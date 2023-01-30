ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith to return for another season

COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M wide receiver room got a big piece back on Thursday, as Ainias Smith announced that he will return for a super senior season. Over his four seasons in College Station, Smith has developed into one of the most reliable targets on A&M’s team, as he recorded back to back 500+ yard and six touchdown seasons in 2020 and 2021.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Central Texas H-E-B locations to open two hours later due to icy weather

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the ongoing weather, H-E-B stores across Central Texas will open two hours later than the normal 6 a.m. The store locations opening at 8 a.m. Feb. 1 include:. Belton. Copperas Cove. Gatesville. Harker Heights. Killeen (all stores) Marlin. Mexia. Temple (all stores) Waco (all...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and many have decided to cancel or delay school. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Whoa! The Most Extreme Temperatures In The History Of Texas!

Texas is so BIG that we have it all. And, when it comes to the weather, it's the same. Yes, Texas is known for its HOT summers and, we have our share of COLD winters. But, how EXTREME does it get? You might be surprised. Check out the MOST extreme weather temperatures Texas has seen on both sides of this spectrum.
TEXAS STATE
mycurlyadventures.com

Hotels in the Texas Hill Country: The Cell Block Hotel in Clifton, Texas

The Texas Hill Country is as expansive as it is beautiful. There are so many adorable towns and breathtaking landscapes to see. When you’re trying to pinpoint your destination on your next road trip or romantic getaway, and you’re looking for hotels in the Texas Hill Country, we have the best recommendation!
CLIFTON, TX
CBS Austin

Most H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close at 6pm due to winter weather

H-E-B says it's closing its Austin stores early due to severe winter weather. According to their website, the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Austin (all stores) Bastrop Plus!. Buda. Burnet. Dripping Springs. Elgin. Georgetown (all...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas H-E-B stores to open two hours later

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – If anyone around Central Texas needs to make a run to H-E-B, here’s something to know before you get out into the cold. H-E-B sent out a release on Tuesday saying that many of their stores across the Lone Star State have modified weather-related store hours.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Debris scattered across Central Texas as ice weighs down limbs

(KWTX) - With every winter storm comes the dangers of debris, and across Central Texas we have seen trees come crashing down. The fallen trees range from small branches snapping off to full trees being uprooted and toppling to the ground. It is being seen from McLennan to Bell county...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Power outages climb in Central Texas

McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Central Texas roads still dangerous on third day of ice storm

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police urged caution for drivers Wednesday as freezing rain continued to create dangerous driving conditions. Through its Facebook page, the department said I-14 and State Highway 195 were drivable but said drivers needed to take it very slow. "The roadways on I-14 west of the...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy