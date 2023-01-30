Anya Taylor-Joy’s Twitter Hacked, Cryptic Post on ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Season 2 Is Fake

Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed her Twitter account was hacked in the wake of a cryptic post that touted a second season of her beloved Netflix limited series “ The Queen’s Gambit .” Taylor-Joy, who has not posted on Twitter since November 2020, excited fans on the morning of Jan. 30 when she seemingly tweeted: “‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Season 2.” The post was up for around 10 minutes before it was taken down, but it was enough time to ignite rumors that Netflix was moving forward with a new season.

Not so fast. Taylor-Joy confirmed the Twitter hack on her Instagram story, where she wrote: “My Twitter has been hacked. Apologies for all inconveniences. It’s not me!” Sources close to the actor also confirmed to Variety there was no truth to the “The Queen’s Gambit” Season 2 tweet.

Taylor-Joy was quite active on Twitter during the fall in which “The Queen’s Gambit” debuted on Netflix and became one of its most popular limited series. In fact, her last tweet, dated November 23, 2020, celebrated “The Queen’s Gambit” for becoming Netflix’s “biggest scripted limited series to date” with a “record-setting 62 million households” watching “in its first 28 days.”

Created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott and adapted from the 1983 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, “The Queen’s Gambit” starred Taylor-Joy as a chess prodigy who must battle personal demons on her way to becoming a world champion. The series won a total of 11 Emmy awards, including outstanding limited series.

Taylor-Joy said in 2021 that it was “so surreal and very wonderful” that fans of “The Queen’s Gambit” were calling for a second season. She added, We never thought about it, there was no discussion about it. That said, never say ‘never’ in Hollywood.” When asked what her hopes are for Beth future, the actress responded, “It would be very interesting to see how Beth would be as a mother, now that she’s sober and more cognizant of the demons that pull her down.”

“The Queen’s Gambit” is available to stream on Netflix.