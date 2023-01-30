Effective: 2023-01-31 13:04:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-01 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring, and blowing snow with reduced visibility expected. Wind chills to 50 below. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills to 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

