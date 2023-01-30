ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WISH-TV

Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday

Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Weather Channel

Winter Storm To Dump Snow From Southern Plains To Midwest And Northeast

A winter storm is developing in the Southwest right now. This storm will impact the Southern Plains, Midwest and Northeast through midweek. Significant snowfall and gusty winds will hamper travel along the path of the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
natureworldnews.com

Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings

According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

Storm system threatens Northeast with heavy snow, rain

A massive storm system that brought nearly a foot of snow to some parts of the Midwest is now threatening millions of residents in the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rain and high winds. The winter storm brought 11 inches of snow across Kansas on Saturday, which shut down some...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Differentiating winter storm watch, warning & advisory

Millions of Americans across the Midwest and Northeast are currently under “winter weather advisories.” NBC’s Hallie Jackson lays out why the National Weather Service uses these terms to label bad weather and breaks down the difference between an “advisory” and a “warning.”Jan. 26, 2023.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-31 13:04:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-01 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring, and blowing snow with reduced visibility expected. Wind chills to 50 below. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills to 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
natureworldnews.com

Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]

An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
WISCONSIN STATE

