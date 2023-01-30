Read full article on original website
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
February 2023 box office preview: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ sets up Marvel’s Phase 5
Things seem to be getting back to normal this month, but maybe that’s just because we’re getting our first superhero movie since November 2022, and it’s the latest sequel from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read on for Gold Derby’s February 2023 box office preview. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (Marvel/Disney) – Feb. 17 The first major blockbuster of the year and Marvel’s latest brings Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly back as Ant-Man and the Wasp, as they go down to the “Quantum-verse” and face-off against Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who previously appeared in the “Loki” series. This kicks off Marvel’s Phase...
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Steven Spielberg thinks The Dark Knight would get a Best Picture nomination if it was released today
One of the best superhero movies of all time wasn't recognised by the Academy
Tobey Maguire Said ‘Finally!’ When Asked to Reprise Spider-Man and Wants to Do a Fifth Movie: ‘Why Wouldn’t I?’
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought Tobey Maguire back to the web-slinging role for the first time in 15 years. Maguire always intended to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie after 2007’s divisive “Spider-Man 3,” but creative differences between director Sam Raimi and Sony Pictures prevented him from doing so. “No Way Home” finally gave Maguire his fourth “Spider-Man” movie, and he says in the upcoming new book, “Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special,” that he’s more than eager to return for a fifth time. “When they called initially, I was like finally!” Maguire said of his return (via Marvel)....
Batgirl star says Brendan Fraser was ‘outstanding’ as villain – but footage will never see the light of day
Batgirl star Leslie Grace has described Brendan Fraser’s work in the scrapped superhero film as “outstanding”.Fraser, who is tipped to win an Oscar next month for his performance in The Whale, starred as a villain in the DC Comics adaptation.Last year, it was announced that Batgirl had been cancelled by Warner Bros, despite the film having already been shot.While the cast have expressed hope that the film may one day be released in some form, it is expected that Batgirl will never see the light of day.Speaking to Collider, Grace said: “I truly had one of [the best] experiences...
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
Shelving Batgirl Was the Right Decision, Says New DC Studios Head Peter Safran: ‘It Would Have Hurt DC’
Warner Bros. faced controversy in summer 2022 when it axed a “Batgirl” feature film despite it being nearly finished. But Peter Safran, the new co-chairperson and CEO of DC Studios alongside James Gunn, said it was the right decision at a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. “Batgirl’s a character that inevitably we will include in our story,” he said. “On the Batgirl front, it’s not about late in the process of the film getting canceled. I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on...
What to watch in February, from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to Cocaine Bear
February 2023 looks like a solid month for movie fans with a dark new thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, the kickoff of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and, most importantly, the true story of the bear that did cocaine. Plus, a cult favorite comedy series is getting a long-awaited revival. Here's what to watch on the big and small screen in February: Knock at the Cabin (Feb. 3) Which M. Night Shyamalan will we get with Knock at the Cabin, the man who brought us The Sixth Sense or the man who brought us The Last Airbender? That's always the...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
ComicBook
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant Trailer Released
Guy Ritchie has made many fan-favorite films ranging from Snatch to Sherlock Holmes, and his 2019 movie The Gentleman is becoming a Netflix series. But first, the director has a new movie hitting theaters in April called The Covenant. The new action-thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal as John Kinley, a sergeant in Afghanistan who gets hit in the head and loses his memory before being saved by a local interpreter named Ahmed who is being played by Dal Salim.
DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million
Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
Collider
Adam Driver Dinosaur Movie '65' Gets a New Release Date
Audiences will be able to see the Adam Driver-starring action thriller a little earlier now as 65 has officially moved up its release date to March 10, according to a recent report from Deadline. Initially, the film was set to debut on March 17, which would have pitted itself against the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
Bad Boys 4 Is Official, See Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Confirm They Messed Up The Title On The Last Movie
Bad Boys 4 is bring in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back to town, even if the last film used the perfect title for this fourth installment.
Collider
'Superman: Legacy' Is The Title Of the Next Superman Movie
During a press conference, which Collider attended, to discuss their plan for the DC Extended Universe, new co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that the next Man of Steel movie is called Superman Legacy. As promised by Gunn last month, the upcoming film will not be another origin story, even if it focuses on the Son of Krypton/’s legacy and identity.
Collider
Buy Them a Round: 10 Horror Movies That Turn 21 in 2023
The horror genre is probably the least appropriate for younger audiences, at least as a general rule. While not all horror movies are exceptionally violent and adult-oriented affairs, they do have the unique aim of freaking out viewers, and younger viewers are likely to be most vulnerable. Some milder horror movies out there might be suitable for most ages, but many aren't suitable for minors.
Collider
Vin Diesel's Faith is Put to the Test in New 'Fast X' Poster
The Fast & Furious franchise has pumped adrenaline through the veins of viewers for over two decades through its perfect blend of electrifying car chases, fiery romance and family-centric storyline. With the tenth installment, Fast X, well on the way, it looks like the saga is set to close with a bang. In a newly unveiled poster for the film, audiences have been teased a look at what's to come for Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his petrol-head family.
wegotthiscovered.com
How to watch the Daniel Craig James Bond movies in order
We have seen the last appearance of Daniel Craig‘s James Bond. The Knives Out actor has spent more than a decade in the role with five films in the franchise, which were released between 2006 and 2021. Craig was the sixth actor to play the role of Bond, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.
ComicBook
The Batman 2 Name and Release Date Revealed
After months of speculation, DC Studios finally gave fans their first glimpse at its upcoming movie slate in the form of the DC Universe's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Even though Matt Reeves' BatVerse isn't a part of the DCU, DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran still oversee the production. As such, the duo revealed the new name and release date for the highly anticipated follow-up on Tuesday.
Batman Arkham dev criticizes DC's plans for harmonized film and game actors
The former Rocksteady dev threatens to "never" work on DC games again - and others agree
