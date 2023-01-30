Read full article on original website
LeBron James passes Mark Jackson, Steve Nash to enter top-five on NBA's all-time assists list
LeBron James is re-writing the NBA's record books in all categories. It is well-known that the Lakers star is in hot pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record, only 89 points away from taking the torch after Tuesday's game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Closing in on...
Steve Kerr blasts Warriors' late-game execution after overtime loss to Timberwolves
The Warriors looked to be in cruise control against the Timberwolves on Wednesday before a late-game collapse saw them go down 119-114 in overtime. Golden State led by 14 points in the fourth quarter but then produced several uncharacteristic turnovers, which allowed the Timberwolves to creep back into the contest.
O.G. Anunoby trade rumors: Ranking potential suitors based on what they can offer Raptors
We still don't know if O.G. Anunoby will be wearing a different uniform after the trade deadline, but we're starting to get an idea of where he could end up if the Raptors move him. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Knicks are willing to give up multiple first-round...
Raptors trade rumors: Pelicans 'definitely high' on forward O.G. Anunoby
They say where there's smoke, there's fire. A week away from the trade deadline there seems to be a lot of smoke coming out of Toronto in regard to O.G. Anunoby's future with the Raptors. Anunoby has already been linked to the Knicks, Grizzlies and Suns through various reports. The...
Best bets on how, when LeBron James will break the NBA's all-time scoring record
Lakers forward and future Hall of Famer LeBron James is on the cusp of breaking the NBA's scoring record, which is currently held by Lakers great and Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387). As L.A. prepares to play the Knicks on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, James is only 117 points...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Is Devin Booker playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Hawks vs. Suns
In late December, Devin Booker went down with a groin injury, sending the Suns into a tailspin losing nine of their next 11 games. For the total length of Booker's injury the Suns have gone 8-10, but have won their last two games in a row coming into this contest with the Hawks.
Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' Gary Trent Jr., featuring Lakers, Knicks
Reporting indicates that Gary Trent Jr. is still the most likely Raptor to be moved at the trade deadline. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported before Christmas that NBA executives at the G League Showcase saw Trent as Toronto's top trade candidate. With the trade deadline fast approaching, that hasn't changed. "Trent...
How to watch LeBron James break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record: Lakers schedule, TV channel, live stream
LeBron James will soon be the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Like, really soon. In scoring 28 points in a win over the Knicks earlier in the week, James now stands at 38,299 career points. That puts him only 89 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is currently the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,387 career points.
Six Nations Fantasy Rugby 2023: Rules, tips on how to play official game
Six Nations season is well and truly upon us, and accordingly, the Six Nations Fantasy game is gearing up ahead of the tournament. It's set to be as competitive as ever — both on and off the pitch — and at The Sporting News we've got your guide for everything you need to know about how to play the game.
Lakers vs. Knicks score, result: LeBron James records triple-double to power Lakers to overtime win at Madison Square Garden
Under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks put on a show as the purple and gold secured a 129-123 victory in an overtime thriller. LeBron James led the charge, recording his first triple-double of the season with 28 points, 10 rebounds,...
NBA All-Star reserves picks: Filling out Eastern, Western Conference rosters ahead of 2023 All-Star Game
It has never been harder to make an All-Star team than this season. Ten years ago, there were only 11 players in the league averaging over 20 points per game. Ten of those 11 made the All-Star Game. (And if you think my snubs are bad, Stephen Curry was the one that didn't make the cut.)
Matisse Thybulle trade rumors: Kings are 'monitoring availability' of 76ers guard ahead of deadline
The 76ers have been rolling as of late, winning 20 of their last 25 games and surging up to No. 3 in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Celtics and Bucks. Joel Embiid is performing at an MVP level, and James Harden may lead the NBA in assists by the end of the season.
Matisse Thybulle trade rumors: Warriors have had 'internal discussions' about 76ers' defensive stopper
As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, Feb. 9, every team in the league is trying to find a way to upgrade their roster or offload valuable pieces for future assets. The 76ers find themselves in the contender tier after rattling off 20 wins in their last 25 games,...
What time is Sabres vs. Hurricanes? NHL on TNT game headlines Wednesday night's slate
The NHL is one day away from its All-Star break and wrapping up the action before the weekend festivities is a Wednesday night national TV contest. Tonight on TNT is an Eastern Conference matchup between the Sabres vs. Hurricanes. It is one of only two games on the slate Wednesday.
