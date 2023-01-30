ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

After 3 Months at the Helm, Vera Bradley CEO Jackie Ardrey Shakes Up Executive Team

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMjBM_0kWU7o8H00

After only three months at the helm, Vera Bradley, Inc. president and CEO Jackie Ardrey is shaking up the company’s leadership team.

In an unexpected move last week, Ardrey announced the company – which launched its first line of women’s footwear in September – would be reorganizing its leadership team in a move to “streamline” its corporate structure as it looked to “drive cost savings,” add more focus on marketing and merchandising, and position the company for growth amid a “challenging” macro environment.

As a part of the reorganization, the Fort Wayne, Ind.-based company has eliminated the positions of Vera Bradley brand president, chief creative officer, and chief revenue officer, resulting in the exits of Daren Hull, Beatrice Mac Cabe and Mary Beth Trypus, who held each respective role.

According to Ardrey, these most recent organizational changes will produce annualized savings of over $2 million, on top of the $25 million of cost reductions previously identified and largely realized in fiscal 2023.

As for the three executives that parted with the company, Ardrey added that Daren, Beatrice, and Mary Beth each have made “many meaningful contributions to the fabric and culture” of the company. “Individually, each has made a big impact on Vera Bradley and the company we are today,” Ardrey said. “Their influences will be with us for years to come.”

At the same time, Vera Bradley has hired Alison Hiatt as the company’s new chief marketing officer to oversee digital marketing, customer data, and e-commerce. Creative marketing, retail store, and retail brand experience teams will also report to Hiatt, the company added.

Hiatt most recently served as chief marketing officer for ice cream company Salt and Straw. Prior to Salt and Straw, Hiatt was chief marketing officer of Banfield Pet Hospitals, a division of Mars, Inc. Previously, she held marketing-related and other retail posts with REI, Starbucks, and Amazon .

The company is also looking to hire an SVP of merchandising and design that will have merchandising, product development, design, and merchandise, planning, and allocation reporting into that new post. A search is currently underway.

Separately, Pura Vida co-presidents Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman have made the decision to leave the company, effective Jan. 28. As such, Vera Bradley, Inc. will acquire the remaining 25% interest in Pura Vida from Thall and Goodman for $10 million, effective Jan. 30, 2023.

Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets, in July 2019. With this move, Pura Vida becomes a wholly owned company under the Vera Bradley, Inc. umbrella.

The search for president of Pura Vida is currently underway, the company said. In the interim, Pura Vida’s VP of finance, Sujay Shah, will assume day-to-day oversight of the brand and will report directly to Ardrey. Although Thall is leaving day-to-day operations, he will continue in a consulting role to support the team with marketing and branding direction.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

Britney Spears Gets Tattooed in Maui in Low-Rise Shorts & ‘Ugly Sandals’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears brought relaxed style to Maui this week while getting a new tattoo. In a new Instagram Reel on Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a clip from three days prior while receiving new ink on vacation. For the occasion, Spears was tropically outfitted in a white and deep pink floral-printed crop top, paired with white low-rise short shorts — an included video also showed her in a gauzy yellow long-sleeved crop top, as well. Her coordinating ensemble was finished...
ARIZONA STATE
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores

Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable. The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Shares Daughter Sterling’s Favorite Loafers Worn by Son Bronze Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram this weekend to share the shoes her daughter, Sterling, wants her new son with husband Patrick Mahomes to wear “every day.” The post was made before Mahomes and his team, the Kansas Chiefs, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by 23-20 on Sunday. Now, the Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12. On her Stories on Saturday, Mahomes shared a snapshot of her and Patrick’s 2-month-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, dressed in a brown onesie embroidered with his nickname. Paired with white leggings and knit gray and white socks,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Aaron Judge’s Wife Samantha Bracksieck Makes an Elegant Arrival in Ruched Dress & Sandals at BBWAA Awards

MLB star Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, looked charming as they attended the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards dinner in New York City on Saturday. The baseball player won three different awards during the event: AL MVP, Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town and New York Player of the Year. For the soireé, Bracksieck wore a dark brown long-sleeve gown that featured geometric paneling that created a ruched detailing. The fitted dress also had a v-neckline and a pleated skirt. Bracksieck opted for gold-toned accessories with sparkling earring cuffs, a set of rings and a woven clutch with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kohl’s Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Kohl’s has named Tom Kingsbury as CEO, effective Thursday. The executive has served as interim CEO since former chief Michelle Gass left the role in early December to join Levi Strauss & Co. as president and CEO-in-waiting. Board chair Peter Boneparth praised Kingsbury’s “exceptional track record” in retail and at Kohl’s. Kingsbury joined the Kohl’s board in 2021 as part of an agreement with Kohl’s activist investor Macellum. He also previously served as the president and CEO of Burlington Stores, Inc. until 2019 and currently serves on the board of Tractor Supply Company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. and Big Lots, Inc. “This...
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow

Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Footwear News

Fanatics Taps Former Snapchat, Google Exec Nick Bell to Launch Livestream Shopping Division

Fanatics said on Thursday that it’s launching a new livestream shopping platform and has hired former Snapchat executive Nick Bell to lead the division. Bell, who previously led teams responsible for Google Search Experience and served as VP and global head of content and partnerships at Snap, Inc., will serve as the new CEO of the Fanatics Live business division that will now focus on live content-based commerce. He will report to Fanatics Collectibles CEO Mike Mahan. Fanatics said in a release that Bell and his team will primarily work alongside brand partners in the collectibles space, including leagues, players associations and...
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Serves Fierce Catwalk in Bodysuit & Stiletto Pumps for Rotate Birger Christensen’s Fall 2023 Fashion Show

Lisa Rinna made a bold return to the runway for Rotate Birger Christensen during Copenhagen Fashion Week. The Rinna Beauty founder closed the show for designers Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Friis Madsen, posing in a black bodysuit. The nearly sheer piece featured two thin upper straps and a low flat neckline, embellished with sparkling rhinestones reading “Rotate.” Giving Rinna’s outfit a rockstar edge were large gold post earrings and a fluffy leopard-printed gold, black and pale tan faux fur coat, shrugged to hang off her shoulders. When it came to footwear, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star slipped on a classic...
Footwear News

LeBron James Sports Unreleased Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Before Lakers-Knicks Game at Madison Square Garden

LeBron James has long been noted for his tunnel outfit choices, often sporting some of the most sought-after fashion pieces with the hottest sneakers. His latest look proved this theory when he arrived in New York City for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the New York Knicks game on Jan. 31. The Lakers beat the Knicks 129-123 at Madison Square Garden. James was sure to arrive in style for the big game. The NBA champion revealed a letterman jacket with a matching pair of sneakers from the new Tiffany & Co. x Nike collaboration. View this post on Instagram A post...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
Footwear News

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Baby Bump Update in Biker Shorts & Nike Running Sneakers With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kaley Cuoco posed for a progress picture of her baby bump with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, sharing the photo to her Instagram Story yesterday. Dressed in athleisure, Cuoco smiled at the camera, captioning the snapshot, “Constantly baby posing in the mirror. @tommypelphrey notice me! LOL.” Cuoco kept it casual, sporting a simple gray tank top and black sports bra combo which she wore with black mid-length biker shorts. The 37-year-old wore her hair up and out of her face in...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Preps for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour With Hair Fan, Sleek Slit Leggings & 6-Inch Heels

Beyoncé fans haven’t been able to contain themselves following the announcement of her Renaissance tour on Feb. 1. Several stars have also taken to social media to express their excitement about the big show, which kicks off in May 2023. Tracee Ellis Ross joined the bunch by uploading a video on Instagram, which sees her getting information along with the Beyhive. “Me stepping in front of @beyonce’s wind machine at the Renaissance concert …you already know,” Ross wrote under the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Set to Beyoncé’s “Thique,” Ross dances on a set...
Footwear News

Converse Courts Gen Z With the Debut of Chuck Taylor All Star Construct

Reimagining an icon, a silhouette that has largely defined a brand, is a daunting task. However, this hasn’t deterred Converse, which continues to offer consumers new looks infused with DNA from the timeless Chuck Taylor All Star. “We look at Chuck Taylor as our greatest brand ambassador. It continues to be critical to the success of our business today, as well as an amazing source of creativity and inspiration for where we want to take our business in the future,” Converse VP of global footwear product Brandis Russell told FN. “We’ve built a strategy that acknowledges the heritage, but also allows...
Footwear News

Amazon Is Have a Secret Sale on Its Best-Selling Snow Boots Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Choosing the best winter boots for women can be a job in itself. There are hundreds of styles at your feet, from designer brands to Amazon favorites. But if you are looking for a tried-and-true option, you need to check out Amazon’s Dream Pairs Mid-Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots that are on sale. Today, shoppers can snag these best-selling snow boots with more than 11,000 five-star reviews for up to 45% off. These perfect everyday winter shoes feature durable water...
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Puts Colorful Spin on Adidas Track Jacket With Leopard Print Pom Pom Sneakers

Tiffany Haddish gave her casual style a colorful boost while out on Jan. 30. The Emmy Award-winning actress was spotted having lunch in Beverly Hills, Calif. Haddish looked cool and comfortable for the occasion. The “Girls Trip” star sported a light blue Adidas track jacket. The athletic outerwear was embossed with Adidas signature 3-Stripes on the sleeves and also had a round neckline, thick cuffs and zipper detailing at the center. She teamed the top with faded blue skinny jeans. To keep her hands free, Haddish carried a backpack on her shoulder and strapped her cell phone across her body. She continued...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Susan Lucci Launches Heart Necklace Jewelry on ‘Today’ Show With Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush

Susan Lucci appeared on the “Today With Hoda & Jenna” show in order to promote her jewelry line this morning. She spoke about the importance of heart health and the passing of her husband and film producer Helmut Huber with hosts Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb. The collection, created in collaboration with Tiary in support of the American Heart Association, features necklaces that act as a “shining reminder to focus on heart health.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Lucci (official) (@therealsusanlucci) The “All My Children” star wore a sleeveless red midi-length dress with a pleated skirt. In support...
Footwear News

Footwear News

188K+
Followers
21K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy