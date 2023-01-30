Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
UC construction forces temporary removal of ‘iconic’ Bearcat statue until 2025
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati’s campus is going to feel a little bit different after the school temporarily moves its iconic Bearcat statue into storage in the spring due to construction. According to a UC press release, the statue will be moved into storage on March 6...
Fox 19
Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Akron
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Akron, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was among...
Fox 19
Self-guided walking tour shows hardships, accomplishments in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A self-guided walking tour in Oxford gives people a chance to learn about some of the hardships and accomplishments that happened in the city. FOX19 NOW’s Jordan Vilines takes a closer look at some of the stops along the tour during Black History Month. See...
Fox 19
Freedom Center celebrates Black History Month with free admission, programs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freedom Center is celebrating Black History with programs, film screenings and days of free admission. FOX19 NOW’s Morgan Parrish shares how you can get involved and learn more. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
Fox 19
Cincinnati takes a swing at gun reform with a lawsuit and new ordinances
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - In an effort to curb gun violence, Cincinnati has two proposed ordinances for City Council to consider and has filed a lawsuit against the state. The first ordinance addresses the safe storage of firearms to keep them away from children. The second ordinance would bar those convicted of domestic violence or subject to a protection order from processing firearms.
Fox 19
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
Fox 19
Matthew 25 Ministries gives away supplies to help with health, wellness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25 Ministries is giving away free supplies to help the community stay healthy. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has the story. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Fox 19
Black History Month events at Freedom Center
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday marks the start of Black History Month. If you’re looking for places with Black History Month events, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is a great place to start. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click...
Fox 19
The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare green glowing object will soon be visible across Greater Cincinnati for the second time in as many days. Through partly cloudy Tri-State skies Wednesday night, the newly discovered comet—charmingly dubbed “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)”—will appear to the naked eye as a blurry green smudge with a streaking hoary tail.
Fox 19
Franklin students return to class after threat was made toward high school
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two schools in Warren County were evacuated Wednesday morning after one of the schools received a threat, according to Franklin City Schools. The district says both Franklin High School and Franklin Junior High School students evacuated campus at 9:26 a.m. Franklin police and fire departments were...
Fox 19
Like ‘the Northern Lights’: Power restored after Duke Energy substation fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Power is fully restored in Anderson Township and surrounding areas after a fire at a Duke Energy substation lit up the Tri-State sky. “It was like you were seeing the Northern Lights,” describes witness James Osborne. “It was something kind of eery about it, it was kind of weird for everything to just be lit up like that.”
Fox 19
Man identified after being crushed to death by safe in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man crushed to death by a safe door in Milford has been identified. John Earhart, 59, of Batavia, died after the door fell on him sometime Wednesday, according to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office. Union Township police and fire responded to a workplace...
Fox 19
Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night. The strobing pulses appeared blue against the cloudy night sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Anderson and into Clermont County. The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene...
Fox 19
Jane Doe cold case out of Illinois has possible Cincinnati ties
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Investigators in Illinois think someone in Cincinnati might be able to help them solve a cold case. In 1976, a woman thought to be between 15 and 27 years old was found in a Seneca, Illinois ditch, according to the Grundy County Coroner’s Office. Investigators say...
Fox 19
‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire in an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the night sky Tuesday night. It resulted from animal damage, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. The Anderson Fire Department responded to the substation at Beechmont Avenue and Markley Road after...
Fox 19
Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
Fox 19
Putting the Love in Loveland: Hearts Afire weekend returns
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Before your Super Bowl party, make plans to go to Loveland next weekend. Back for the second year in a row, Hearts Afire is happening in Loveland. “I mean why not? We’re in Loveland, we’re the sweetheart of Ohio,” says Krista Rose with the City of Loveland. “And that’s why we started this event because we felt like we needed to celebrate Valentine’s Day.”
Fox 19
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals’ Joe Mixon: Court documents
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, according to Hamilton County Court records. The documents state Mixon is wanted for aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim in Downtown Cincinnati. Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “you...
Fox 19
Filtered sunshine and seasonable Thursday before frigid Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A seasonable air mass arrives Thursday afternoon for a brief stay in the tri-state. With filtered sunshine, temperatures climb back into the upper 30s and low 40s until a cold front moves through the area Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing frigid conditions to end the work week and start the weekend.
Fox 19
Old car garage transformed into coffee shop
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What was once a building that fixed up cars is now dishing out caffeine. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell takes us inside the Square Mile Coffee Company. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Comments / 0