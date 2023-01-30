Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. If you must travel, dress for the outdoor conditions in case of car trouble. Car troubles become more common in cold conditions. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED FRIDAY AND SATURDAY .An arctic cold front will cross the region tonight and drive temperatures below zero during the day Friday. In fact the high temperature for Friday will likely occur just after midnight Thursday night and temperatures will not rise again until Saturday morning. The bitter cold combined with gusty winds will lead to widespread dangerously cold wind chills beginning as early as Thurday night in the mountains and Friday morning to the south. The wind chills have the potentially to be once in a generation cold late Friday into early Saturday. WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central and western Maine. Portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chill values may fall to life threatening levels.

