KGET 17
Bob Marley birthday tribute show to be held at Temblor Brewing Company
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A special musical commemoration will be held this week to honor reggae legend, Bob Marley on what would have been his 78th birthday. Temblor Brewing Company will hold the tribute event, which will feature Bakersfield reggae group, Mento Buru. The group will be joined onstage by a host of high personalities in the reggae world to perform some of Bob Marley’s classic singles, the Temblor release says.
I Just Saw The Trailer For "Killing County" — Which Is About My Hometown — And I'm Embarrassed, Frustrated, And Not The Least Bit Surprised
Watching true crime shows was trendy entertainment until I saw my hometown on the screen.
KGET 17
A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
KGET 17
Kern County library celebrates ‘Bookentines’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library is inviting you to celebrate your love of reading by making a Valentine’s Day Card for your favorite fictional character. You can enjoy this opportunity, also known as “Bookentines” at any of the county’s 22 library locations between Feb. 1...
KGET 17
Team Busby is now a father, son team
Team Busby has been known as a top ranked real estate group in Kern County for well over a decade, now the team will be growing. Broker Jon Busby is excited to announce his son, Jonathan Busby, will be joining the team after working in LA selling luxury real estate for the last ten years.
Bakersfield Californian
Newsom calls Kern the 'murder capital' of CA for the 2nd time in 2 years while touting bill banning guns in certain public places
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s district “the murder capital” of California — for the second time in two years — during a press conference Wednesday promoting a new state bill that seeks to prevent people from carrying guns in many public places.
Once facing life in prison, Cedric Struggs ordered released from custody
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who served more than 40 years in prison in connection with a deadly robbery has been ordered released from custody after his murder conviction was vacated and he was resentenced on the remaining charges. Judge Gregory Pulskamp resentenced Cedric Struggs to four years and, noting he has served far […]
KGET 17
Wear Red Day brings awareness to Women’s heart and brain health
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heart attack survivor and a Go Red for Women Ambassador for the American Heart Association Felicia Pickett joined 17 News to talk about the importance of Wear Red Day and what the community can do to get involved. February is American heart month. Cardiovascular disease...
Planet Fitness celebrates 1st graduate of Kern County Pathways to Work program
The first graduate of the Pathways to Work program was celebrated on Mon, Jan 30. Emmanuel Agbonkonkon is now officially hired at the Planet Fitness location in Southwest Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Californian
'They get paid in experience': BC culinary students gain hands-on experience at Renegade Room
When Marcia Overturf talks about Bakersfield College’s Renegade Room and its unique restaurant workers, she knows those topics well because she speaks from experience. Two years ago when she attended BC, she worked at the restaurant operated by students enrolled in the college’s culinary arts program. And now she’s back as the lab technician/manager of the Renegade Room.
KGET 17
Plans for proposed charter school put on hold
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Plans for a proposed charter school meant to close the opportunity gap for African-American students and other students of color have been put on hold until at least 2024. Organizers behind the Willie J. Frink College Prep school told 17 News they are still working...
theshafterpress.com
A fresh perspective joins Wasco council
Valentin Medina was recently elected to serve as a council member representing District 3. He has strong roots in Wasco and is grateful the community put trust in him to carry out the public service role. Medina was born in Delano but raised in Wasco and attended local schools. He...
newsnationnow.com
Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
andnowuknow.com
Bako Sweet® Boosts Sweet Potato Category Through Strategic Marketing Efforts; Alexandra Rae Molumby and Kristen Carli Discuss
BAKERSFIELD, CA - Can you believe tomorrow is February 1? Country Sweet Produce’s Bako Sweet® brand can, seeing as it has been counting down the days to National Sweet Potato Month, which also happens to be American Heart Month and includes Valentine’s Day and Cook a Sweet Potato Day. In honor of all of these celebrations, the brand has announced several marketing efforts to drive sales of its high-quality sweet potato products.
MISSING: Aaliyah Zoey Beltran, 14
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk missing teen.
Bakersfield woman wins $10,000 for Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services recently received the money they needed for a special event in the Spring and the animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter are really feeling the love.
3 dead dogs, 18 live ones found at Taft home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized 18 dogs from a trash-filled home in Taft this month, according to a search warrant. Officers also found three dead dogs and two cats. On. Jan. 6, an officer investigated a complaint in the 300 block of A street after the reporting party provided photos of […]
BPD seek at-risk missing elderly man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Lee Parriott was last seen in the 5700 block of Pine Canyon Drive on Feb. 1. He is considered at-risk due to medical reasons, BPD said. Parriott is described as male, standing 6-feet tall and weighs […]
Man gets 8 years for rooftop standoff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who threw rocks from a Downtown Bakersfield pharmacy and held off police with a machete was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison. Raymond Valenzuela, 45, was also ordered to pay restitution to Mercy Plaza Pharmacy and others. Valenzuela was filmed by multiple cameras May 4 after making his […]
Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?
When police informant Jorge Ramirez was killed during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif., where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013. Hulu's Killing County charts the journey of the Ramirez family to get justice for Jorge.
