Titanic to re-experience its gripping love story, National Geographic is set to debut an upcoming special titled Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron that will finally answer the 25-year-long debate if Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived the ill-fated voyage by staying on the floating door with Rose (Kate Winslet).
Travis Fimmel Solves a Gruesome Cold Case in 'Black Snow' Trailer
Sundance Now and AMC+ plus released today the first trailer for Black Snow, an upcoming mystery series starring Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Raised by Wolves). In Black Snow, Fimmel plays the cold-case detective James Cormack, who’s in charge of solving the gruesome murder of a teenager. The new trailer introduces...
What Can We Expect From 'The Last of Us' Season 2?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II games.With the early renewal for the hit HBO series The Last of Us coming in just after its second episode aired, it's leaving many people wondering what to expect in Season 2. With a sequel to the game already released, and with word that the first season will likely tell the whole story of the first game, The Last of Us Part II looms large. The sequel is a completely different beast from the original, with its length being nearly double that of the first, as it tells a much more narratively complex story. With the way the first season has shown so far that it isn’t afraid to expand and change story beats, it’ll be interesting to speculate on what audiences can expect to see in a sophomore season.
'Law & Order: SVU' Needs to Commit to the Benson/Stabler Romance
Back in 1999, the world was introduced to Law & Order: SVU and its two primary detectives Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay.) The partners have had palpable chemistry since day one, and it’s only grown stronger as both the actors and the characters got to know each other more. Fans quickly latched onto the pair and have been rooting for them to take the leap and become a romantic couple. After all, they’re basically perfect for each other in every sense of the word and understand each other in ways no one else does — it seems like a no-brainer. Unfortunately for fans, this slow burn is more of an eternal flame at this point.
'Fast X': Rita Moreno on How She Got Her Role in Upcoming Sequel
the legendary EGOT winner, had a funny anecdote to share regarding how she got her role in Fast X, the next chapter in the Fast and Furious Saga. In an interview with ET, the actress revealed it was actually her grandson who suggested to Vin Diesel to cast Moreno in the film, which recently released a new poster featuring Diesel's character, Dom Toretto. The conversation between Justin Fisher, Moreno's grandson, and Diesel took place at the afterparty of West Side Story's premiere back in 2021. The young actor had a laugh remembering how she pitched to Diesel the inclusion of his grandmother in the action franchise:
