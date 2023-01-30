Read full article on original website
Juvenile In Custody After Allegedly Leading Authorities On High-Speed Chase
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say they arrested a man accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Thursday morning. A man is in custody on Thursday morning accused of leading OHP Troopers and TPD Officers on a high-speed chase. Authorities say it started when an OHP Trooper who was...
KTUL
Man with warrant allegedly hides in attic before being found by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man with a warrant was taken into custody Wednesday after he tried hiding from police in the attic of a home. Police say Jerry Strook was wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence, and they learned that Strook was in a home near Admiral and Memorial.
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly stealing trailer, diesel pump from school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after stealing a trailer and diesel pump from Canadian Public Schools in Pittsburg County, according to the sheriff's office. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says Josh Elridge was arrested and booked into Pittsburg County Jail for two counts of grand larceny.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
news9.com
Police: Tulsa Man Stabbed During Domestic Dispute
A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in what Tulas Police are describing as a domestic dispute Thursday morning. Investigators say the incident happened around 8 a.m. at the Parkview Terrace Apartments. According to police, the man pistol-whipped another person who then stabbed him. The man is expected...
KTUL
15-year-old girl arrested, accused of murdering 16-year-old in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police announced Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old in the murder of a 16-year-old in January. Ky'Leigh Shaw is accused in the homicide of a 16-year-old near 51st and 145th on January 24. The victim was found in the street, unresponsive with a...
KTUL
Murder suspect booked into Tulsa jail after recovering from self-inflicted stab wound
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man suspected of murdering a woman in January has been booked into the Tulsa County jail after recovering from a self-inflicted stab wound. On Jan. 26, police performed a welfare check on 45-year-old Melissa Hunter who had not shown up for work, and discovered her body at Mingo RV Park.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at gas station
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at a gas station in midtown Tulsa, according to TPD. TPD said at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 they were called to a gas station near E. 11th St. and S. Utica Ave. because a man was throwing wine bottles around the store and assaulting people.
Broken Arrow Police Identify Teen Homicide Victim
The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified by police. Officers Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family says they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.
KRMG
Tulsa man pleads guilty to attacking two people with crowbar
A Tulsa man plead guilty to attacking two people with a crowbar in 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
18-year-old dead following police chase in Glenpool
An 18-year-old is dead following a police chase through a neighborhood in Glenpool, according to a spokesperson for the City of Glenpool.
SafeCam program to help solve crimes in Wagoner County
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s officer launched, SafeCam, on its website. The new feature allows the sheriff’s office to use people’s surveillance cameras in investigations.
Rogers County Sheriff's Department Still Waiting For Body Cameras To Arrive
Six months after the Rogers County Sheriff's Department received funding for body cameras, a woman is upset they're not installed yet after her son was pulled over. In August, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office received funding for 70 new body cameras and 27 new dash cameras. The cameras haven’t arrived...
Pawhuska Journal
Osage County officer indicted by grand jury
A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
KRMG
GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow
A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow.
Man sentenced for 2017 Claremore murder with machete
A defendant was sentenced Tuesday for the 2017 murder of a man in Claremore.
Man Accused Of Smoking Marijuana In Car With Loaded Gun Arrested In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man after finding a loaded AR-type gun in his car, while he was smoking marijuana. Officers say they were near 41st and Memorial Friday night when someone told them a man was smoking marijuana in a car nearby. Police say they found Nicari Owens...
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for third time this month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for the third time this month. On Jan. 26, around 11 a.m. deputies arrested Nathan Graham. This time Graham was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck. Deputies spotted Graham next to the stolen truck at a residence...
KTUL
Hillcrest Medical Center no longer in lockdown after early morning shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hillcrest Medical Center is out of lockdown after an early morning shooting in the parking garage on Monday. The Tulsa Police Department says the incident happened in the north parking garage at Hillcrest just before 3 a.m. Police say the suspect fired an unknown number...
kggfradio.com
Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
