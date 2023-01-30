ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Smart Border Coalition has a new executive director: border native Joaquín Luken

By Alexandra Mendoza
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26A4jO_0kWU6X7100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1600RU_0kWU6X7100
Joaquín Luken, 46, new executive director of the Smart Border Coalition, on Jan. 17, 2023. (Alexandra Mendoza/U-T)

The new executive director of the Smart Border Coalition starts his role at a time when the border community is demanding solutions to streamline crossings.

Joaquín Luken, 46, is familiar with the matter. He was born in San Diego and grew up in Tijuana. He began his work in the region in 2000 as associate director of the Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce and later served as a business representative for the South Bay Expressway project.

Luken, who lives in Coronado, was chosen in January by a committee of leaders from both sides of the border.

Business leader Steve Williams, who co-chaired the committee said in a statement, "Joaquin has a deep understanding of the U.S.-Mexico border region.”

"Joaquin is bilingual, bicultural, and binational. These are all critical to building the next generation of our binational region," added co-chair José Larroque.

Luken succeeds Gustavo de la Fuente, who served as the organization's executive director since March 2017.

Smart Border Coalition is an nonprofit organization based in San Diego that brings together business people and stakeholders from both sides of the border to find ways to make border crossings more efficient. The U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership (BPP), serves as fiscal sponsor.

Luken said he believes that thanks to the work of organizations such as SBC and others in the region, the voice of the border community have been heard by governments of both countries.

As an example, he cited the creation of the SENTRI trusted traveler program, which began in 1995 as a pilot program at the Otay Mesa border crossing, following the efforts of local organizations and chambers of commerce.

At that time, a survey conducted by the San Diego Dialogue group found that most people crossing the border did so regularly, he recalled.

This year there are several border crossing projects on the table. Recently, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reo pened the PedWest border crossing but for limited hours. Several border groups have said they will continue to insist until the port of entry resumes its previous 24-hour operations.

Other projects are the opening of the new Otay Mesa East border crossing and the proposal to extend the trolley line to Tijuana.

Luken is aware that the biggest challenge to expediting border crossings is staffing at U.S. Customs. He said that the U.S. government's reasons must be understood given the current migratory context and the pandemic, but at the same time, he knows people want to move across the border faster.

During peak hours, travelers often experience long waits at ports of entry to cross into the United States. People who cross the border daily for school or work sacrifice hours of sleep to get in line early to ensure they will arrive on time.

Border delays also generate economic losses. In 2016, the economic output loss due to delays at the U.S.-Mexico border was estimated at $3.4 billion and 88,000 jobs lost, according to a report released in 2021 by the San Diego Association of Governments.

The 2021 report, presented by SANDAG in collaboration with Caltrans and the Imperial County Transportation Commission, shows that without improments to the border crossings, the economic loss could grow to more than $5 billion and more than 97,000 jobs lost by 2025.

One of the projects that could reduce these losses is the Otay Mesa East port of entry slated to open by 2024, the report says.

Luken said that now is a good time, given that conditions seem to be returning to normal after the pandemic.

"Now is the time to make our voices heard in order to achieve all these staffing, efficiency and hours of operation changes," he said.

Groups such as SBC maintain constant communication with federal government authorities from both Mexico and the U.S. It is precisely in these meetings where the concerns of the border community can be expressed.

"We have to present everything that is discussed at a group level, and from there we insist and insist until we achieve it," said Luken.

On his first official day as executive director on Jan. 17, Luken said he would continue the dialogue with the organization's board members to learn their vision and contribute with new ideas.

One of the ideas Luken has is to propose a SENTRI carpool lane, exclusively for people who cross daily to get to work or school early in the morning.

"It doesn't require much infrastructure, it simply requires dialogue, information and data on how many people cross," he said.

For Luken, a smart border should be "an informed border," referring to the exchange of information prior to arrival at ports of entry. Currently, there are programs for travelers (such as SENTRI) or for commercial crossings that take advantage of this.

But also, he said that a smart border must listen to the needs of the people who cross it regularly. "The more we understand their needs, the better chance we have to create more efficient alternatives."

Luken said it is a crucial time to maintain the conversation with authorities of both countries, and work to boost the economic development of the region, protect the environment and improve the quality of life of people who cross the border daily.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Will high egg prices relax San Diego's poultry raising rules?

On January 6, prices of large white eggs in cartons dropped from $7.50 per dozen to $7.37 per dozen in California, according to the USDA site. But even at those high prices, Ashley Hahn noticed an egg shortage by her Lakeside home. As she reached out to her fellow rural and livestock buddies on Facebook, she noticed different supermarkets throughout San Diego County had empty egg shelves and posted the photos online. Brittany P. said, "check Instacart; it shows sold-out eggs from lots of places. Celeste S. added, "Today at WinCo in San Marcos, if you bought more than one package of eggs, the price went up $5 more a carton."
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Change in towing policy coming to San Diego

The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Homeless advocates voice outrage at 20 unused city housing units

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials were under fire by homeless advocates when it was revealed that the city has had 20 unused campers in its possession, designated for the homeless, for roughly three years. While Mayor Todd Gloria claimed homelessness to be his #1 priority, the campers sat...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG board members fight to change weighted voting system

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of leaders representing multiple San Diego County cities demanded SANDAG reconsider the weighted voting system. The weighted system allows veto power to three constituencies, effectively giving the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and the County the ability to direct SANDAG’s efforts. This system has been called an unfair means of silencing smaller cities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Bear Orphaned Possibly by Winter Storm Undergoes Care in San Diego County

A bed-headed black bear cub that may have been orphaned by recent winter storms was rescued and transported to San Diego County for rehabilitation. The San Diego Humane Society’s (SDHS) Ramona Wildlife Center took in a roughly 10-month-old female cub on Jan. 26. The young bear was found thin and abandoned in Bakersfield last month and was then rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
lomabeat.com

Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy