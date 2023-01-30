Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: Activities & Lineup!Kristin Leigh WilsonOkeechobee, FL
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The site of the Dozier School could be the most evil place in FloridaEvie M.Okeechobee, FL
fishing in lake Okeechobee, Floridahard and smartOkeechobee, FL
WPBF News 25
Second arrest in case of van stolen in Port St. Lucie with disabled man in the back
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The man accused of stealing a van with a nonverbal, wheelchair-bound man in the back faced a judge for the first time Wednesday morning. John Peloquin faces charges of grand theft and abuse of a disabled person. According to the police report, Peloquin found...
cbs12.com
Missing man last seen in Greenacres found dead
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed Martinez was found dead by suicide. Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Jorge Bello Martinez, 56, was last seen near 57th Avenue in...
cbs12.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside convenience store in Riviera Beach
Police have arrested a gunman, they said, shot and killed a man in front of a convenience store in Riviera Beach.
cw34.com
Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
WPBF News 25
Stabbing victim taken to hospital after collapsing at West Palm Beach Dunkin' Donuts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. One person is in the hospital after collapsing at a Dunkin' Donuts in West Palm Beach following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police said two people were involved in an altercation that ended in a person...
cbs12.com
Man found guilty 37 years after woman's murder in 1985
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury found a man guilty for the murder and sexual battery of a woman in 1985. Prosecutors argued Richard Curtis Lange, 62, killed a 78-year-old woman from Lake Worth in 1985. A passerby found the woman naked and unconscious along Old Indiantown...
west-palm-beach-news.com
2 killed in fiery crash alongside Flagler Drive in West Palm Seaside
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023. The crash occurred minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve in the 2300 block of South Flagler Drive, along the West Palm Beach waterfront. West Palm Beach police...
veronews.com
Vehicle found in Sunday hit-and-run crash that left jogger seriously hurt
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Deputies found a vehicle Monday they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured over the weekend. Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle was found at the suspect’s residence. It was unclear if the driver has been arrested. “We...
cbs12.com
Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian River Middle School counselor arrested on fraud charges
A counselor at Sebastian River Middle School was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing $20,000 from her father’s bank account after he died, the affidavit said. Gina Marie Sultaire, 40, of Sebastian, was charged with Grand Theft and Criminal Use of a Personal ID of a Deceased Person. Investigators say...
cw34.com
Scam alert in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
WPBF News 25
'Not every law enforcement officer is bad': New police officers on a mission in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Newly hired Port St. Lucie Police Officer Jose Chaparro is ready to do the job. "I've always had the desire to protect and serve," Chaparro. "In today's standards, the way everything is going on now in the media and how law enforcement is perceived, it's great to go out there and show the community not every law enforcement officer is bad."
cw34.com
Laptop fire consumes room inside office in Martin County, 3 injured
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were injured after a laptop caught fire in a private office in Hobe Sound. On Wednesday morning, crews from Martin County Fire Rescue were called to a neighborhood along SE Harbor Island Way. Firefighters said they were able to isolate the flames...
cw34.com
School bus gun scare at Central Elementary in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The all-clear has been given at Central Elementary School following a lockdown on Thursday after an 8-year-old student told a classmate they had a gun on their bus. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the classmate informed their parents via phone about the incident....
WPBF News 25
Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
cbs12.com
Missing Lyft driver had fare from Delray Beach to Okeechobee before he vanished
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in the search for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Lyft tells the family of 74-year-old Gary Levin that he picked up a fare in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023.
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
Man Found Shot Dead Inside West Palm Beach Apartment
Police responding to a 911 call about a possible dead man inside a unit at the Royal St. George complex in West Palm Beach found the 30-year old murdered.
West Palm Beach police officer, city named in lawsuit alleging excessive force
A West Palm Beach police officer, who has a history of complaints from people claiming to be victims of excessive force, faces a new lawsuit.
