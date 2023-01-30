EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — 84 Lumber has announced this year’s first Team Headquarters Award winners. The company launched the new awards program in 2022 as a way of recognizing and rewarding associates at 84 Lumber. Winners are selected in two different categories: The Rising Star award was awarded to Andy Fossick, senior manager-Traffic and Logistics, and the Business Excellence Award was given to HR Manager Heather Kovaly.

EIGHTY FOUR, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO