Chelsea Paces Record Premier League Spending on Transfers
Premier League clubs went on a shopping spree in January. Chelsea spent more than any other team in the January transfer window, making up 37% of the record $1 billion spent by Premier League clubs and more than all clubs in the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 combined, according to an analysis from Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.
Fanatics Continues Growth With Livestreaming Service
Fanatics is strengthening its collectibles presence with a new livestreaming commerce service. The company — last valued at $31 billion following a $700 million funding round — has hired former Snap Inc. executive Nick Bell to serve as the CEO of the company’s new division, Fanatics Live.
EA Pulls Plug On Two Gaming Titles Despite ‘FIFA 23’ Success
Electronic Arts has lowered its full-year revenue guidance after failing to meet expectations for the third fiscal quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022. The California-based video game publisher posted $2.34 billion in net bookings in fiscal Q3, missing analysts’ estimates by 6%. As a result of the miss, EA projects full-year revenue to range between $7.25 billion and $7.35 billion, down from a previous estimate of $7.8 billion.
