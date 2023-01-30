ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Paces Record Premier League Spending on Transfers

Premier League clubs went on a shopping spree in January. Chelsea spent more than any other team in the January transfer window, making up 37% of the record $1 billion spent by Premier League clubs and more than all clubs in the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 combined, according to an analysis from Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.
EA Pulls Plug On Two Gaming Titles Despite ‘FIFA 23’ Success

Electronic Arts has lowered its full-year revenue guidance after failing to meet expectations for the third fiscal quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022. The California-based video game publisher posted $2.34 billion in net bookings in fiscal Q3, missing analysts’ estimates by 6%. As a result of the miss, EA projects full-year revenue to range between $7.25 billion and $7.35 billion, down from a previous estimate of $7.8 billion.
