Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Jackson, Nobles, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Jackson; Nobles; Rock WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Highland WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. The coldest conditions are expected Friday night. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Kalkaska by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 15:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Kalkaska WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Blowing and drifting snow. Very cold wind chills tonight and Friday. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Antrim and Kalkaska Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for McKean, Potter, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean; Potter; Warren WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Warren, McKean and Potter Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers and some stronger squalls will accompany an arctic cold front as it passes through early tonight, followed by additional lake effect snow showers.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 15:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Day, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 14:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Day; Grant; Marshall; Roberts WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Genesee, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wayne WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Erie, Genesee, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Charlevoix, Crawford, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 15:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Charlevoix; Crawford; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Otsego, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Southeast Chippewa WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa and Eastern Mackinac Counties, and Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 16:11:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 6 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity and northeast local beaches. * WHEN...Through 6 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 14:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Hamlin WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Clark, Codington, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 15:01:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Marquette WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Gogebic, Iron and Dickinson Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero, with isolated values of to 25 below possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benton, Kanabec, Meeker, Mille Lacs by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Benton; Kanabec; Meeker; Mille Lacs WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills values as low as 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Benton and Meeker Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Comments / 0