Get into the GRAMMYs with Audacy's 'Music Awards Radio': Listen now

By Monica Rivera
 3 days ago

Music fans everywhere are counting down the days until music’s biggest night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards , and Audacy has the perfect station to help keep you hyped, Music Awards Radio .

A listening experience built for music fans just like you surrounding all the nominees at this year’s big music awards show, Music Awards Radio has all the year’s best hits in one place. From Best New Artist nominees to Best Song and more, you’ll have everything you need to prepare and get excited for what’s sure to be one of the biggest events of the year. Tune in now via the Audacy app or online at Audacy.com .

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Prior to the broadcast, fans can catch a pre-show, live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30PM PT, which will also be streamed on live.GRAMMY.com .

