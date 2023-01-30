ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6th Memphis Officer Fired In Tyre Nichols Death

By BridgetEE
 3 days ago
Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

First there were five now after the public seen the video, there is six.

Friday night the public got a chance to view the horrific camera views of the beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis TN, by what we are finding out was a special group of officers called the Scorpion Squad. From Memphis police officers that were there that fateful night we got to see the initial stop that involved officers snatch Tyre Nichols out of his car for alleged reckless driving. From the first video it seems that the only aggressors were the Memphis police before Tyre Nichols ran away.

Five black police officers were fired immediately before being charged with murder, but it seems they weren’t the only officers that did something wrong that night, and now a sixth officer that is white has been fired.

A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department shared that Officer Preston Hemphill, who was hired back in 2018, has been relieved of duty during an ongoing investigation.

In the first video, during the initial stop, Preston Hemphill deployed his Taser during the confrontation. In his own body camera video, Hemphill is seen chasing Nichols down the road, but then turns back to the scene of the initial traffic stop. Hemphill is then heard saying twice on his bodycam “I hope they stomp his a–.”

Source: Radio One Digital

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

