Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering Seattle Washington: Solo Drinking SpotsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Related
Mariners beat Diego Castillo in first arbitration decision
The Mariners defeated Diego Castillo in the first salary arbitration decision this year, and the relief pitcher will get a raise to $2.95 million rather than his request of $3,225,000.
Dodgers Reportedly Ink Ex-Red Sox Hurler; Could Be Intriguing Option To Bolster Bullpen
One former Red Sox pitcher may take the field for Los Angeles in 2023
Dodgers Land Veteran Reliever on Minor League Deal
After spending time playing across multiple MLB teams, Andriese will now pitch for Los Angeles.
A familiar face could replace Chip Caray in Braves booth
Tom Hart is a finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcasting booth. With Chip Caray leaving for a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will need to replace their lead play-by-play guy in the broadcasting booth. This will be the first season...
Mariners ready for spring training with a clear goal: Dethrone the Astros, win AL West
But is a stellar rotation returning plus adding All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez enough for Seattle to beat Houston?
chatsports.com
Notes from the Mariners Spring Training Media Luncheon, 2023
The Mariners hosted their annual pre-spring training media luncheon this year, conveniently streamed on Mariners dot com for those of us not in attendance. The lineup of speakers was as follows:. Kolten Wong, newly-acquired Mariners second baseman;. Justin Toole, new Director of Player Development;. Gregg Greene, VP of Marketing;. Nova...
Mariners hope offseason additions have closed gap in AL West
SEATTLE (AP) — Jerry Dipoto saw up close last year during the regular season and again in October where the differences lie if the Seattle Mariners expect to close the gap on Houston in the AL West. While this winter lacked any significant splashes in free agency, Dipoto said...
Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training
The Braves are inviting 26 non-roster players to major-league spring training this season.
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
Lookout Landing
Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners agree on three-year, $8.875 million extension
On Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported a since widely confirmed bit of breaking new: the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a three-year contract extension with UTIL Dylan Moore worth $8.875 million guaranteed. The deal buys out Moore’s 2023 and 2024 seasons where he was in arbitration as well as locking up what will be his age-33 season in 2025, for an average annual rate of $2.958 million per year. Performance escalators could push Moore up to $9 million overall ($3 million AAV).
Cincinnati Reds to Sign Chad Pinder
The former A's utility-man will have a new team in 2023
FanSided
306K+
Followers
607K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0