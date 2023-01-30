ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJCL

Georgia Southern signs two more recruits on National Signing Day

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern signed two more student-athlete's to its football roster on National Signing Day. Eagles head coach Clay Helton landed two high school seniors, wide receiver Keion Wallace out of Springfield, Georgia, and defensive back Caimon Mathis out of DeSoto, Texas. Keion Wallace. Wide Receiver •...
STATESBORO, GA

