A familiar face could replace Chip Caray in Braves booth

Tom Hart is a finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcasting booth. With Chip Caray leaving for a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will need to replace their lead play-by-play guy in the broadcasting booth. This will be the first season...
Notes from the Mariners Spring Training Media Luncheon, 2023

The Mariners hosted their annual pre-spring training media luncheon this year, conveniently streamed on Mariners dot com for those of us not in attendance. The lineup of speakers was as follows:. Kolten Wong, newly-acquired Mariners second baseman;. Justin Toole, new Director of Player Development;. Gregg Greene, VP of Marketing;. Nova...
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago

Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners agree on three-year, $8.875 million extension

On Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported a since widely confirmed bit of breaking new: the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a three-year contract extension with UTIL Dylan Moore worth $8.875 million guaranteed. The deal buys out Moore’s 2023 and 2024 seasons where he was in arbitration as well as locking up what will be his age-33 season in 2025, for an average annual rate of $2.958 million per year. Performance escalators could push Moore up to $9 million overall ($3 million AAV).
