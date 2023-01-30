ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

MSC, Maersk Ending 2M Alliance in 2025: ‘Much Has Changed’

By Glenn Taylor
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PabrT_0kWU6cZm00

The world’s two largest container shipping companies are ending a 10-year alliance in 2025, sounding the death knell for one of the three major ocean freight alliances.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk A/S, an entity under A.P. Moller-Maersk , have mutually agreed to terminate the 2M alliance , effective in January 2025.

The reasons for the breakup are scant, but both companies’ CEOs pointed to the evolving shipping environment in a joint statement.

“MSC and Maersk recognize that much has changed since the two companies signed the 10-year agreement in 2015,” said Vincent Clerc, the newly appointed CEO of A.P. Moller-Maersk and Soren Toft, CEO of MSC. “Discontinuing the 2M alliance paves the way for both companies to continue to pursue their individual strategies. We have very much appreciated the partnership and look forward to a continued strong collaboration throughout the remainder of the agreement period. We remain fully committed to delivering on the 2M alliance’s services to customers of MSC and Maersk.”

The announcement has no immediate impact on the services provided to customers using the 2M trades. Each company’s customer teams will communicate with their respective clients to support them through the phase-out of the 2M alliance.

The 2M container shipping line vessel-sharing agreement (VSA) was introduced in 2015 by Maersk and MSC in an effort to ensure competitive and cost-efficient operations on the Asia-Europe, Transatlantic and Transpacific trades. The agreement has a minimum term of 10 years with a two-year notice period of termination.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is not a 2M member, but has a current partnership with the alliance to operate joint services on the Asia-U.S. East Coast and Asia-U.S. Gulf Coast trades.

2M is one of three major ocean freight alliances, which also include Ocean Alliance and THE Alliance. The Ocean Alliance consists of Cosco Shipping and subsidiary OOCL, Evergreen and CMA CGM , while Hapag-Lloyd , Ocean Network Express (ONE) , HMM and Yang Ming comprise THE Alliance.

The 2M disintegration could potentially pave the road for future changes to vessel-sharing agreements—a critical tool in carriers’ playbooks for managing capacity .

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which proved to be incredibly profitable for the container shipping giants, MSC has taken a massive leap to becoming the world’s largest carrier. The Switzerland-based company leapfrogged Maersk in the past three years by seeing TEU capacity jump 22 percent from Jan. 1, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2023, according to data from shipping research tool and database Alphaliner. Maersk, now the world’s second-largest freight carrier, has seen capacity remain effectively flat over the past three years (up 0.6 percent).

As of Jan. 30, MSC has a capacity of 4.63 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU)s, or 17.6 percent of total TEUs transported worldwide, Alphaliner said. Maersk is second-highest at 4.22 million TEUs, or 16.1 percent of containers.

MSC, Maersk accelerate growth

Both MSC and Maersk have continued to fortify their own networks via partnerships and acquisitions, expanding their roles in the ocean freight ecosystem and likely impacting their decision to rethink their own collaboration beyond 2025.

According to Alphaliner, MSC has acquired 271 secondhand ships since August 2020, with capacity of just over 1 million TEUs. MSC’s recent secondhand acquisitions exceed the entire capacity of HMM, the world’s eighth-largest carrier.

For the past six months, MSC has been busy widening its influence, entering into healthcare in a $4.5 billion joint-venture acquisition of South African hospital chain operator Mediclinic in August. One month later, the shipping giant teamed with Italian railway company FS Group to begin a joint project that would integrate the company’s sea and rail services in Italy and make intermodal transport in the country more efficient.

In response to high consumer demand, MSC then began to develop an air cargo service to complement its container shipping solutions.

In October, a subsidiary of MSC agreed to acquire Rimorchiatori Mediterranei S.p.A., an international towage operator active in Italy, Malta, Singapore, Malaysia, Norway, Greece and Colombia, for an undisclosed sum.

And to close out the year, MSC completed the acquisition of African transportation and logistics titan Bolloré Africa Logistics for a whopping $6.3 billion. Bolloré Group operates in 47 African countries with 16 container terminals and seven roll-on/roll-off terminals designed to carry wheeled cargo. In acquiring Bolloré, MSC gets access to a network of 85 maritime agencies that processed 7,100 port visits last year on behalf of the world’s largest shipping lines.

Finally, MSC has made more investments through another subsidiary—Terminal Investment Limited (TIL). TIL partnered with Tradepoint Atlantic to jointly develop a 165-acre container terminal with an on-dock rail facility at Coke Point, in the port of Baltimore, which would significantly expand container handling capacity in the state of Maryland.

TIL is committing another $800 million in partnership with Ports America to build a state-of-the-art container facility at the Port of New Orleans. Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) in St. Bernard Parish will be able to serve vessels of all sizes, dramatically increasing Louisiana’s import and export capacity and stimulating the creation of more than 17,000 new jobs statewide by 2050, the Port of NOLA estimates. At full build-out, LIT will be able to handle 2 million TEUs annually,

Maersk has been on a bit of an acquisition spree of its own since late 2021, expanding its global air network by scooping up air freight forwarder Senator International for $644 million. The firm then bought three e-commerce logistics firms : U.S.-based Visible Supply Chain Management, Netherlands-based B2C Europe Holding B.V. and Portugal’s fashion-oriented warehousing startup Huub .

In August 2022, Maersk completed its acquisition of Li & Fung Limited’s logistics arm, LF Logistics , for $3.6 billion. Following the deal, Maersk added 223 warehouses to its existing portfolio. Four months later, the shipping company acquired Martin Bencher Group, a Danish firm specializing in non-containerized project logistics, for $61 million.

2022 saw more warehouse expansion for Maersk across countries including Brazil, India , the U.K., Ireland, Germany , Denmark , Bangladesh and the Philippines . One of the company’s biggest undertakings came in the opening of a 560,000-square-foot Integrated Logistics Park in Pakistan in December.

The company also introduced a new rail-sea service connecting Asia to Europe through Central Asia, launched a dedicated coastal service in New Zealand and expanded its air cargo division to South Korea .

Most recently, in China, Maersk signed a land grant contract to build a green, smart flagship logistics center in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone . This marks the official entry of Maersk’s first logistics facility with low greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the country. The facility, which cost $174 million, is expected to be open for business by the third quarter of 2024.

‘Singular, unified’ Maersk to dissolve several brands

After the announcement of the 2M split, Maersk revealed it was moving toward a “singular, unified brand” with the discontinuation of the Hamburg Süd , Sealand and Twill company names, among other recently acquired brands currently under the Maersk umbrella including Senator and LF Logistics . These brands will be retired and integrated into Maersk.

“We believe that by integrating these into the Maersk brand, we will be able to ease your logistical difficulties, whilst also offering you more variety, ease, and connectivity than ever before, all under one roof,” the company wrote in a blog post. “At the same time, please rest assured that Maersk will continue to adhere and respect all contracts and agreements that are in place including contract confidentiality, so customers can be assured that your information continues to remain safe and secure.”

An in-depth review will be conducted before Maersk concludes on the future of each brand in different geographies. Each brand in different geographies will follow its own tailored timeline to transition towards the unified Maersk brand. These timelines are being finalized, and will be shared with each brand “as soon as they are available,” Maersk. Maersk said in an FAQ

The “goal is not to increase prices” and “some of our products and offerings may change,” Maersk said in an FAQ.

Beyond the need to simplify the complexity of operating multiple brands, the Denmark-based shipping giant also noted the importance of customer data in streamlining the overall business.

“Whilst we are now a company with increased presence across the transport and logistics supply chain, we must remember that one part of Maersk could be in a customer or supplier relationship with a third-party and another part of Maersk may compete with that same third-party,” Maersk said. “We must always ensure that third-party data that Maersk obtains from a customer or supplier relationship does not flow to another part of Maersk that competes against that third-party.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Dozens More Stores as Bankruptcy Looms

As it attempts to streamline its operation in preparation for a potential bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close an additional 87 stores, along with its entire Harmon chain and five BuyBuy Baby locations. The company has approximately 50 Harmon stores. These closings are in addition to the 150 previously announced. The news comes after lender JP Morgan Chase sent Bed Bath & Beyond a default notice, and the retailer admitted in an SEC filing that it doesn’t have enough cash to pay its debts. While Bed Bath & Beyond has been in talks to see off assets, sources close...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sourcing Journal

Layoffs Hit Kohl’s as Retailer Hires Key Exec

Kohl’s, the once prosperous retail chain now fighting for survival, is close to naming Tom Kingsbury as its permanent CEO, the New York Times reported last week. Kingsbury had been named interim boss by the board after previous CEO Michelle Gass announced in November she was leaving to become Levi’s brand president. Kingsbury, a one-time executive at Burlington, was the nominated choice of Ancora Holdings, one of the activist investor groups seeking to force a sale of the Wisconsin-based company, which many now value more for its real estate holdings than its capabilities as a retailer. “We are very pleased that Kohl’s...
Sourcing Journal

Layoffs at FedEx, Rivian, REI, Foot Locker Loom Large

Companies across sectors are tightening their belts to steer through uncertain times. And the home delivery boom for goods of every sort created by Covid may be seeing its bubble burst. Further evidence of the cooling trend in the last mile of the logistics chain came on Wednesday when FedEx announced it was cutting 10 percent of its management team as the shipping giant’s stock has fallen by 20 percent in the last year amid waning shipper demand. FedEx, which operates on a June-May fiscal calendar, sounded the alarm that cost-cutting measures were on the way, announcing on its Q2 earnings call in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

FourKites & cargonerds Partner to Bring Enhanced Cost & Time Savings to Global Freight Forwarders & Shippers

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Leading real-time supply chain visibility company FourKites today announces a partnership with cargonerds to enhance the digital freight platform with its market-leading supply chain visibility data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005027/en/ FourKites & cargonerds partner to bring enhanced cost and time savings to global freight forwarders and shippers (Graphic: Business Wire)
gcaptain.com

Offshore Ship Shortage: Why Asia’s Offshore Wind Plans Are Stuck At Sea

By Ann Koh (Bloomberg) Asian nations counting on offshore wind farms to meet clean energy goals are facing an increasing shortage of ships for installing the massive turbines in the sea. As countries embark on a rapid build-out of wind power in the next decade, builders can’t churn out the...
The Associated Press

Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
gmauthority.com

GM Defense And ARV Win First Phase Of U.S. Army CTT Program

GM Defense and American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) have won a contract for the first phase in the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program. The multi-phase program aims to replace the Army’s family of heavy tactical trucks, with a production target of 40,000 units valued at upwards of $14 billion.
BBC

Job risk as Shell considers quitting energy market

Up to 2,000 UK jobs are at risk at Shell Energy after it announced it was considering quitting the energy sector. The firm said it was conducting a "strategic review" to its operations in the UK, Netherlands and Germany amid "tough market conditions". The Coventry-based company provides energy to 1.4...
The Next Web

Europe’s homegrown battery cells could end its reliance on China by 2027

By 2027, Europe has the potential to fully rely on domestic production of battery cells, meeting its EV and energy storage demands without any Chinese imports. That’s according to the latest forecast by Transport & Environment (T&E), a campaign group, which analyzed a range of manufacturer reports and press releases.
Interesting Engineering

A UK-startup unveils VTOL aircraft with an 800-mile range

ARC Aerosystems, a UK-based aviation startup, has unveiled its new VTOL passenger aircraft at an event in Dublin. The nine-seater model, named Linx P9, is pitched as a "cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel." The aircraft, which offers vertical take-off and landing capabilities, is touted to have the "flexibility of...
Recycling Today

German company to build PET recycling facility in Georgia

Revalyu Resources GmbH, with headquarters in Kleinostheim, Germany, has announced that it will invest $50 million during the initial phase of its strategic expansion to the United with the construction of a plant in Statesboro, Georgia. Groundbreaking at 43-acre Statesboro site will take place in the first half of 2023,...
STATESBORO, GA
The Conversation Africa

Plastic pollution in Nigeria: whose job is it to clean up the mess?

Take a walk or drive through the streets of most Nigerian cities, and you will see plastic waste everywhere. The country’s rivers, lakes and ocean are also full of discarded plastic. Nigeria is estimated to generate about 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually. Plastic accounts for 15% of the total waste generated in Lagos State.
datafloq.com

Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech

(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
aircargonews.net

Etihad Cargo: Partnerships key as industry faces overcapacity and lower predictability

Raising standards, developing new offerings and services and partnerships are key for Etihad Cargo over the coming years as the industry faces a changing market. Speaking at the first in-person World Cargo Summit, Etihad Aviation Group senior vice president sales and cargo Martin Drew said challenges faced by air cargo include: lower predictability, normalising market conditions, the push for sustainability, greater transparency and oversupply.
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Tracking Tech Adoption Not Quite There Yet: Survey

Supply chain and logistics executives are spread almost evenly in where they’re deploying advanced tracking methods in an effort to improve supply chain visibility. But there’s still a long way to go, as nearly half of companies still haven’t fully implemented sophisticated tracking tech across the chain. Forty-seven percent of execs say advanced tracking is fully deployed within truckload transportation, according to a survey from Descartes. Another 45 percent have brought the innovation to its wider delivery fleet, and 44 percent use advanced tracking within smaller couriers. However, partial deployment appears to stretch beyond ground delivery, with 47 percent of the 1,000...
gcaptain.com

CMA CGM Announces €200 Million in Decarbonization Funding

French shipping group CMA CGM has launched a call for projects from companies working to help the maritime industry accelerate its decarbonization. A total of €200 million will be made available for the projects. The funding is backed by the CMA CGM Fund for Energies, the R&D fund launched by CMA CGM last year to support industrial production of alternative fuels as well as low-emission technologies to help decarbonize the shipping sector. The fund will commit a total €1.5 billion over five years.
Sourcing Journal

Why Gap’s Delivery Partner Onfleet Is Beefing Up its Network

Last-mile delivery management software company Onfleet, a provider to Gap Inc. and Zumiez, is building out its technology network and enhancing delivery for potential customers with the launch of three new partner programs. The services address various areas of the platform, and include the Drive program, strategic partnerships and “Built by Onfleet” technology and integration partnerships. Onfleet’s Drive program was created to help partners more easily allow their customers to leverage the firm’s last-mile logistics platform. Through Drive, partners can forge more meaningful commercial relationships through reselling, co-selling or even referring Onfleet to other businesses. Drive includes a tiered reseller program with...
Sourcing Journal

AEO’s Quiet Platforms Intent on Delivering ‘Supply Chain 4.0’

“Collaborative commerce” will be central to creating the supply chain of the future—Supply Chain 4.0. That’s according to American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) executive vice president and chief supply chain officer of Shekar Natarajan, who spoke Wednesday at the Manifest logistics conference in Las Vegas about the mission of AEO logistics subsidiary Quiet Platforms. Natarajan, who serves as president of the operation, said that companies must band together to form a more interconnected supply chain “network” that upends the status quo. In today’s commerce landscape, brands outsource operations like production and shipping via ocean, air, rail and truck fleets, as well as the management...
FLORIDA STATE
Sourcing Journal

How Fashion Management Firm Alice James Global Supports Growing Brands

Regardless of company size, growth is typically the game plan. However, up-and-coming firms often lack the necessary talent to accelerate their operations and fully achieve their aspirations. One thing that many scaling fashion businesses don’t have is the funds to hire personnel for every single skill set. Even if they have the budget, it can be difficult to locate the right personnel for certain roles—especially amid the ongoing labor shortage. For both financial and recruitment reasons, companies can be missing talent in key areas like design, sourcing or production management, creating human resource holes that eat up time and slow processes...
AUSTIN, TX
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy