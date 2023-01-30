Read full article on original website
ODL promotes Andy Arnsman to pro channel sales director
ZEELAND, Mich. — ODL, Inc., a building products supplier of decorative and clear doorglass and entry treatments, has announced the promotion of Andy Arnsman to director of sales – pro channel. A member of the ODL team since 2002, Arnsman has experience across the organization, including buying, finance, and most recently as a regional sales manager for the pro channel.
Palmer-Donavin announces annual partner and manufacturer rep of the year awards
Columbus, Ohio — Palmer-Donavin has announced that Holmes Manufacturing is the Manufacturer Partner of the Year and Mark McNabb, of CertainTeed, has been awarded Manufacturer Representative of the Year for 2022. “Holmes has gone above and beyond to accommodate Palmer-Donavin,” shared Kate Queen, product manager at Palmer-Donavin. “From adjusting...
Boise Cascade to distribute James Hardie products in select markets
Boise Cascade is has announced a partnership with James Hardie Building Products in its Houston and Dallas centers in Texas, and also in the Milton, Florida and Delanco, New Jersey distribution locations. Boise Cascade is a wholesale distributor of lumber and building products to retail lumber yards and home improvement...
84 Lumber announces this year’s first Team Headquarters Award winners
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — 84 Lumber has announced this year’s first Team Headquarters Award winners. The company launched the new awards program in 2022 as a way of recognizing and rewarding associates at 84 Lumber. Winners are selected in two different categories: The Rising Star award was awarded to Andy Fossick, senior manager-Traffic and Logistics, and the Business Excellence Award was given to HR Manager Heather Kovaly.
CNRG acquires Everson’s Hardware
Collierville, Tenn. — Deborah and Tracy Everson, owners of Everson’s Hardware in Waconia, Minnesota, have agreed to sell their business and operating assets to Central Network Retail Group, LLC (CNRG), a multi-format, multi-brand retailer currently operating 143 hardware stores, home centers and lumber yards in 16 states. Everson’s Hardware will be rebranded and operate as part of CNRG’s Frattallone’s Hardware & Garden brand. Frattallone’s Hardware & Garden, headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota, operates 22 stores throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.
