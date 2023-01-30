Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Where Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Zachary Levi, and all the rest stand within DC Studios now
The long-promised long-term plan for DC’s cinematic universe is finally upon us, and it means big changes for some of the studio’s beloved characters. Yet some things are also staying very much the same: new boss James Gunn prefaced his announcement by saying that the upcoming slate, including Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, The Flash, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, and Blue Beetle are all part of the universe he and Peter Safran are building. (Not part of that universe, but remaining on track, are films like Joker: Folie À Deux and The Batman sequel, now dubbed “Elseworlds” films.)
A.V. Club
Up, up, and away: All the new DC projects announced by James Gunn
When Warner Bros. tapped James Gunn and Peter Safran to run DC Studios, we expected they’d draw a new roadmap for the turbulent comics-to-film universe. Now that they’ve revealed plans for their upcoming projects, we have our first sense of what the map looks like, at least for the near future. This first chapter, which Gunn and Safran are calling “Gods and Monsters,” will include 10 new film and TV projects. Gunn and Safran have said they intend to focus on screenwriting and allowing other creators to put their stamp on familiar characters as well as more obscure ones from the comics.
A.V. Club
M. Night Shyamalan on the joy of smaller films, why he hates sequels and what makes Dave Bautista special
Few directors are as idiosyncratic and successful as M. Night Shyamalan. Dusting off the “twist guy” expectations he received in the wake of 1999’s The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan has spent the last decade following his whims, taking risks, and challenging himself: he completed an unlikely superhero trilogy, dipped his toe in found footage, and shepherded an ambitious television project at Apple TV+.
A.V. Club
DC finally unveils their massive extended universe plan
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s James Gunn and Peter Safran’s highly anticipated plan for the DCU, which has finally arrived after three long months of waiting. And from the looks of it, it might just save the day for the, let’s say chaotic studio.
A.V. Club
DC’s Swamp Thing might have ensnared James Mangold as director
It seems DC fans will be fed well for the next several years as news about the future of the DCU continues to roll out. The newly announced slate of films will take the studio, headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, through the year 2025. This first “chapter,” titled “Gods and Monsters,” will conclude with a big-screen Swamp Thing, which may have landed a big-name director in James Mangold.
A.V. Club
Seth Rogen throws down the gauntlet, says "no one’s made a good high school movie since" Superbad
Seth Rogen has good reason to be cocky about his place in Hollywood. He got his start on one of the most beloved high school television series of all time (Freaks And Geeks) and then co-wrote one of the most beloved high school movies of all time (Superbad). He’s got plenty of other accomplishments under his belt (including a turn in a Best Picture nominee), but it says a lot about the quality of those projects that he’s still asked about them to this day.
A.V. Club
Why DC's ambitious reset might actually work
There are two important things to remember when it comes to DC, whether you’re talking about the company’s decades of success with creating comics or its years of mixed results with film and television. First, unlike principal competitor Marvel, DC has never shied away from hitting a big companywide reset button. And second, DC is no stranger to staring down a capital-C crisis.
A.V. Club
Please cast Dave Bautista in a romantic comedy, he's getting sad
Sure, Dave Bautista has been to Arrakis, but the next thing he’s looking for in his acting career is more along the lines of a coffee shop meet-cute. While the Dune actor is the star of M. Night Shyamalan’s new apocalyptic thriller Knock At The Cabin, he’s on the hunt for a very different kind of role: a romantic comedy.
A.V. Club
DC boss Peter Safran plays the party line with Batgirl, calls it "unreleasable"
Erstwhile Batgirl star Leslie Grace recently said she hopes the film will live on in “comic folklore,” but the legacy of the film extends beyond disappointed superhero fans. The cancellation of a nearly-completed film by new Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav was (to borrow a phrase from another Batgirl star, Brendan Fraser) the canary in the coal mine for a new era, in which projects are scrapped after being wrapped or disappeared from platforms entirely. It’s an ominous state of affairs for the entertainment industry, and Batgirl will go down in history as being at the beginning.
A.V. Club
Disney and Russell T. Davies are bringing a bigger budget to Doctor Who, but not way bigger
Doctor Who is taking some big swings for its next season ahead of its 60th anniversary, bringing back not only original (reboot) showrunner Russell T. Davies, but fan-favorite stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate as well—and if you want to get into the weeds of it, Tennant is also playing a new incarnation of the Doctor, not the same Doctor he played when he was originally on the show. On top of that, Disney+ has bought up the show’s international streaming rights (it’ll still air on the BBC in places that get the BBC), giving it a bigger and more accessible platform than it has had in years (and maybe ever).
A.V. Club
HBO Max cancels Pennyworth, tragically cutting short the origin of Batman's butler
Dooming millions, planet-wide, to toil in darkness without the knowledge of the critical backstory of the man who makes Bruce Wayne’s bed and cooks his eggs, HBO Max announced tonight that it was canceling Pennyworth—or, as it’s known to the masses by its immortal subtitle, The Origin Of Batman’s Butler.
A.V. Club
Dr. Phil to cease playing pretend TV doctor this spring
Dr. Phil, the long-running daytime television show in which a guy without a medical license yells at vulnerable people seeking help until he determines they’re cured, is coming to an end. This spring, the series will wrap its 21 seasons on CBS, opening the door for another one of Oprah’s grifter buddies to come in and fill the void.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Cindy Williams, star of Laverne & Shirley
As reported by the Associated Press and confirmed by a post on her official website, Cindy Williams—who played Shirley on classic sitcom Laverne & Shirley opposite Penny Marshall—has died. She reportedly passed away on Wednesday at her home following a “brief illness.” In a statement, her children said that their mother’s death has brought them an “insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” adding, “knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous, and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.” Williams was 75.
A.V. Club
Guy Ritchie abandons allof his favorite tricks in this deadly serious trailer for The Covenant
Guy Ritchie has a very particular sense of style he likes to bring to his films, which are generally full of quippy, bombastic action that typically centers on very Bri’ish gangsters or cops or detectives shooting people and blowing stuff up. That was sort of the entire appeal of his 2019 film The Gentlemen, which involved a sprawling cast of criminals quipping at each other and killing each other. He put an even finer point on it with Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, a more heavily comedic action film that looks like it pushes past self-parody and dives right into outright self-mockery (the movie’s release was quietly delayed last year, presumably because the bad guys are Ukrainian gangsters).
A.V. Club
Leslie Grace continues to put on a brave face about her scrapped Brendan Fraser fight
Nowadays, a streaming site will cancel and disappear any kind of content on a whim—finished films, renewed shows, beloved cartoons. But Batgirl was, as star Brendan Fraser put it, “the canary in the coal mine” for this current era of utter disrespect towards commissioned, completed work. Setting aside the supposed quality of the film (something that has been debated and speculated on since the cancellation), it remains a bummer that we’ll never see Fraser’s Firefly face off with Leslie Grace’s Batgirl, something the heroine knows all too well.
A.V. Club
After highlighting queer love in a time of apocalypse, The Last Of Us grows its ratings for a third consecutive week
Call it a swing and a hit: after a strongly-reviewed third episode that made a significant deviation from the original video game’s content, HBO’s The Last Of Us has grown its audience for the third consecutive week in a row. On Sunday, 6.5 million people tuned in to watch the series, a 12% increase from the previous week, according to Nielsen and first-party data.
A.V. Club
The Bachelor struggles to define a bad bitch
Welcome to the second week of Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor. He cut 10 out of 30 women in the premiere, but I still only know maybe five of their names. We get some cursory footage of Zach in the shower as he explains in voiceover that he wants to find his “forever person.” I want to know when “forever person” entered the lexicon. When did people decide “soulmate” was just too cheesy and land on a stupider way to say it?
A.V. Club
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin might murder Malcolm McDowell in the Moving On trailer
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have one of Hollywood’s most iconic friendships, starting from when they first shared the screen in 1980's 9 to 5. In 2015, their Netflix comedy Grace And Frankie launched, leading to an unprecedented seven-season run on the increasingly cancel-happy streamer. While the show wrapped up last year, the longtime leading ladies couldn’t be stopped from co-starring again and will appear alongside Rita Moreno and Sally Field in 80 For Brady, which hits theaters this weekend. Next month, the duo will be seen on the big screen yet again in Moving On.
A.V. Club
Will Smith heads back to basics with Bad Boys 4
Okay, so the prestige fare didn’t make you forgive Will Smith, so how about another classic action-comedy blockbuster? Smith and co-star Martin Lawrence announced on Wednesday that they’ll be returning to the beloved Bad Boys franchise for a fourth installment following the pre-pandemic success of the third film, Bad Boys For Life.
A.V. Club
Who's Next Q&A:Kelvin Harrison Jr. on the "incredible" Chevalier and the Oscar-winners he really wants to work with
Part of the job description of a rising Hollywood star, the kind of person who tops a “Who’s Next” list, is being busy. So it’s no surprise that Kelvin Harrison Jr. had to squeeze The A.V. Club into a packed day of press, photo shoots, and travel as he gears up for the spring release of Chevalier, one of the first films that features him in the leading role. Harrison will bring to the screen the real-life story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French Creole composer, contemporary of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and world-class fencer.
Comments / 0