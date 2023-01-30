Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Man shot, injured in southwest Miami-Dade, police say
Miami-Dade County, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday evening. According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, units responded around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting near the 10800 block of Southwest 216th Street. Authorities said upon...
Click10.com
Police: Man had been living at mechanic shop before shooting in Opa-locka
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 56-year-old man appeared in Mami-Dade court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of shooting a man in the neck and arm. Police officers detained Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday at the mechanic shop, at 2121 NW 139 St., where he had been living, according to the police report.
Click10.com
Man charges robbery victim for ride to Miami’s Pace Picnic Island, police say
MIAMI – A 29-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday to face charges for crimes that he allegedly committed while on Pace Picnic Island in Biscayne Bay. A man told police officers that Wanderlinder Reyes had offered him a ride to the island for $10, but Reyes...
Click10.com
Police: Homicide investigation leads to cockfighting bust in rural NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A homicide investigation led Miami-Dade police to bust a cockfighting ring in a rural area on the northwestern edge of the county Sunday, according to an arrest report. Police arrested a southwest Miami-Dade woman on a charge of attending an animal fighting event. According to...
Man shot in Miami-Dade after argument leads to gunfire
MIAMI -- A man was shot and a suspect was in custody after an argument between the victim and another man in Opa-Locka erupted into gunfire Wednesday, authorities said.The victim, whose identity was pending, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. Information about the man's condition was not immediately released.Police were called to 2121 NW 139th Street in a commercial area of the town around 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not say what the two men were arguing about before the shots were fired.The suspect was detained, according to police.
Click10.com
Man injured during shooting in Opa-locka, police say
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A shooting injured a man on Wednesday in an industrial area of Opa-locka, police said. According to Opa-locka Chief Scott Israel, two men were arguing before one shot at the other several times. “We have one subject that we have in custody right now,” Israel said...
WSVN-TV
Security guard shocked with Taser after macing Lauderhill Police officer during traffic stop
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill Police officer made the split-second decision to use his Taser after a traffic stop involving a security officer took a violent turn, police said. The police officer involved in Sunday night’s incident was temporarily incapacitated after, investigators said, he was blinded by mace as...
NBC Miami
Man Murdered Near NW Miami-Dade Ranch Where Police Busted Cockfighting Ring
Authorities are investigating a man's murder near a ranch in northwest Miami-Dade where police busted a cockfighting ring. Alfredo Alfonso-Martinez was killed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of 18180 Northwest 129th Avenue, officials said. Police haven't said how he was killed or released any other details. The...
Click10.com
Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
Miami New Times
Thin Skinned? Miami Cop Cited for Choking Man Who Called Him Nasty Name (VIDEO)
"You are on my property bitch!" A local resident uttered those fateful words to a Miami Police Department sergeant about a second before the officer grabbed him by the neck, pinned him against a metal fence, and had him arrested. The incident took place during a December 2021 domestic violence...
Boca Raton Man Tries To Avoid, But Kills, Hollywood Man Illegally Crossing Street
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man tried to avoid a pedestrian crossing Okeechobee Boulevard OUTSIDE of a crosswalk, but ended up striking and killing the man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Julio Aristy of Lake Oak Way in Boca […]
Click10.com
Law office secretary escapes gunfire during fatal Broward deputy-involved shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A bank robbery suspect was killed right outside of the law office of Johnny McCray on Monday in Pompano Beach, and a woman who was working there was still shaken on Tuesday as she described what she witnessed. Robert Gene Bigney, 63, who was trying...
Click10.com
‘Lives are being ruined’: Police program to issue civil citations instead of arrest not being used enough, advocates say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Carl Leith said he was arrested unnecessarily after a traffic stop in Parkland. A month before the stop, someone had rear-ended his car and his tail light broke. Leith said the other driver didn’t have insurance, and he just forgot about it. “I said...
Police ID victims in fatal NW Miami-Dade double shooting
MIAMI - Miami-Dade Police are identifying the victims of a deadly shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that claimed the lives of two people including a 16-year-old boy.A neighbor who did not want to show all of her face or give her last name told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "I heard rapid gunfire ringing out. I heard 10 to 15 shots and then it just went away. It sounded like ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta. I was terrified and I thought I hope everyone is ok and I went to check on my family members and they were all terrified. And then I heard sirens coming."She said...
cw34.com
Scam alert in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
Click10.com
Federal jury convicts man for role in murder during Broward gang robbery
MIAMI – A 23-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday in Miami federal court for his role in a 2015 fatal gang robbery in Broward County. Collice Reid was the lookout and getaway driver when his fellow gang members shot and killed Donald “Eddie” Johnston on Nov. 4, 2015, in Lauderhill, according to federal prosecutors.
Search for shooter continues after man, women targeted on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Sample Road have reopened Thursday morning following an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach that sent one man to the hospital and led to lane closures that lasted for nearly four hours.Crews reopened the lanes around 6:45 a.m. following an overnight shooting that occurred at 3:15 a.m. in the area of Sample Road in north Broward County.The man, who was not identified, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where he was listed in serious condition. A woman who was in the vehicle with him was not hurt according to...
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: BSO deputies save woman in Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Thursday of three deputies saving a woman whose car went into a canal in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. According to BSO, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Dec. 24 after a car went into a canal on Southgate Boulevard.
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Goulds
A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting in a neighborhood in Goulds, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of SW 216th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a hospital...
Guilty verdict in 1985 killing of elderly Palm Beach County woman
A man charged in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a Palm Beach County woman in 1985 has been found guilty.
Comments / 0