Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
A look at FSU’s PWO additions
Florida State had a relatively quiet National Signing Day, as expected, but the Seminoles did add eight preferred walk-on prospects to the 2023 class. Here’s a look at the Seminoles’ additions. Ashton Bracewell, LB, Flagler Palm Coast. Ashton Bracewell is listed as a 6-foot-3, 210 pound linebacker/safety per...
Seminoles bringing in multiple Preferred Walk-Ons that turned down scholarships to sign with FSU
Florida State is bringing in a couple of Preferred Walk-Ons that could wind up being diamonds in the rough.
FSU hosts four-star WR, Georgia commit Ny Carr days after extending scholarship offer
Carr got an opportunity to experience the "elite atmosphere" in Tallahassee.
6-foot-6 OL Raynor Andrews offered by Mike Norvell, reconnects with current FSU player at Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- Miami Jackson (Fla.) offensive lineman Raynor Andrews stepped foot on Florida State's campus this past Saturday without a scholarship offer from the Seminoles. That didn't last long as head coach Mike Norvell extended the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder a scholarship bid within the first few hours of the visit. The...
QB Brock Glenn on learning FSU's offense, picking a coaching staff that 'believes in my talents'
TALLAHASSEE -- Quarterback Brock Glenn met with local reporters on Wednesday to conduct his first interview since signing with Florida State. Glenn discussed his decision to pick FSU after a prior commitment to Ohio State, learning Mike Norvell's offense, adjusting to college life, and more. "A coaching staff that believes...
Standout 2025 RB Alvin Henderson talks "crazy" Junior Day visit to Florida State
Henderson holds the Seminoles in high-regard early in his recruitment.
Coaching staff at Florida State stands out to four-star dual-sport athlete BJ Gibson
Gibson was in Tallahassee for another unofficial visit on Saturday.
Florida State is the current top dog in Florida | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivins & Blair Angulo discuss how Florida State has emerged as the top program currently in the sunshine state.
4-star IMG Academy LB Gavin Nix watches film with Randy Shannon during Junior Day visit to FSU
TALLAHASSEE -- Four-star 2025 linebacker Gavin Nix was one of the most highly ranked prospects in attendance for Florida State's Junior Day this past weekend. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy product enjoyed his several hours in Tallahassee on Saturday where he got a chance to breakdown film with linebackers coach Randy Shannon, meet with head coach Mike Norvell as well as his experience at the FSU-UF game this past season.
FSU 'standing out the most' to in-state OL Ziyare Addison after Junior Day visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State was first to offer Riverview (Fla.) Sumner 2025 offensive lineman Ziyare Addison after he impressed Alex Atkins and the FSU coaching staff at a camp in Tallahassee last summer. Addison made a return trip to FSU over the weekend for the Seminoles' Junior Day event. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder admitted the Seminoles were the program 'standing out the most' right now within his recruitment.
Florida State officially adds three-star linebacker out of Texas to 2023 Signing Class
The Seminoles are bringing in at least one more member to #Tribe23.
Gadsden County set to name Russell Ellington as new head coach
Gadsden County High School has a new head football coach, and they didn't have to look very far to find him.
Slim Chickens Opens New Location in Tallahassee
Better-Chicken Brand Bestows Southern Hospitality with Opening in Northern Florida. February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 2441 North Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida. Established operator, Kalo Restaurant Group is at the forefront of the opening and is the first of many slated to open throughout the state of Florida.
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some controversy within the Thomasville City Schools is creating tension between concerned parents, the school board and the superintendent. Some concerns parents and students have included the downsizing of the Thomasville football team’s field house and a potential cutback in AP courses. Ava Fletcher, a...
Local sheriff reacts to the video showing the deadly beating of Tyres Nichols
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:27 AM UTC.
TCC presents Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar honorees
Tallahassee Community College announced the honorees for the 23rd Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar.
A new place to eat at FAMU
Florida A&M University students have been asking for new food options on campus for a while and this new restaurant may provide just that. Tally’s Hot Chicken is a new restaurant on campus that looks to provide students with a new food option to choose from. As the name insinuates, the restaurant serves chicken along with various sides and drinks. The restaurant is available on the GrubHub app to students, however, the only option at the moment is delivery.
Proctor: AP African American History course ‘purports’ history
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that was rejected by the state department of education “incomplete” and “trash.”. “The content lacks religion, economics, family, it lacks the overall quest for freedom, and more...
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
