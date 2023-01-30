ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenwick Island, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Dispatch

Ocean City Council Reviews Capital Improvement List

OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week got a first look at the proposed fiscal year 2024 capital improvement plan (CIP) and are now in the early stages of prioritizing the myriad of projects for potential funding in the coming years. In his first go at it, City Engineer...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Fenwick Parking Ratio Ordinance Referred To Committee

FENWICK ISLAND – Citing public requests, town officials last week voted to refer changes to Fenwick Island’s commercial parking ratios to the town’s charter and ordinance committee. Before a second reading was to be held, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously last Friday to refer an...
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
The Dispatch

Fenwick Mayor Expects Beach Replenishment Will Impact Summer

FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island say delays in a beach replenishment project will likely impact the town’s summer season. Last Friday, Mayor Natalie Magdeburger presented the Fenwick Island Town Council with an update on a beach replenishment project along Delaware’s coastline. While work was initially expected to start last fall, she said the timeline has since moved to the summer months.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
The Dispatch

Route 54 Bridge Replacement Planned; Roadway To Remain Open During Construction

FENWICK ISLAND – The replacement of the Route 54 bridge was the subject of a public workshop in Fenwick Island this week. On Tuesday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) held a public workshop to present plans and timelines for a bridge replacement project along Route 54. While work is expected to take place over the course of two years, Project Manager Nick Dean said travelers should expect minimal disruptions.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
The Dispatch

Chronic Flooding Places Eagle’s Landing High On Project Priority List

OCEAN CITY – With chronic tidal flooding problems at the town’s municipal golf course in West Ocean City only intensifying, resort officials this week learned remediation efforts are likely needed sooner rather than later. The town’s award-winning Eagle’s Landing municipal golf course is over three decades old, and...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – February 3, 2023

An aerial view of the area between 12th to 15th streets reveals the less developed Ocean City of the mid-1960s. The beginning of Motel Row with the departed Sea Scape and Santa Maria motels can be seen in the upper left corner with two of the town’s iconic hotels – Harrison Hall and the original Commander (1930-1997) to the south on the Boardwalk. The Beach Plaza, the future site of the proposed Margaritaville development, is on the oceanfront at 13th Street. In the center of the picture The Royal Palm Townhouse complex covers an entire square block while below and to its right sits the ill-fated Beachcomber Apartments, the scene of a tragic fire in 1988.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Things To Do Around Town – February 3, 2023

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-port group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Cleanup Effort In Bishopville Removes 100 Pounds Of Trash

BISHOPVILLE – Assateague Coastal Trust volunteers cleared more than 100 pounds of trash from the Bishopville area with a recent cleanup. On Martin Luther King Day, nearly two dozen volunteers, led by Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT), gathered in Bishopville to pick up trash. Debbi Dean, community engagement coordinator for ACT, said community cleanups encouraged people to get involved in supporting their local environment.
BISHOPVILLE, MD
WBOC

Successful Sand Bin Rescue in Sussex County

DAGSBORO, Del. - A post on the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page says crews freed a man buried up to his neck at at Atlantic Concrete Co. on on Thorogoods Road around 4:30 this afternoon. They say they were able to pull away enough sand with vacuum trucks from nearby wastewater facilities in order to safely free him. We are told he was evaluated by medical staff and reunited with family. Delaware State Police Troop 2 medevac was on scene to airlift him to Christiana Hospital. Officials did not release his name.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Dispatch

Board Begins Planning For Berlin Community Center

BERLIN – Members of the Berlin Community Center Advisory Board kicked off the planning process for a new facility with a meeting last week. Mayor Zack Tyndall, Councilman Dean Burrell, Commissioner Diana Purnell, Gabe Purnell and DJ Lockwood shared their thoughts on how to begin planning for a community center on Flower Street.
BERLIN, MD
oceancity.com

4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023

With time comes change, whether we like the changes or not and in the Ocean City restaurant world, there is big change coming. SoDel Concepts will Operate Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill. SoDel Concepts is leasing Macky’s starting this year, 2023. Pam and Macky Stansall have been quoted as...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

14 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles go into operation

Fourteen new vehicle DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control have gone into service. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality. The chargers will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day and users will pay a fee for powering their vehicles.
DELAWARE STATE
The Dispatch

HDC Demands Removal of Additions At The Globe

BERLIN– Unapproved changes to an iconic Berlin building prompted harsh criticism of a local business owner by a local commission this week. Members of the Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) lambasted local property owner Bryan Brushmiller this week after unapproved changes were made at Tiki Tim’s, the bar behind The Globe.
BERLIN, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth committee has mixed feelings on wind farms

Back in October, Rehoboth Beach hosted an offshore wind information-gathering session that included presentations from a number of subject-area experts. The expectation is that once all the information is considered, the city will offer an opinion on the proposed wind farms off the coast of Delaware and Maryland. City commissioners...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
oceancity.com

The Henry Hotel’s History in Ocean City Md

You may have walked past it many times, paying no attention, but The Henry Hotel on 101 South Division Street in Ocean City, next to the bus station and across from Trimper’s Rides, has a long and often painful history in Ocean City, and tells of a time that thankfully is in our past.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware

DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy