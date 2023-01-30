Read full article on original website
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
The Dispatch
Ocean City Council Reviews Capital Improvement List
OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week got a first look at the proposed fiscal year 2024 capital improvement plan (CIP) and are now in the early stages of prioritizing the myriad of projects for potential funding in the coming years. In his first go at it, City Engineer...
The Dispatch
Fenwick Parking Ratio Ordinance Referred To Committee
FENWICK ISLAND – Citing public requests, town officials last week voted to refer changes to Fenwick Island’s commercial parking ratios to the town’s charter and ordinance committee. Before a second reading was to be held, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously last Friday to refer an...
The Dispatch
Fenwick Mayor Expects Beach Replenishment Will Impact Summer
FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island say delays in a beach replenishment project will likely impact the town’s summer season. Last Friday, Mayor Natalie Magdeburger presented the Fenwick Island Town Council with an update on a beach replenishment project along Delaware’s coastline. While work was initially expected to start last fall, she said the timeline has since moved to the summer months.
The Dispatch
Route 54 Bridge Replacement Planned; Roadway To Remain Open During Construction
FENWICK ISLAND – The replacement of the Route 54 bridge was the subject of a public workshop in Fenwick Island this week. On Tuesday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) held a public workshop to present plans and timelines for a bridge replacement project along Route 54. While work is expected to take place over the course of two years, Project Manager Nick Dean said travelers should expect minimal disruptions.
The Dispatch
Chronic Flooding Places Eagle’s Landing High On Project Priority List
OCEAN CITY – With chronic tidal flooding problems at the town’s municipal golf course in West Ocean City only intensifying, resort officials this week learned remediation efforts are likely needed sooner rather than later. The town’s award-winning Eagle’s Landing municipal golf course is over three decades old, and...
The Dispatch
Local Elected Officials To Hear Revised Sports Complex Presentation
OCEAN CITY – Determined to continue to pursue a youth sports complex in the area, resort officials this week voted to invite the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) to present its revised findings and promised to invite all potential stakeholders to the table. The Mayor and Council have long desired...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – February 3, 2023
An aerial view of the area between 12th to 15th streets reveals the less developed Ocean City of the mid-1960s. The beginning of Motel Row with the departed Sea Scape and Santa Maria motels can be seen in the upper left corner with two of the town’s iconic hotels – Harrison Hall and the original Commander (1930-1997) to the south on the Boardwalk. The Beach Plaza, the future site of the proposed Margaritaville development, is on the oceanfront at 13th Street. In the center of the picture The Royal Palm Townhouse complex covers an entire square block while below and to its right sits the ill-fated Beachcomber Apartments, the scene of a tragic fire in 1988.
WBOC
Margaritaville Project in Ocean City Still Moving Forward Despite Recent Tragedy
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The development company working to bring a Margaritaville resort to Ocean City experienced a major tragedy last week. Timothy Kinsley and his brother Jonathan were killed on a skiing trip in Canada. Timothy was the president of Kinsley Properties and Jonathan was an executive at Kinsley...
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – February 3, 2023
5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-port group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.
The Dispatch
Cleanup Effort In Bishopville Removes 100 Pounds Of Trash
BISHOPVILLE – Assateague Coastal Trust volunteers cleared more than 100 pounds of trash from the Bishopville area with a recent cleanup. On Martin Luther King Day, nearly two dozen volunteers, led by Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT), gathered in Bishopville to pick up trash. Debbi Dean, community engagement coordinator for ACT, said community cleanups encouraged people to get involved in supporting their local environment.
WBOC
Successful Sand Bin Rescue in Sussex County
DAGSBORO, Del. - A post on the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page says crews freed a man buried up to his neck at at Atlantic Concrete Co. on on Thorogoods Road around 4:30 this afternoon. They say they were able to pull away enough sand with vacuum trucks from nearby wastewater facilities in order to safely free him. We are told he was evaluated by medical staff and reunited with family. Delaware State Police Troop 2 medevac was on scene to airlift him to Christiana Hospital. Officials did not release his name.
The Dispatch
Board Begins Planning For Berlin Community Center
BERLIN – Members of the Berlin Community Center Advisory Board kicked off the planning process for a new facility with a meeting last week. Mayor Zack Tyndall, Councilman Dean Burrell, Commissioner Diana Purnell, Gabe Purnell and DJ Lockwood shared their thoughts on how to begin planning for a community center on Flower Street.
oceancity.com
4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023
With time comes change, whether we like the changes or not and in the Ocean City restaurant world, there is big change coming. SoDel Concepts will Operate Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill. SoDel Concepts is leasing Macky’s starting this year, 2023. Pam and Macky Stansall have been quoted as...
delawarebusinessnow.com
14 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles go into operation
Fourteen new vehicle DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control have gone into service. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality. The chargers will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day and users will pay a fee for powering their vehicles.
The Dispatch
HDC Demands Removal of Additions At The Globe
BERLIN– Unapproved changes to an iconic Berlin building prompted harsh criticism of a local business owner by a local commission this week. Members of the Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) lambasted local property owner Bryan Brushmiller this week after unapproved changes were made at Tiki Tim’s, the bar behind The Globe.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth committee has mixed feelings on wind farms
Back in October, Rehoboth Beach hosted an offshore wind information-gathering session that included presentations from a number of subject-area experts. The expectation is that once all the information is considered, the city will offer an opinion on the proposed wind farms off the coast of Delaware and Maryland. City commissioners...
WBOC
The County Seat of Worcester County Will Soon be Under Several Watchful Eyes
SNOW HILL, Md. -- Ten security cameras will soon be put up in some of the busier spots around town. The riverfront, parks, and a few areas of downtown will be the home for the new surveillance equipment. The goal is improving safety, but Mary Chambers, who works downtown, said...
oceancity.com
The Henry Hotel’s History in Ocean City Md
You may have walked past it many times, paying no attention, but The Henry Hotel on 101 South Division Street in Ocean City, next to the bus station and across from Trimper’s Rides, has a long and often painful history in Ocean City, and tells of a time that thankfully is in our past.
delawarepublic.org
DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware
DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
