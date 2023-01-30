ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

A look at FSU’s PWO additions

Florida State had a relatively quiet National Signing Day, as expected, but the Seminoles did add eight preferred walk-on prospects to the 2023 class. Here’s a look at the Seminoles’ additions. Ashton Bracewell, LB, Flagler Palm Coast. Ashton Bracewell is listed as a 6-foot-3, 210 pound linebacker/safety per...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

4-star IMG Academy LB Gavin Nix watches film with Randy Shannon during Junior Day visit to FSU

TALLAHASSEE -- Four-star 2025 linebacker Gavin Nix was one of the most highly ranked prospects in attendance for Florida State's Junior Day this past weekend. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy product enjoyed his several hours in Tallahassee on Saturday where he got a chance to breakdown film with linebackers coach Randy Shannon, meet with head coach Mike Norvell as well as his experience at the FSU-UF game this past season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU 'standing out the most' to in-state OL Ziyare Addison after Junior Day visit

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State was first to offer Riverview (Fla.) Sumner 2025 offensive lineman Ziyare Addison after he impressed Alex Atkins and the FSU coaching staff at a camp in Tallahassee last summer. Addison made a return trip to FSU over the weekend for the Seminoles' Junior Day event. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder admitted the Seminoles were the program 'standing out the most' right now within his recruitment.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Opens New Location in Tallahassee

Better-Chicken Brand Bestows Southern Hospitality with Opening in Northern Florida. February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 2441 North Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida. Established operator, Kalo Restaurant Group is at the forefront of the opening and is the first of many slated to open throughout the state of Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

A new place to eat at FAMU

Florida A&M University students have been asking for new food options on campus for a while and this new restaurant may provide just that. Tally’s Hot Chicken is a new restaurant on campus that looks to provide students with a new food option to choose from. As the name insinuates, the restaurant serves chicken along with various sides and drinks. The restaurant is available on the GrubHub app to students, however, the only option at the moment is delivery.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Proctor: AP African American History course ‘purports’ history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that was rejected by the state department of education “incomplete” and “trash.”. “The content lacks religion, economics, family, it lacks the overall quest for freedom, and more...
LEON COUNTY, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
