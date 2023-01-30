Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Food on Film: Clint Eastwood's visit to Northside Cheers bar in Macon
Back in 2012, Clint Eastwood filmed at Northside Cheers bar in Macon. 13WMAZ visited the bar today to see how it's changed.
'This is working great': Perry ordinance approves golf carts on roads
PERRY, Ga. — In Perry, you can leave the greenway behind. A new ordinance means you can drive a golf cart on the road. If you've driven around Perry and have seen folks driving golf carts on the road. You might have asked yourself, "Is that legal?" Well, it wasn't before, but now it is.
41nbc.com
NewTown Macon offers volunteer opportunity with ‘Macon Hype Team’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a way to get involved with your community and support the downtown events in Macon, NewTown Macon is now offering volunteer opportunities with the Macon Hype Team. Members will serve as social media ambassadors during events like First Friday, the...
WMAZ
Tenants come home to construction at Vineville Christian Towers weeks after pipes burst
In December, we reported that some pipes had burst on the 10th floor due to an arctic blast. More than 50 tenants were moved to hotels in Macon.
41nbc.com
Man connected to family shooting in Bibb arrested in Jones County for Home Invasion incident
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 40-Year-old Terrell Mills was already wanted out of Bibb County for the shooting that left Pinal Kumar Patel dead and his family injured on Thoroughbred Lane— after committing several other crimes in Jones County, he was arrested. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office,...
wgxa.tv
Fort Valley man wanted for fraudulent checks scheme caught
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A wanted man is now in custody. Jalen Rashon McDonald was wanted by Fort Valley Police on charges of forgery and conspiracy to commit a crime. Officers were trying to locate McDonald in the Fort Valley area, and in less than a week they found him.
wgxa.tv
Baldwin County man dies during a home invasion
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion that led to a murder. Major Brad King said the murder occurred during a home invasion on the 140 block of Black Spring Road. King confirmed that the victim was an 18-year-old man who resided...
Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.
'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
Person found shot in the leg on Gray Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A person was shot in the leg and found on Gray Highway near the Cricket Wireless store across from Walgreens, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting victim was found around 3 p.m. The injuries are non-life threatening. The victim is not fully cooperative,...
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
41nbc.com
Cochran man wanted for shooting Hawkinsville man
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 24-year-old Cochran man is wanted for shooting 68-year-old Hawkinsville man, James Cheek, leaving him in critical condition at the Navicent Medical Center in Macon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting incident took place on February 1st, when the Pulaski County 911...
wgxa.tv
Bullets found dangerously close to homes.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
Rosa Parks' niece comes to Macon for meet-and-greet at City Hall
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County honored a civil rights hero Wednesday at City Hall. The event was held in the Commission Chambers where Mayor Lester Miller declared the February 1 as Rosa Parks Square Day in Macon-Bibb. He also awarded Rosa Parks niece, Susan McCauley, with a key to...
WMAZ
6-hour standoff ends after man shot, arrested on Somerset Drive in Warner Robins
As law enforcement attempted to lure Renaldo Smith out of his home, he shot at officers and they returned fire. Smith was shot in forearm after 6-hour standoff.
40-year-old man charged in January 21 triple shooting on Thoroughbred Lane
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested and charged a man suspected of shooting and killing 52-year-old Pinal Kumar Patel and injuring his wife and daughter in their driveway at 361 Thoroughbred Lane earlier this month. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on January...
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town
MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
New video shows intensity of tornado that swept through Spalding County earlier this month
The sheriff released dashcam video of one of the storms that ravaged Spalding County near the intersection of Highway 16 West and McDonough Road.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man in custody in connection with shooting of family in south Bibb County
UPDATE (1/31/23):. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Pinalkumar Patel earlier this month. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators identified 40-year-old Terrell Ugean Mills as one of the suspects. He’s currently being held at the...
$100K, $50K Powerball winning tickets sold in Georgia at Publix, food mart
Could you be a winner? The next Powerball jackpot drawing is Saturday, Feb. 4th.
