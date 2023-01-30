ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuated after receiving bomb threat

By Kerry Mannix
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): District officials told ABC-7 that after a joint investigation by EPISD Police officers and local law enforcement agencies, no credible threat was found.

Officials also said district officers will remain on campus throughout the day out of an abundance of caution.

UPDATE (1:40 p.m.): Students are safely back on the Canyon Hills Middle School campus as of 1:30 p.m., according to district officials.

ABC-7 is expecting a full update from the district shortly.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students at Canyon Hills Middle School in Northeast El Paso are being evacuated to nearby Edgar Park Elementary after receiving a bomb threat around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

El Paso Police is working with local law enforcement agencies at the school as they investigate what El Paso Independent School District officials are calling a non-credible bomb threat.

A representative from the school is asking that parents do not to come to campus for their safety.

No students can be released and school hours are the same until further notice.

Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on this developing story.

The post Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuated after receiving bomb threat appeared first on KVIA .

