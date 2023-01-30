Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk Below Zero Wind Chills Friday Night into Saturday Morning An arctic cold front will move through late tonight, bringing some of the coldest air of the season. Along with gusty winds approaching 40 mph, this will produce wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero Friday night into Saturday morning. Some isolated values of less than 15 below are possible. With an anomalously warm winter, many are not acclimated to such cold temperatures and such cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Union Below Zero Wind Chills Friday Night into Saturday Morning An arctic cold front will move through late tonight, bringing some of the coldest air of the season. Along with gusty winds approaching 40 mph, this will produce wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero Friday night into Saturday morning. Some isolated values of less than 15 below are possible. With an anomalously warm winter, many are not acclimated to such cold temperatures and such cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sunflower by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 02:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued late tonight at 8 PM CST. Target Area: Sunflower The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Sunflower River At Sunflower affecting Sunflower County. For the Lower Yazoo ...including Whaley, Greenwood, Belzoni, Yazoo City, Sunflower, Anguilla...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Sunflower River At Sunflower. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest of 22.5 feet by early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Sunflower River Sunflower 21.0 19.1 Thu 1 pm CST 21.5 22.3 22.5
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Columbia WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties. In New York, Eastern Columbia County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will plummet behind a front late tonight, and will be 15 to 30 below zero through the day Friday. The lowest wind chills are expected Friday night. Winds will gust from 35 to 50 miles per hour late tonight into Friday night, which could result in isolated power outages.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Passaic WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero, with isolated values of to 25 below possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Download Caltran`s Quickmap application on your smart phone to get the latest roadway conditions in California. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 to 9 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 8000 feet possible. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph, with gusts up to 100 mph along the Sierra crest. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 10% chance of thunder mid-day Sunday, primarily along the eastern Sierra crest.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for McKean, Potter, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean; Potter; Warren WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Warren, McKean and Potter Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers and some stronger squalls will accompany an arctic cold front as it passes through early tonight, followed by additional lake effect snow showers.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Southeast Chippewa WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa and Eastern Mackinac Counties, and Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New London by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New London WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Middlesex and Northern New London Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 13:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 01:12:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 145 AM CST. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Fort Bend, Brazoria and Wharton Counties. For the San Bernard River...including Boling...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CST Thursday was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is near crest now and is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.2 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.5 feet on 07/03/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Bernard River Boling 18.0 19.6 Thu 1 pm CST 18.1 16.1 14.2
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield Counties. In New York, Eastern Greene, Western Columbia and Eastern Dutchess Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will plummet behind a front early Friday morning, and will be 5 to 20 below zero through the day Friday. The lowest wind chills are expected Friday night. Winds will gust from 30 to 45 miles per hour Friday into Friday night, which could result in isolated power outages.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Southern Saratoga; Western Rensselaer WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...The Capital District in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will plummet behind a front late tonight, and will be 10 to 25 below zero through the day Friday. The lowest wind chills are expected Friday night. Winds will gust from 35 to 45 miles per hour late tonight into Friday night, which could result in isolated power outages.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. If you must travel, dress for the outdoor conditions in case of car trouble. Car troubles become more common in cold conditions. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED FRIDAY AND SATURDAY .An arctic cold front will cross the region tonight and drive temperatures below zero during the day Friday. In fact the high temperature for Friday will likely occur just after midnight Thursday night and temperatures will not rise again until Saturday morning. The bitter cold combined with gusty winds will lead to widespread dangerously cold wind chills beginning as early as Thurday night in the mountains and Friday morning to the south. The wind chills have the potentially to be once in a generation cold late Friday into early Saturday. WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central and western Maine. Portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chill values may fall to life threatening levels.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 09:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CST. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 25.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Rockport 25.0 25.3 Thu 8 am CST 28.7 28.7 27.6
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches above 4000 feet with 15 to 28 inches above 6000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels initially start out between 5000 to 6000 feet Saturday and decrease to around 4000 feet Sunday.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 15:01:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Jackson, Nobles, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Jackson; Nobles; Rock WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Comments / 0