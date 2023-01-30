Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
'Skill for idiots' | ‘Gray machines’ push limits of gambling in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Linda Shore saddled up to one of the three Burning Barrel machines in the back of Bud’s Tavern, a bar advertising “good food, good times, good people” in a Jeffersontown strip mall that also includes a karate studio and a Mexican restaurant called The Yellow Cactus.
wdrb.com
Indiana counties to share $8.5M in grants to improve health of Hoosiers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several local counties will share part of nearly $8.5 million in grants to improve the health of Hoosiers. It's part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, established in 2021 by the Indiana General Assembly with American Rescue Plan Act funding. Of the 117 organizations that...
Improve retention and recruitment to address teacher shortage, Kentucky school leaders say
Kentucky school officials say more study of the state’s public education system is needed to address the teacher shortage. Kentucky had 11,000 teacher vacancies near the end of last year. The Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession, a group established last year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, on Monday unveiled its recommendations, including […] The post Improve retention and recruitment to address teacher shortage, Kentucky school leaders say appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
What medical conditions qualify for medical marijuana possession in Kentucky?
These are the medical conditions that can provide a medical pardon for use of marijuana in Kentucky.
a-z-animals.com
Kentucky Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Allergies are a common issue for many individuals around the world, and Kentucky is no exception. Every year, residents of Kentucky experience allergy season, a period of time when certain allergens such as pollen, mold, and ragweed are at their highest levels. Allergy season can be an annoyance to some, and to others, it can be the bane of their existence.
mountaincitizen.com
Legislative Update: Why lower income taxes?
Before I begin this week’s legislative update, I want to thank everyone who took the time to complete my legislative questionnaire. As I read through the responses, I noticed that someone asked, “Why do we want to lower income taxes?” and thought I might answer it in this column. The fact is, there are plenty of reasons this is a good strategy for our commonwealth.
3-Star 2024 In-State OL Aba Selm Commits to Kentucky
Kentucky football's 2024 class now features a pair of in-state offensive lineman ready to become the future of the Big Blue Wall. Aba Selm — a 3-star interior offensive lineman out of Simon Kenton High School in Independence, Ky. — has pledged to Kentucky, announcing his commitment on ...
linknky.com
Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill
Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
spectrumnews1.com
Attorney General Cameron announces $10.5M award to combat opioid epidemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission awarded $10.5 million to a Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal Pilot Program, which will help provide treatment options as an alternative to incarceration for those struggling with substance abuse. The funding comes from Senate Bill 90, which passed the legislature last...
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Kentucky 2023: Review & Free Guides
Starting a Kentucky LLC can be a great way to protect your personal assets as a business owner. LLC owners also get some benefits with taxation as it relates to their Kentucky business. But before you go through with the Kentucky LLC formation process, you need to know how much...
wymt.com
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
therevelator.org
Protect This Place: Jellico Mountains, Home of Magical Waterways and Unique Species
The Jellico Mountains are on the southern edge of the Daniel Boone National Forest along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Here the Appalachian foothills turn into the steep slopes of the Appalachian Mountains, giving rise to remote forests hosting some of the highest tree and aquatic species diversity in the United States.
wymt.com
EKY residents experience high electric bills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
spectrumnews1.com
Pothole season causing challenges for tow truck services in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — They’re something most drivers know well. Sometimes avoided, often unexpected and always feared: potholes. Winter weather has opened up countless gnarly potholes on Kentucky roads, and efforts to avoid them have led to challenges for towing companies. Non-Stop Towing and Recovery‘s Romeo McIntosh seems to...
wevv.com
Western Kentucky organizations, law enforcement agencies invited to apply for anti-crime funding
Organizations and law enforcement agencies working against violent crime and gun violence in western Kentucky can apply to receive a boost in funding. Michael A. Bennett, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, announced Tuesday that applications are now being accepted for Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) grant funding for Western District of Kentucky.
WBKO
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
kentuckytoday.com
KC Crosbie elected 2-year treasurer for RNC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member, KC Crosbie, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee for the next two years, the Republican Party of Kentucky has announced. “I am incredibly proud of my colleague and friend KC for taking...
harrodsburgherald.com
Inter-County Energy Gets $30 Million To Build And Improve 228 Miles Of Line
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $30 million to the Inter-County Electric Cooperative Corporation. The Rural Development investment will be used to connect 2,360 consumers and build and improve 228 miles of line. This loan includes $9,284,972 in smart grid technologies. Headquartered in Danville, Inter-County Energy serves 26,278 members...
