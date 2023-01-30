ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFYR-TV

Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would support teachers in a variety of ways. A handful of bills introduced in this session are aimed at attracting potential teachers to join the workforce and incentivizing established teachers to stay on the job. One of them is House Bill 1329, brought by Representative Zachary Ista of Grand Forks. If passed, it would reduce the years required for a teacher to become eligible for a lifetime teaching license.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

The 10 Best Public High Schools Ranked In North Dakota For 2023

I still get those butterflies in my stomach when I think of going to school. I'm not sure what it is, but you just never forget those feelings when you were young. Now, I've been out of school for much longer than I care to admit myself. Maybe I was a strange kid, but my anxiety always seem to kick it up a notch when I started thinking about that first day of school. I can still hear that first bell of the school year in my mind.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Pledge of Allegiance bills clear ND House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill requiring the Pledge of Allegiance to be offered in certain situations passed the North Dakota House of Representatives unanimously on Tuesday. House Bill 1120 was introduced by Representative Pat Heinert of Bismarck. It would mandate the Pledge be offered to all students across the state every day and would require public committees, like school boards, to offer the Pledge before every meeting. The House also approved House Bill 1172, which prohibits the governor from altering the words of the Pledge. Both bills head to the Senate next.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

MN nursing initiative program awards grants to 24 high schools, 3 in Northland

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Next Generation Nursing Assistant (NGNA) initiative announced they awarded grants to twenty four Minnesota high schools, including three Northland schools. According to a news release, the NGNA, which is a collaboration of the State of Minnesota and Minnesota State, awarded $98,800 in...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Vaccination rates for kindergartners decreased during the pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC is reporting vaccination rates for kindergartners decreased during the first year of the pandemic. Kindergartners entering schools in North Dakota need multiple vaccines as part of state law. The CDC tracked a slight drop in state-required vaccines for kindergarteners nationwide during the height of...
MANDAN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Finding your unclaimed property

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roughly 1 in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property, just waiting to be found. “So unclaimed property is what happens when people lose track of their money,” says Mo Schriner from the MN Department of Commerce. “It may be financial property they didn’t keep because of an address change or there was a death and they didn’t know they were inheriting something. So our mission is to help reunite Minnesotans with money that has gone missing.”
MINNESOTA STATE
fargomonthly.com

What Does Your Local FM Thrift Store Give Back To?

Learn what your favorite thrift stores are doing to give back!. Buying secondhand comes with a plethora of benefits, from the sustainability of reusing to the enjoyment of finding unique items, and even the excitement of being a part of something that already has a wealth of history. But, there’s another positive note to thrift shopping: many secondhand stores work with local organizations to support the community. So, whether you’re donating after your spring clean or shopping for something new to you, you can support your community in different ways! Let’s check out what our local thrift stores do and learn what causes you can support!
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Organic farming changes to come in North Dakota

According to the Cornucopia Institute, it takes about three years for the land to be converted to organic in North Dakota, and maintaining that "organic" seal can be tough. This means that growers will need to take the rules into consideration before marketing their products.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Cost of living rises nationally and in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The cost of living is on the rise across the United States, but right here in North Dakota, we are one of the least expensive places to live. According to the Missouri Research and Information Center (MERIC), North Dakota is ranked number twenty-six on the list. While we may be ranked in the middle, Salary.com stated the cost of living in Bismarck alone is up 0.8% from a year ago.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Federal funding coming to North Dakota to improve road safety

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bipartisan infrastructure law will provide federal funding for roadway safety programs in North Dakota. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded North Dakota cities and counties a total of $4,778,595 in Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Program grants. “The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

