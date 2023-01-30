Read full article on original website
National Signing Day Ole Miss Live Thread | Updated 11:00 a.m.
Today is the final National Signing Day of the 2023 recruiting cycle, as the Rebels attempt to close on a few more high school prospects. With Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's National Signing Day press conference bumped up two hours to a 10 a.m. CT start this morning, it is not expected to be a long day for the Rebels. Nevertheless, we'll have full coverage for you here and throughout the day and beyond, including being live from Kiffin's press conference.
DeeJay Holmes, Who Led High School Football in Sacks, Signs With Ole Miss
Ole Miss inks record-setting south Florida pass rusher on National Signing Day
Mississippi State beats out Ole Miss for late-riser DL in class of 2023
Mississippi State won a key recruiting battle on Wednesday. 3-star defensive lineman Jonathan Davis announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. He’s already signed with Mississippi State as well. Here’s the program’s announcement:. Davis is a Mississippi native who went under-the-radar until the past...
Ole Miss Football Has Brought In A Strong Recruiting Class; Who's Next? - Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Lane Kiffin's use of the transfer portal continues to provide fruit and advantages for the Rebels. We will see if National Signing Day provides more.
Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins Named Top 101 Player in College Football
Ole Miss true freshman Quinshon Judkins is going into next season ranked as one of the top players in college football.
Alabama breaks program record with historic rout of Vanderbilt
The No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide suffered one of the worst upset losses of the college basketball season last weekend against Oklahoma. They made sure to correct that in emphatic fashion in their next matchup against Vanderbilt, breaking a program record with a beatdown on Tuesday. Alabama practically had the game won by halftime, Read more... The post Alabama breaks program record with historic rout of Vanderbilt appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Feb. 1 is National Signing Day
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - More high school football players signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Dylan Thompson - Itawamba Community College (ICC) T.J. Parks - Mississippi Delta Community College (MDCC) Cameron Haynes - Itawamba Community College. Charleston French - Itawamba Community College. Cameron Foster - Northwest Mississippi Community College...
East Side Throwback Night returns to Olive Branch High Thursday
Photo: From left, Jorah Lawrence and Trevor Joyner wear the East Side High uniforms they will have when they play Hernando Central Thursday at Olive Branch High School. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The Olive Branch High School basketball programs will again pay respect to its past and honor the beginning of Black...
John Cofield’s Photo of the Week: “Oxford Motor Company, 1949”
The high school band parades up Van Buren Avenue past Oxford Motor Company in this 1949 shot by J. R. Cofield. A generation later and the people standing on that sidewalk would have seen the Cofields running Van Buren then headed into that building and into our favorite business in all of Oxford… Purvis’ Recreation Center, the pool hall. Still stepping down another generation and today’s Cofields walking Van Buren are Library Sports Bar bound. By this time in small town Oxford’s history, almost all the buildings on and around The Square hold interesting memories.
Report: Former Lane Furniture executives find new jobs
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Two former Lane Furniture executives have new jobs. Todd Evans and Ruff Thomas will head the new North American division for Henglin Home Furnishings, Furniture Today reported. Henglin is a Chinese producer and exporter, best known for its office chair products. According to Furniture Today, Evans...
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
Fans of Mississippi hard rock band mourn death of bass player who died after medical emergency on stage
Fans of a Mississippi hard rock and alternative rock band are in mourning after the band’s bass player had a medical emergency on stage and died after being attended to by emergency medical personnel. Members of the band Seeking 7 from Tupelo expressed their grief and shock after bass...
North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
Runoff for state House seat too close to call
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — There doesn't appear to be a clear winner in Tuesday's runoff for an open local legislative seat. Unofficial results from the House District 23 race show Perry Van Bailey leading Andy Stepp by just two votes. Bailey has 1,189 votes, or 50.04 percent, compared to...
Ice Storm Warning issued for Lafayette, Alcorn, Tippah counties
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lafayette, Alcorn and Tippah counties. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Union, Yalobusha, Tishomingo, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Calhoun and Grenada counties. Some travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, especially to our Northwest. Temperatures started off cold this morning with breezy weather....
Tupelo Police seeking 'Doll Face Bandits'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Masked menaces are stealing from vape shops in Tupelo. The latest burglary happened early Saturday morning when three burglars broke into Tupelo Smoke and Vape and stole cash and CBD products. The store is located near Crosstown. The store’s manager believes the burglars scoped out the...
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
Tupelo police search for person possibly involved in credit card fraud case
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Check your credit card statement. And, if you know this person, call the Tupelo Police Department. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your help in identifying a person they believe is involved in a credit card fraud case. It happened...
Pontotoc County Board appoints Parker as District 5 supervisor
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors approved the resignation of District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight. Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson said the approval came during a Board meeting on Tuesday. This comes after his May 2022 drug arrest. - Pontotoc County supervisor submits resignation. Ferguson...
