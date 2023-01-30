ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Apartment in Sidney suffers damage in overnight fire

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
SIDNEY — Sidney firefighters responded to an apartment fire during the overnight hours on Monday, according to a Sidney Fire Department spokesperson.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Campbell Road at around 12:45 a.m.

Sidney Police officers were in the area checking on a possible breaking and entering when they noticed smoke coming from the apartment, the spokesperson said in a news release.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the structure of a single-story triplex apartment and the main body of the fire was found in the crawl space and garage.

Police officers on scene removed occupants from the apartments nearby before the fire department arrived, a spokesperson said.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy were called to the scene as well as the City of Sidney Water Department.

Estimated damages to the property are $30,000.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

