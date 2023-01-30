ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Six Nations Fantasy Rugby 2023: Rules, tips on how to play official game

Six Nations season is well and truly upon us, and accordingly, the Six Nations Fantasy game is gearing up ahead of the tournament. It's set to be as competitive as ever — both on and off the pitch — and at The Sporting News we've got your guide for everything you need to know about how to play the game.

