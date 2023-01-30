BAKERSFIELD, CA - Can you believe tomorrow is February 1? Country Sweet Produce’s Bako Sweet® brand can, seeing as it has been counting down the days to National Sweet Potato Month, which also happens to be American Heart Month and includes Valentine’s Day and Cook a Sweet Potato Day. In honor of all of these celebrations, the brand has announced several marketing efforts to drive sales of its high-quality sweet potato products.

