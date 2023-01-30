Read full article on original website
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
Understanding domestic violence laws
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -In 2021, there were more than 5,400 new domestic violence cases reported in North Dakota, according to CAWS North Dakota. Many people question if the laws are too lenient, but with every new case, law professionals say there is more complexity to prosecution. They say these cases are very difficult to prosecute.
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Scott Jensen, a former candidate for Minnesota Governor, said he is being investigated by the state attorney general’s office. Dr. Jensen said the Attorney General Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Medical Board are attempting to take away his medical license. In a...
Mixed reactions to abortion policies in North Dakota and Minnesota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two states separated by the Red River have two wildly different stances when it comes to abortion policies. There is mixed reactions from both sides of the argument. “Sad day, it’s a dark day for Minnesota that’s my reaction.” said Tim Miller, the executive...
Finding your unclaimed property
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roughly 1 in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property, just waiting to be found. “So unclaimed property is what happens when people lose track of their money,” says Mo Schriner from the MN Department of Commerce. “It may be financial property they didn’t keep because of an address change or there was a death and they didn’t know they were inheriting something. So our mission is to help reunite Minnesotans with money that has gone missing.”
Bill would require fetal growth film in North Dakota schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Monday approved a bill that would require school districts to show a video on fetal development as part of life science curriculums. The bill, which now goes to the Senate, passed by a 60-34 vote. It does not specify which...
MN nursing initiative program awards grants to 24 high schools, 3 in Northland
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Next Generation Nursing Assistant (NGNA) initiative announced they awarded grants to twenty four Minnesota high schools, including three Northland schools. According to a news release, the NGNA, which is a collaboration of the State of Minnesota and Minnesota State, awarded $98,800 in...
Lawmakers consider bill for raising North Dakota’s minimum wage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that would raise the minimum wage statewide. House Bill 1507 would increase the minimum wage to $9.00 per hour on August 1, 2023, then increase it by 25 cents every year after that. The bill’s sponsor says the cost of living has drastically increased since it was last raised 13 years ago, and she says North Dakota is lagging behind its neighbors.
‘We have patients that actually ration their insulin’: A bill to make insulin more affordable being debated at the ND senate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota lawmakers are debating a bill for affordable insulin. Senate Bill 2140 would price cap the medicine and lower the prices. “Even sometimes thinking about food my blood sugar raises,” said 20-year-old Danika Johnson, who has Type I diabetes. “I’m with my parents insurance but I know one day that won’t be a thing so it’s scary to think these things that are happening now with them could be me one day.”
Federal funding coming to North Dakota to improve road safety
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bipartisan infrastructure law will provide federal funding for roadway safety programs in North Dakota. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded North Dakota cities and counties a total of $4,778,595 in Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Program grants. “The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment...
North Dakota to receive 4.7 million in grants to improve roads
WASHINGTON (Valley News Live) - The Biden-Harris administration and U.S. Department of Transportation announced today, over $4.7 Million will go towards improving roads and reduce national traffic fatalities. It’s a part of the new Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program (SS4A), U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced today....
