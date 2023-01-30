ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapmanville, WV

Home of West Virginia volunteer fire department embezzlement suspect catches on fire

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzpVa_0kWU81qA00

UPDATE (10:19 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023): The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

They say there is no indication that the fire was intentionally set.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The home of a man who is accused of embezzling money from the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department caught on fire Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers say Thomas “Tommy” Perry’s home caught on fire around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Chapmanville, Henlawson and Lake Volunteer Fire Departments were on the scene.

Thomas Perry and his son Cody Perry are accused of misusing funds at the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department.

In September 2022, both were indicted on five counts: two counts each of embezzlement, one charge each of conspiracy, and two counts each of fraudulent schemes.

According to the indictment, the offenses happened between January 2015 and February 2021.

West Virginia State Police investigating sexual assault, child porn

Both suspects posted a $5,000 bond each in Logan County court.

Comments / 2

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

