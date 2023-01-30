Doctor Who is taking some big swings for its next season ahead of its 60th anniversary, bringing back not only original (reboot) showrunner Russell T. Davies, but fan-favorite stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate as well—and if you want to get into the weeds of it, Tennant is also playing a new incarnation of the Doctor, not the same Doctor he played when he was originally on the show. On top of that, Disney+ has bought up the show’s international streaming rights (it’ll still air on the BBC in places that get the BBC), giving it a bigger and more accessible platform than it has had in years (and maybe ever).

