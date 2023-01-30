Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Calvary Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Calvary Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Elm Street in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Elm Street in Ludlow. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on East Galbraith Road in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on East Galbraith Road in Hartwell. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Centennial Circle in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Centennial Circle in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Boudinot and Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Boudinot and Harrison Avenue in Westwood. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Springfield Pike and Fleming Road in Wyoming
WYOMING, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Springfield Pike and Fleming Road in Wyoming. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on Boron Drive in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of a crash with injuries in the 4300 block of Boron Drive in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a rollover crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a rollover crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Bowling Green Court in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Bowling Green Court in Millvale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Redstone Drive in Burlington for reported crash involving a school bus
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crews responding to Redstone Drive in Burlington for reported crash involving a school bus. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to report of a crash, possible entrapment, on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews respond to report of a crash in the 5400 block of Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring. A vehicle reportedly is on its side and smoking, with possible entrapment, Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a crash on South Erie Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, with injury, in the 1500 block of South Erie Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
