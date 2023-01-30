ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

NewTown Macon offers volunteer opportunity with ‘Macon Hype Team’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a way to get involved with your community and support the downtown events in Macon, NewTown Macon is now offering volunteer opportunities with the Macon Hype Team. Members will serve as social media ambassadors during events like First Friday, the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Fort Valley man wanted for fraudulent checks scheme caught

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A wanted man is now in custody. Jalen Rashon McDonald was wanted by Fort Valley Police on charges of forgery and conspiracy to commit a crime. Officers were trying to locate McDonald in the Fort Valley area, and in less than a week they found him.
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Baldwin County man dies during a home invasion

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion that led to a murder. Major Brad King said the murder occurred during a home invasion on the 140 block of Black Spring Road. King confirmed that the victim was an 18-year-old man who resided...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting

MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Person found shot in the leg on Gray Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A person was shot in the leg and found on Gray Highway near the Cricket Wireless store across from Walgreens, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting victim was found around 3 p.m. The injuries are non-life threatening. The victim is not fully cooperative,...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Cochran man wanted for shooting Hawkinsville man

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 24-year-old Cochran man is wanted for shooting 68-year-old Hawkinsville man, James Cheek, leaving him in critical condition at the Navicent Medical Center in Macon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting incident took place on February 1st, when the Pulaski County 911...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Bullets found dangerously close to homes.

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town

MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
MACON, GA

