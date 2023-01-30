Read full article on original website
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith to return for another season
COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M wide receiver room got a big piece back on Thursday, as Ainias Smith announced that he will return for a super senior season. Over his four seasons in College Station, Smith has developed into one of the most reliable targets on A&M’s team, as he recorded back to back 500+ yard and six touchdown seasons in 2020 and 2021.
20 Years Later, East Texas Remembers the Space Shuttle Tragedy
It was just a few seconds before 8 o'clock Central Time, February 1, 2003, when the last transmission was received from the Space Shuttle Columbia as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere some 38 miles above the Dallas area. In response to a question, mission commander Rick Husband said "Roger", and...
Believe It Or Not, A Central Texas City Is Among the State’s Most Dangerous
Big things always happen in the great state of Texas - sometimes good and sometimes bad. The older I get the more I realize what’s more important to me. When I was growing up I thought fancy cars, big houses, and lots of money were something that would make my life completely different.
SETX Student-Athletes secure futures on National Signing Day
The talent is loaded in Southeast Texas and that was evident as student-athlete's from across the area signed deals on National Signing day. We made stops at West Brook, Memorial, Silsbee, PN-G, and Lumberton.
Central Texas H-E-B locations to open two hours later due to icy weather
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the ongoing weather, H-E-B stores across Central Texas will open two hours later than the normal 6 a.m. The store locations opening at 8 a.m. Feb. 1 include:. Belton. Copperas Cove. Gatesville. Harker Heights. Killeen (all stores) Marlin. Mexia. Temple (all stores) Waco (all...
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and many have decided to cancel or delay school. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Whoa! The Most Extreme Temperatures In The History Of Texas!
Texas is so BIG that we have it all. And, when it comes to the weather, it's the same. Yes, Texas is known for its HOT summers and, we have our share of COLD winters. But, how EXTREME does it get? You might be surprised. Check out the MOST extreme weather temperatures Texas has seen on both sides of this spectrum.
Hotels in the Texas Hill Country: The Cell Block Hotel in Clifton, Texas
The Texas Hill Country is as expansive as it is beautiful. There are so many adorable towns and breathtaking landscapes to see. When you’re trying to pinpoint your destination on your next road trip or romantic getaway, and you’re looking for hotels in the Texas Hill Country, we have the best recommendation!
Most H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close at 6pm due to winter weather
H-E-B says it's closing its Austin stores early due to severe winter weather. According to their website, the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Austin (all stores) Bastrop Plus!. Buda. Burnet. Dripping Springs. Elgin. Georgetown (all...
Central Texas H-E-B stores to open two hours later
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – If anyone around Central Texas needs to make a run to H-E-B, here’s something to know before you get out into the cold. H-E-B sent out a release on Tuesday saying that many of their stores across the Lone Star State have modified weather-related store hours.
Debris scattered across Central Texas as ice weighs down limbs
(KWTX) - With every winter storm comes the dangers of debris, and across Central Texas we have seen trees come crashing down. The fallen trees range from small branches snapping off to full trees being uprooted and toppling to the ground. It is being seen from McLennan to Bell county...
Thousands of Central Texas customers are without power, heading into another freezing night
Bell & Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texans are going into the night without power after losing it, Wednesday morning. Customers in Bell and Falls County made it two days into freezing temperatures before losing power. As of Wednesday afternoon, the outages include 5,000 customers in Bell County...
Ice Storm Updates: Crash Shuts Down Interstate in West Texas
Ice storms and freezing temperatures hit the central and southern U.S. as hundreds of flights are delayed in Texas.
Dallas Weather: Dallas, Fort Worth ISDs among several canceling classes as winter weather hits North Texas
DALLAS - Several North Texas school districts have already canceled classes Tuesday because of the wintry weather. Dallas and Forth Worth ISDs are among those who announced they will not be holding classes on Tuesday. The majority of the schools that decided to close Monday are west of the Dallas-Fort...
Several local districts close, delay classes amid winter storm
With Winter Storm Warnings issued in Central Texas, some school districts are changing their schedules this week.
Power outages climb in Central Texas
McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
Central Texas roads still dangerous on third day of ice storm
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police urged caution for drivers Wednesday as freezing rain continued to create dangerous driving conditions. Through its Facebook page, the department said I-14 and State Highway 195 were drivable but said drivers needed to take it very slow. "The roadways on I-14 west of the...
