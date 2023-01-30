Read full article on original website
Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would support teachers in a variety of ways. A handful of bills introduced in this session are aimed at attracting potential teachers to join the workforce and incentivizing established teachers to stay on the job. One of them is House Bill 1329, brought by Representative Zachary Ista of Grand Forks. If passed, it would reduce the years required for a teacher to become eligible for a lifetime teaching license.
ND legislature considers bill to eliminate lunch-shaming for kids with debt
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – What do schools do when a student has lunch debt? Every district has different policies but some have punitive and public-shaming methods of getting kids and families to settle up. Landis Larson, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO, says its time to end those practices.
The 10 Best Public High Schools Ranked In North Dakota For 2023
I still get those butterflies in my stomach when I think of going to school. I'm not sure what it is, but you just never forget those feelings when you were young. Now, I've been out of school for much longer than I care to admit myself. Maybe I was a strange kid, but my anxiety always seem to kick it up a notch when I started thinking about that first day of school. I can still hear that first bell of the school year in my mind.
Pledge of Allegiance bills clear ND House
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill requiring the Pledge of Allegiance to be offered in certain situations passed the North Dakota House of Representatives unanimously on Tuesday. House Bill 1120 was introduced by Representative Pat Heinert of Bismarck. It would mandate the Pledge be offered to all students across the state every day and would require public committees, like school boards, to offer the Pledge before every meeting. The House also approved House Bill 1172, which prohibits the governor from altering the words of the Pledge. Both bills head to the Senate next.
MN nursing initiative program awards grants to 24 high schools, 3 in Northland
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Next Generation Nursing Assistant (NGNA) initiative announced they awarded grants to twenty four Minnesota high schools, including three Northland schools. According to a news release, the NGNA, which is a collaboration of the State of Minnesota and Minnesota State, awarded $98,800 in...
State funding needed for military support
Due to the growing number of military projects supporting our nuclear deterrence, leaders feel there is a gap between private and state funding.
Vaccination rates for kindergartners decreased during the pandemic
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC is reporting vaccination rates for kindergartners decreased during the first year of the pandemic. Kindergartners entering schools in North Dakota need multiple vaccines as part of state law. The CDC tracked a slight drop in state-required vaccines for kindergarteners nationwide during the height of...
North Dakota state house passes two Pledge of Allegiance bills
House Bill 1172 reinforces the words in the pledge and doesn't allow for any words to be removed from the pledge of allegiance.
Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
Disabled people shouldn’t take a back seat on health care, says new bill
The proposal in North Dakota wouldn't penalize a hospital found to be in violation, but it could include an investigation by a state agency.
Finding your unclaimed property
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roughly 1 in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property, just waiting to be found. “So unclaimed property is what happens when people lose track of their money,” says Mo Schriner from the MN Department of Commerce. “It may be financial property they didn’t keep because of an address change or there was a death and they didn’t know they were inheriting something. So our mission is to help reunite Minnesotans with money that has gone missing.”
North Dakota lawmaker hopes to heavily tax out-of-state policy dollars
Motschenbacher says any funds collected from the contributions would be spent on North Dakota veterans or school lunch programs.
What Does Your Local FM Thrift Store Give Back To?
Learn what your favorite thrift stores are doing to give back!. Buying secondhand comes with a plethora of benefits, from the sustainability of reusing to the enjoyment of finding unique items, and even the excitement of being a part of something that already has a wealth of history. But, there’s another positive note to thrift shopping: many secondhand stores work with local organizations to support the community. So, whether you’re donating after your spring clean or shopping for something new to you, you can support your community in different ways! Let’s check out what our local thrift stores do and learn what causes you can support!
Be Careful: 6 Crazy Laws In North Dakota You Might Be Breaking
Be Careful: You could be doing hard time in North Dakota for doing the following. When it comes to crazy laws, North Dakota certainly has its fair share. Even though these laws aren’t necessarily heavily enforced today, at some point they made it into the state law books. It...
Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
Changes to certain drug offenses in ND possible with proposed bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are looking for ways to penalize those involved in distributing and selling fentanyl on the street. And as a result, there could soon be changes to certain drug offenses in North Dakota. Senate Bill 2248, introduced Monday, would make it a Class A felony to...
North Dakota Bill Would Jail Librarians for Not Removing Certain Books
A proposed bill that was heard last this month in North Dakota's House Judiciary Committee that seeks to ban what it calls sexual content in public libraries and send librarians who refuse to jail. Advocates have called the proposal censorship and tha'ts its "steeped in discrimination." House Bill 1205 seeks...
Organic farming changes to come in North Dakota
According to the Cornucopia Institute, it takes about three years for the land to be converted to organic in North Dakota, and maintaining that "organic" seal can be tough. This means that growers will need to take the rules into consideration before marketing their products.
Cost of living rises nationally and in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The cost of living is on the rise across the United States, but right here in North Dakota, we are one of the least expensive places to live. According to the Missouri Research and Information Center (MERIC), North Dakota is ranked number twenty-six on the list. While we may be ranked in the middle, Salary.com stated the cost of living in Bismarck alone is up 0.8% from a year ago.
Federal funding coming to North Dakota to improve road safety
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bipartisan infrastructure law will provide federal funding for roadway safety programs in North Dakota. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded North Dakota cities and counties a total of $4,778,595 in Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Program grants. “The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment...
