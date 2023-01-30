Calaveras County BOS: Board signs off on support for Crisis and Wellness Center, discuss cannabis ecotourism

Read full article on original website
Three people cited for selling alcohol to minors in San Joaquin County
(KTXL) — Three people were cited in San Joaquin County after giving alcohol to minors, according to the sheriff’s office. — Video Above: Firefighters call for new ways to put out electric vehicle fires According to the sheriff’s office, one clerk was cited for selling alcohol to minors while two people were cited for buying […]
"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave. We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
Calaveras Enterprise
AMA youth wrestlers take care of business on the mat
It’s not just the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI dual champion Bret Harte High School wrestling team who is turning heads on the mat. The AMA youth wrestling team recently competed at the AMA Wrestling Tournament at Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp, along with a tournament at Gregori High School in Modesto.
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested
(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The officer is facing charges of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegally possessing an assault weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. “We understand this information brings many […]
Fox40
Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need
A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
foodsafetynews.com
California food firm warned after rodents, cats, bats, roaches and more found in warehouse
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
actionnewsnow.com
Republican lawmakers announce proposals to stop crime in California
CHICO, Calif. - Assembly lawmakers met with law enforcement in Sacramento Monday to announce new legislation to stop crime in California. “You know, as a mother and a teacher, just seeing all the crime and the shootings, it scares me for my baby," said Alex Charlon who lives in Chico.
San Joaquin County sinkhole swallows third vehicle after driver ignores "road closed" sign
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The CHP is reminding drivers not to drive around road-closure signs. Officers say that, on Saturday, a truck drove into a large sinkhole on Kasson Road near Tracy after the driver ignored a "road closed" sign. The road was washed out earlier this month after a retention pond failed during the string of powerful storms.It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident, but the driver was cited for ignoring the sign.Believe it or not, this is the third time someone has driven into the same sinkhole. On Thursday, a second person drove around the signs and landed their sedan in the sinkhole.On January 17, someone drove into the sinkhole while the roadway was still flooded. However, at that time warning signs were up.
KCRA.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three...
mymotherlode.com
Bold Thief Steals Generator From Railtown 1897
Jamestown, CA – Take a look at the video in the image box of the alleged thieves stealing a generator from Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown earlier this month. Columbia and Railtown State Park Rangers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. One can be seen using a dolly to wheel out the stolen equipment to a car, and the other appears to be playing lookout. The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, January 6th. Here is also a picture of that getaway car. The time stamp on the video shows the time to be just after 5 a.m.
Roseville Electric customers to start seeing 8% surcharge on utility bills
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Starting Feb. 1, Roseville Electric customers will start seeing an 8% energy surcharge on their utility bills. This 8% energy surcharge is in addition to an already-approved 3% increase that started in January, so customers will be seeing an 11% increase. "For a residential customer, to...
tinyhousetalk.com
Pre-owned Escape Tradition Tiny House For Sale
This is a pre-owned 2017 Escape Tradition tiny house on wheels that’s for sale out of Meadow Vista, California. It’s a beautiful 20-foot tiny home, 8.5 feet wide, with lots of storage, a king-size loft, kitchen, bathroom, living area with a fold-flat couch, storage loft, USB outlets, and more. It’s loaded with options and the seller is asking $50,000 for it. What do you think? Check it out and learn more below!
goldcountrymedia.com
Racist fliers concern Folsom residents
Fliers with racist messages were found strewn about in the front yards of several homes in a well-known Folsom neighborhood last Friday, prompting an investigation which is now underway by the Folsom Police Department. Residents of Callander Way reported that fliers were found on specific driveways early Friday morning. The...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Double Fatality Accident After Driver Runs Red Light
Driver Runs Red Light, Leading to a Double Fatality Accident. A double fatality accident occurred in South Sacramento recently after a driver ran a red light, striking another vehicle, which was pushed into a Ford van. The accident happened at the Florin Road intersection with French Road a little after 10:15 p.m. When the driver, who was in a Toyota, ran the light, he hit a Nissan driven by a Sacramento woman, Stephanie Phan Ha, age 49. A passenger in the vehicle was Linh Phan, age 42. Both women died as a result of the collision.
mymotherlode.com
Man Passed Out On Couch Attacked By Homeowner
Tuolumne, CA – A Tuolumne man attempting to wake an intoxicated guest learned a baseball bat was not the best choice as it landed him in handcuffs. It was actually the resident, 66-year-old Brian Montgomery, who recently called the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office to report an intoxicated man on his couch who would not wake up. He then abruptly tried to hang up, telling dispatchers that the man was starting to wake up and they were no longer needed.
KCRA.com
Sacramento Metro Fire responds to Scandia Family Fun Center to help kids stuck on roller coaster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A roller coaster with 2 children on it became stuck Saturday night, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department. It happened around 9:25 p.m. at the Scandia Family Fun Center located in Sacramento. Fire crews say they were originally dispatched for several trapped minors on a roller...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, false imprisonment, forgery
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 18. Amber Leigh Kaufman, 34, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. on suspicion of an outside misdemeanor warrant in the 11800 block of...
Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center
(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after receiving reports that minors were stuck on a ride. When crews […]
