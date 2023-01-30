ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Akron

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Akron, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was among...
AKRON, OH
Self-guided walking tour shows hardships, accomplishments in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A self-guided walking tour in Oxford gives people a chance to learn about some of the hardships and accomplishments that happened in the city. FOX19 NOW’s Jordan Vilines takes a closer look at some of the stops along the tour during Black History Month. See...
OXFORD, OH
Cincinnati takes a swing at gun reform with a lawsuit and new ordinances

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - In an effort to curb gun violence, Cincinnati has two proposed ordinances for City Council to consider and has filed a lawsuit against the state. The first ordinance addresses the safe storage of firearms to keep them away from children. The second ordinance would bar those convicted of domestic violence or subject to a protection order from processing firearms.
CINCINNATI, OH
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
Black History Month events at Freedom Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday marks the start of Black History Month. If you’re looking for places with Black History Month events, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is a great place to start. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click...
CINCINNATI, OH
The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare green glowing object will soon be visible across Greater Cincinnati for the second time in as many days. Through partly cloudy Tri-State skies Wednesday night, the newly discovered comet—charmingly dubbed “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)”—will appear to the naked eye as a blurry green smudge with a streaking hoary tail.
CINCINNATI, OH
Franklin students return to class after threat was made toward high school

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two schools in Warren County were evacuated Wednesday morning after one of the schools received a threat, according to Franklin City Schools. The district says both Franklin High School and Franklin Junior High School students evacuated campus at 9:26 a.m. Franklin police and fire departments were...
FRANKLIN, OH
Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night. The strobing pulses appeared blue against the cloudy night sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Anderson and into Clermont County. The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene...
CINCINNATI, OH
Jane Doe cold case out of Illinois has possible Cincinnati ties

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Investigators in Illinois think someone in Cincinnati might be able to help them solve a cold case. In 1976, a woman thought to be between 15 and 27 years old was found in a Seneca, Illinois ditch, according to the Grundy County Coroner’s Office. Investigators say...
CINCINNATI, OH
Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Putting the Love in Loveland: Hearts Afire weekend returns

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Before your Super Bowl party, make plans to go to Loveland next weekend. Back for the second year in a row, Hearts Afire is happening in Loveland. “I mean why not? We’re in Loveland, we’re the sweetheart of Ohio,” says Krista Rose with the City of Loveland. “And that’s why we started this event because we felt like we needed to celebrate Valentine’s Day.”
LOVELAND, OH
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals’ Joe Mixon: Court documents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, according to Hamilton County Court records. The documents state Mixon is wanted for aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim in Downtown Cincinnati. Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “you...
CINCINNATI, OH
Filtered sunshine and seasonable Thursday before frigid Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A seasonable air mass arrives Thursday afternoon for a brief stay in the tri-state. With filtered sunshine, temperatures climb back into the upper 30s and low 40s until a cold front moves through the area Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing frigid conditions to end the work week and start the weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
Old car garage transformed into coffee shop

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What was once a building that fixed up cars is now dishing out caffeine. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell takes us inside the Square Mile Coffee Company. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH

