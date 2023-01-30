ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

Man shot, injured in southwest Miami-Dade, police say

Miami-Dade County, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday evening. According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, units responded around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting near the 10800 block of Southwest 216th Street. Authorities said upon...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man had been living at mechanic shop before shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 56-year-old man appeared in Mami-Dade court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of shooting a man in the neck and arm. Police officers detained Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday at the mechanic shop, at 2121 NW 139 St., where he had been living, according to the police report.
OPA-LOCKA, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot in Miami-Dade after argument leads to gunfire

MIAMI -- A man was shot and a suspect was in custody after an argument between the victim and another man in Opa-Locka erupted into gunfire Wednesday, authorities said.The victim, whose identity was pending, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. Information about the man's condition was not immediately released.Police were called to 2121 NW 139th Street in a commercial area of the town around 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not say what the two men were arguing about before the shots were fired.The suspect was detained, according to police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Opa-locka, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A shooting injured a man on Wednesday in an industrial area of Opa-locka, police said. According to Opa-locka Chief Scott Israel, two men were arguing before one shot at the other several times. “We have one subject that we have in custody right now,” Israel said...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
NBC Miami

Man Murdered Near NW Miami-Dade Ranch Where Police Busted Cockfighting Ring

Authorities are investigating a man's murder near a ranch in northwest Miami-Dade where police busted a cockfighting ring. Alfredo Alfonso-Martinez was killed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of 18180 Northwest 129th Avenue, officials said. Police haven't said how he was killed or released any other details. The...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Police ID victims in fatal NW Miami-Dade double shooting

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Police are identifying the victims of a deadly shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that claimed the lives of two people including a 16-year-old boy.A neighbor who did not want to show all of her face or give her last name told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "I heard rapid gunfire ringing out. I heard 10 to 15 shots and then it just went away. It sounded like ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta. I was terrified and I thought I hope everyone is ok and I went to check on my family members and they were all terrified. And then I heard sirens coming."She said...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Search for shooter continues after man, women targeted on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Sample Road have reopened Thursday morning following an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach that sent one man to the hospital and led to lane closures that lasted for nearly four hours.Crews reopened the lanes around 6:45 a.m. following an overnight shooting that occurred at 3:15 a.m. in the area of Sample Road in north Broward County.The man, who was not identified, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where he was listed in serious condition. A woman who was in the vehicle with him was not hurt according to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: BSO deputies save woman in Tamarac canal

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Thursday of three deputies saving a woman whose car went into a canal in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. According to BSO, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Dec. 24 after a car went into a canal on Southgate Boulevard.
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Goulds

A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting in a neighborhood in Goulds, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of SW 216th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a hospital...
GOULDS, FL

