Michael J. Fox Moves Sundance to Tears With Triumphant Documentary
For much of the 1980s and ’90s, Michael J. Fox was one of America’s favorite stars, which is why the news that he had Parkinson’s disease landed such a shocking blow. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is the endearing and affecting story of the beloved Family Ties and Back to the Future actor’s journey from Canada to Hollywood to the forefront of a fight against an incurable malady. Its poignancy and humor is amplified by its canny decision to let Fox tell his own tale.An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim places Fox front-and-center throughout Still: A Michael J. Fox...
Liza Weil Praises Gilmore Girls' Creators For Including Paris' Backstory
"Gilmore Girls," which was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and ran from 2000 to 2007, focuses on the mother-daughter relationship between Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), which is one of best friends as well as that of a parent-child. While the story centers on Lorelai and Rory, "Gilmore Girls" — and its small-town setting of Stars Hollow (which had some real-life inspiration behind it) — is also full of memorable supporting characters. There's Lorelai's parents, Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard Gilmore (Edward Herrmann), with whom Lorelai has a contentious relationship. There's Rory's best friend, Lane Kim (Keiko Agena), who feels the need to hide her passion for music from her strict mother, Mrs. Kim (Emily Kuroda). Then there's Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), the local diner owner and Lorelai's love interest.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Popculture
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale: Exec Producer Peter Horton Says “It’s A Mystery As To Why It Was Canceled”
SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plots points from the series finale of New Amsterdam. So long, good doctors of New Amsterdam: The drama about an old public hospital from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television ended its five-season run Tuesday on NBC. Launched in 2018, the series was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. Here, Schulner and Horton reflect on what they did and didn’t do in the final episode, and why they think its way too early to wrap up the drama that stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery,...
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter
Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
netflixjunkie.com
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show
NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos
Gisele Bündchen is getting back to business. This week, the supermodel was seen hitting the beach in Florida for a new photo shoot — and she’s been posing in a slew of sizzling looks. In new photos, the model wore a cotton-candy pink Chanel backless one-piece swimsuit with a scoop neckline and an interlocking-double C... The post Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos appeared first on Grazia USA.
Showtime Reportedly Cancels ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 2
A long, long time ago The Big Bang Theory spurred off into a spin-off series following one of the beloved leads, Sheldon Cooper. This was appropriately named Young Sheldon. Shortly after came Young Rock, which is a comedic take on wrestler-turned-actor Dwanye Johnson’s upbringing. Now, it looks like we may get a Young Dexter, which is said to follow the popular serial killer through his adolescent years. It was reported yesterday by TVLine that the acclaimed reboot Dexter: New Blood has been canceled at Showtime and therefore will not be moving forward with Season 2. But, there’s a silver lining: in...
A Lap Dance In Magic Mike's Last Dance Put Salma Hayek In Real Danger
In a world where franchises are typically reserved for superheroes and gun-toting vigilantes, it's nice that a series about male strippers can break through the noise to become a phenomenon. Starting in 2012, "Magic Mike" was a bonafide success. Following the exploits of a male stripper group in Florida, the film went on to gross $167 million at the box office and acquire numerous accolades. There were plenty more stories to tell with this kind of setup, so a sequel was inevitable. That came in 2015 with "Magic Mike XXL."
HipHopDX.com
D Smoke Makes Debut On ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Series
D Smoke has made his first appearance on the latest episode of Mayor of Kingstown, which returned to Paramount+ for a second season earlier this month. The show, which stars Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon and Dianne Wiest, follows the McLusky family — a team of power brokers — as they tackle themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of for-profit prisons is the only thriving industry.
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Casts Kilbride's Son
Ahead of its Season 14 return, NCIS: Los Angeles has cast a new actor who will be portraying Hollace Kilbride's son. TV Line reports that Christoper Gorham (Ugly Betty, The Lincoln Lawyer) Alex Kilbride. The outlet added that Gorham's debut is said to be "a rocky reunion" for the father and son. Notably, it was previously revealed that Marilu Henner will be guest-starring as Kilbride's ex-wife, Elizabeth. However, the two guest actors will not appear on-screen together, as their episodes are separate.
ComicBook
Richard Gere Says One of His Movies Deserves More Praise Than It Got
Richard Gere starred in a number of acclaimed films and projects over the course of his career, roles that have earned him numerous awards nominations and wins as well. But of all the films in the actor's repertoire, there is one that he feels deserves more praise than it received. Speaking with ComicBook.com about his new romantic comedy, Maybe I Do, Gere said that there a few of his films that he feels deserved to break through more than they did, but that The Hoax was "a really good film" that just didn't quite break through.
‘Night Court’ Revival at NBC Lands Early Season 2 Renewal
With just four episodes out so far, “Night Court” has already been renewed for a second season at NBC. “Night Court” is a revival of the series of the same name that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Harry T. Stone, a young judge assigned to the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court. The revival stars Melissa Rauch as the late Stone’s daughter, Abby, an unapologetic optimist. She follows in her father’s night court footsteps and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan...
KGET 17
‘The Ark’ takes very practical look at science fiction tale
Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner certainly know their way around the science fiction universe having been the driving forces behind “Stargate” and “Stargate SG-1.” So when they say that while their new Syfy series, “The Ark,” is set 100 years in the future, features deep space travel and deals with constant danger, it isn’t your typical sci-fi offering, they should not be ignored.
