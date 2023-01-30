Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Middle school golf team in CCSD receives donation from Darius Rucker
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new golf team in the Charleston County School District (CCSD) has been outfitted through a donation from musician and Charleston native Darius Rucker. According to a Jan. 31 tweet from First Tee - Greater Charleston, Rucker donated golf clubs to to Baptist Hill...
abcnews4.com
McMaster to attend groundbreaking ceremony at new $279M manufacturing plant in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Local and state officials are gathering in Walterboro on Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new facility expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Colleton County. The lithium-ion battery storage systems manufacturing facility, owned by Kontrolmatik Technologies, is expected to open for business in...
abcnews4.com
High Cotton announces new general manager
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hall Management Group has welcomed Alpha Turner as the new General Manager of High Cotton restaurant in Charleston. Turner has spent two decades in the restaurant industry, recently serving as the Assistant General Manager at Halls Chophouse in Greenville. “I am thrilled to take on...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Homeless shelter shuts down, but hopes to reopen in new location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several people are still looking for a place to live after a homeless shelter in North Charleston received an eviction notice. "Individuals are worried because they were homeless at one time," said Brandon Lilienthal, the Homeless Coordinator for North Charleston. "But with my present contact with them and updating them, it's kind of easing them."
abcnews4.com
Moncks Corner residents short of options after announcement of future Berkeley YMCA sale
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Family YMCA opened in 1994, and for three decades, has strived to provide low-cost programs for families. This location serves more than 3,000 members and program participants, and provides health and wellness services for everyone from infants to senior citizens. However,...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
abcnews4.com
CCSD alum, North Charleston native Deion Smith to feature in George Foreman biopic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new movie chronicling the life of former heavyweight boxer George Foreman is coming to theaters soon, and a Charleston County School District alum will play a key role in the progression of the film. Deion Smith – a North Charleston native who attended Charleston...
abcnews4.com
The Refinery announces spring 2023 music lineup
HOLY CITY SINNER — The Refinery today announced that their 2023 concert season will kick off with a top-tier lineup of performers and festivals. Located on Charleston’s upper peninsula at 1640 Meeting Street, The Refinery’s outdoor music amphitheater anchors the mixed-use retail, office, and event space. Here’s...
abcnews4.com
Chris Stapleton to perform at Credit One Stadium in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" is making a stop at the Holy City on July 13. The tour dates kick off April 26 26 at El Paso's UTEP Don Haskins Center. They include stops at Syracuse's St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield's Xfinity Center, St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston's Credit One Stadium, Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford's Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (two nights), Toronto's Budweiser Stage and Alpharetta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre among many others.
abcnews4.com
DD2 music teacher receives Education Award
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A music teacher from Fort Dorchester High School in DD2 earned statewide recognition from the South Carolina Music Educators Association. Lindsey Esterdahl, FDHS Director of Choirs, received the SCMEA Young Outstanding Music Educator Award. The award highlights an educator who makes a difference for students through contributions to the field of music education, demonstrates excellence in music-making, develops and sustains growth within a music program, and pursues professional growth and development.
abcnews4.com
Lottery ticket sold on Daniel Island nets Lowcountry couple $500K
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A husband and wife got quite the return on investment after spending $10 on a lottery ticket at a Daniel Island gas station. The couple traded one Alexander Hamilton and got back roughly 5,000 Benjamin Franklins. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning...
abcnews4.com
US News ranks The Citadel's online business program 8th best in the nation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel's Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business's (BSB) online Bachelor in Business Administration program is ranked #8 by U.S. News & World Report. According to a Feb. 2 press release from The Citadel, the program advanced from #26 in last year's ranking. “Thanks...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County's new 1% tax to begin in March
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Sales & Use Tax rate in Berkeley County will increase by one percent on March 1st. The one percent tax is the Education Capital Improvement Tax following voters' approval last fall. Due to the change, residents will pay nine percent instead of eight percent.
abcnews4.com
2 displaced after Thursday-morning fire at home in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Kent Avenue Thursday morning for reports of a structure fire. Crews arrived at around 4:20 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-family home. All residents were cleared,...
abcnews4.com
Trident United Way: Free tax filing portal open to Tri-County residents
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tri-County residents with an adjusted household income of $73,000 or less will be able to access Trident United Way and SC Thrive's free tax filing portal. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the online self-service filing can be accessed at: https://scthrive.org/for-you/filetaxes/. There will...
abcnews4.com
Job fair for Berkeley County high school seniors and public Wednesday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A community-wide jobs fair for Berkeley County high school seniors and the public is being held tomorrow, Feb. 1, in the Berkeley County Administration Building assembly. High school students can attend from 10 a.m. to noon, and the general public can attend from noon...
abcnews4.com
Homeless man charged with attacking homeowner with baseball bat in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police arrested a man early Thursday morning after a homeowner in North Charleston reported he had been assaulted with a baseball bat, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Officers responded to Rivers Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday...
abcnews4.com
Check your numbers!: Unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Walterboro worth $300K
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in Walterboro won a lot of money, but they just don't know it yet. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Shell gas station located at 1653 Bells Highway. The Palmetto Cash 5...
abcnews4.com
Bicyclist taken to trauma center after collision with car in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man on a bicycle was seriously injured Tuesday evening following a collision with a car at the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and Francis Street, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Officials say the collision happened shortly after 7 p.m. and caused injury to the...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown Street 3 shootings in 1 week
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A chain of gun violence all happening within one week. Crime scene tape and bullet holes in houses all right next door to each other. It's the scene on Meadow Street after three separate shootings happened on January 24th, 26th and 30th. The first, on...
