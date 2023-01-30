ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Missing man last seen in Greenacres found dead

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed Martinez was found dead by suicide. Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Jorge Bello Martinez, 56, was last seen near 57th Avenue in...
GREENACRES, FL
cbs12.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Man found guilty 37 years after woman's murder in 1985

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury found a man guilty for the murder and sexual battery of a woman in 1985. Prosecutors argued Richard Curtis Lange, 62, killed a 78-year-old woman from Lake Worth in 1985. A passerby found the woman naked and unconscious along Old Indiantown...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian River Middle School counselor arrested on fraud charges

A counselor at Sebastian River Middle School was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing $20,000 from her father’s bank account after he died, the affidavit said. Gina Marie Sultaire, 40, of Sebastian, was charged with Grand Theft and Criminal Use of a Personal ID of a Deceased Person. Investigators say...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

'Not every law enforcement officer is bad': New police officers on a mission in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Newly hired Port St. Lucie Police Officer Jose Chaparro is ready to do the job. "I've always had the desire to protect and serve," Chaparro. "In today's standards, the way everything is going on now in the media and how law enforcement is perceived, it's great to go out there and show the community not every law enforcement officer is bad."
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

School bus gun scare at Central Elementary in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The all-clear has been given at Central Elementary School following a lockdown on Thursday after an 8-year-old student told a classmate they had a gun on their bus. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the classmate informed their parents via phone about the incident....
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy