How Victoria Beckham achieved the ‘Miami glow’ look for Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Over the last weekend of January 2023, Victoria Beckham attended the star-studded wedding ceremony of her good pals Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira . The so-called wedding of the year was held in Miami, Florida; therefore, the singer, actress, and fashion designer created a look perfect for the location.

Using the makeup tools she had learned through the years in the entertainment industry, Victoria gave herself the “Miami glow” paired with a “dark navy blue sexy eye” strategically chosen “to coordinate” with her new season dress.

According to the Spice Girl, her dress will be “available soon at 36 Dover Street!” and she used it “for a very special wedding @MarcAnthony @NadiatFerreira 💕.”

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Salma Hayek’s head-turning look at Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding: See Pics

Six dreamy celebrity wedding dresses that will never go out of style

Victoria shared a breakdown of all the products she used, which included false lashes and bronzer. Find below the step-by-step of her glam. “GET MY FULL @VICTORIABECKHAMBEAUTY LOOK AT VICTORIABECKHAMBEAUTY.COM,” she wrote.

“1. I start with my Signature Eye Brick to create the perfect base for the smoky eye.

2. I then use Satin Kajal Liner in Navy Noir to the upper and lower lash lines to add definition and drama to the eye.

3. Next, I add the Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil to brighten the eyes. I love how it contrasts against the navy liner!

4. I finish the eye look with lashings of Future Lash Mascara.

5. I apply my Bronzing Brick in shade 02 and Cheeky Posh in Rollerskate to add a flush of colour to the skin, and apply soft layers of Reflect Highlighter Stick on my cheekbones, bridge of my nose and cupid’s bow for a luminous finish.

6. For lips, I use my Lip Definer in 02 and Posh Lipstick in Pout 💋

Kisses xx VB.”

