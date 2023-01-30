Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
AOL Corp
Winter storm warnings in effect in multiple states; some could see 12 inches of snow: Weather forecast updates
Looking for the latest updates on winter weather? Follow along here. Winter storm warnings were in effect in more than a half-dozen states early this week, especially in parts of the Northeast, where tens of thousands of people were without power. "We have two storm systems that will impact the...
Snow squalls today; new winter storm Wednesday
A potent cold front will navigate through the North Country with scattered snow showers/squalls today followed by more widespread snowfall by late Wednesday in association with a new winter storm.
An ice storm is unleashing treacherous conditions across parts of the Southern U.S.
Stretching from Texas to Tennessee, the storm will continue through at least Thursday morning, affecting travel and possibly knocking out power in some areas. Thousands of flights have been disrupted.
California storms: National Weather Service says 'the hits keep coming'
The National Weather Service is warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm To Dump Snow From Southern Plains To Midwest And Northeast
A winter storm is developing in the Southwest right now. This storm will impact the Southern Plains, Midwest and Northeast through midweek. Significant snowfall and gusty winds will hamper travel along the path of the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
Millions under winter storm watch as snow moves across Midwest and New England
Six states and 14 million Americans are on alert as winter storms move across the Midwest and toward New England, while the West faces another cross-country storm. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
AOL Corp
Storm system threatens Northeast with heavy snow, rain
A massive storm system that brought nearly a foot of snow to some parts of the Midwest is now threatening millions of residents in the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rain and high winds. The winter storm brought 11 inches of snow across Kansas on Saturday, which shut down some...
Differentiating winter storm watch, warning & advisory
Millions of Americans across the Midwest and Northeast are currently under “winter weather advisories.” NBC’s Hallie Jackson lays out why the National Weather Service uses these terms to label bad weather and breaks down the difference between an “advisory” and a “warning.”Jan. 26, 2023.
natureworldnews.com
Eastern US Storm Threat: Heavy Snow Expected from Ohio Valley to New England, Tornadoes Possible Across the Southeast
A winter storm system has blanketed the Eastern United States, as it navigates to the northeastern part of the nation, bringing multiple weather hazards. Disruption to travel and daily activities are expected across the region in the coming hours and days. Winter Storm Alert. A powerful winter storm struck over...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Brings Snow To New England, Interior Northeast As It Winds Down Friday
Winter Storm Iggy is bringing snow to New England and the interior Northeast to end the week. The storm has blanketed parts of the West, Plains and Midwest since last Sunday. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 13:04:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-01 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring, and blowing snow with reduced visibility expected. Wind chills to 50 below. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills to 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Winter storm to hit the West, blizzard and dangerous wind chills forecast for some: Friday weather updates
More winter weather is forecast across the country on Friday and through the weekend, with snow and dangerous wind chills possible in some areas.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]
An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
CNN meteorologist gives the latest on severe ice storm hitting the South and Central US
CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray reports on the winter storm bringing ice, sleet and snow to the South and Central US.
